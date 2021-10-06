Coollattin Golf Club win Towns Cup crown with swashbuckling show

Coollattin Golf Club brought home the Provincial Towns Cup for the first time with a swashbuckling victory over Abbeyleix on Sunday.

Leading 7-0 after the first leg at home and only needing to win one game away in the second leg, Coollattin golfers Joe Hilliard, Tony Egan, Ted Kennedy, Maurice Hedderman, Ronan Doyle, Timmy Collins and Paddy Myers stormed to an 11-3 victory and won the cup in style.

Golfers with handicaps above 8.5 on January 1st are eligible for the team and the clubs go against each other in singles match play with no strokes given. There are seven players on a team and the first team to four points wins. The final is played over two legs with the first to eight points the winner.

The Provincial Towns Cup is played by Leinster clubs outside of Dublin and Collattin dispatched of Druids Heath, Wicklow, Gowran Park, St Helen’s Bay, and Newbridge before meeting Abbeyleix at home on September 19th.

The 7-0 lead Coollattin amassed in the first leg all but put the result to bed, and team manager Brian Shannon was confident that his team could do well away having come through the previous rounds the harder way.

“All year there are seven matches and usually four of them are at home and three away. But we had the away draw in every match except the first match against Druids Heath. We were very unlucky with the draw.

“Every round we had one extra lad away. I was quite confident going to Abbeyleix needing one match because we had won at least one match away in the other rounds.

“We tried to build up a bit of a lead the first day, and to be fair I would have taken 5-2 or 6-1 but we won 7-0 and Abbeyleix had a bit too much to do, they were under a bit of pressure.”

Coollattin did well the first day against Abbeyleix, however small margins could have told a different story. Four of the matches were finished by the fourteenth hole but three of them went to the eighteenth, and Brian knows well that it could easily have been 4-3 after the first day instead.

He paid tribute to the colossal effort put in by his team to win the Provincial Towns Cup. He was aided by Simon O’Halloran in management while Ian McIntaggart, Emmet Gethings, Robert Masterson and Mick Doyle were also on the panel.

“The work the lads put in was phenomenal throughout the year, I didn’t have to ask them to do anything. The work rate, you couldn’t say anything bad about the lads, they did everything 100%. That’s the reason we won so convincingly in the end, they were ready for it, they wanted it.

“I had no problem getting players involved. From the minute I picked the team the lads were mad to win it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team, they played really good golf and they deserve it.”

Club President Kevin Stapleton was equalling as thrilled with the win. The club had reached the final several times before, losing out to the likes of Headfort, Tullamore and Callan in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

“This is a massive achievement for the club. We’ve been in numerous semi-finals along the way but never won the final until now.

It’s absolutely fantastic. The commitment the whole team and panel put into this; they’ve done the whole club proud. It was fantastic to see the big turnout in Abbeyleix on Sunday. There were a few of those players who played in previous final there too, it nearly brought tears to their eyes to see the win. It’s great.”