Coollattin Golf Club win Towns Cup crown with swashbuckling show

First win for County Wicklow club

The Coollattin Golf Club Provincial Towns Cup winning team.

Coollattin Golf Club brought home the Provincial Towns Cup for the first time with a swashbuckling victory over Abbeyleix on Sunday.

Leading 7-0 after the first leg at home and only needing to win one game away in the second leg, Coollattin golfers Joe Hilliard, Tony Egan, Ted Kennedy, Maurice Hedderman, Ronan Doyle, Timmy Collins and Paddy Myers stormed to an 11-3 victory and won the cup in style.

Golfers with handicaps above 8.5 on January 1st are eligible for the team and the clubs go against each other in singles match play with no strokes given. There are seven players on a team and the first team to four points wins. The final is played over two legs with the first to eight points the winner.

