Coollattin Golf Club team through to All-Ireland quarter-finals

Coollattin Golf Club Presiden Jimmy Quinn holding the South Leinster pennant while surrounded by the team following their win at Newlands Golf Club recently.

The team representing Coollattin Golf Club, in the Jimmy Bruen Shield, have made it to the All-Ireland quarter-finals following a magnificent win last weekend over Woodbrook in the Leinster South Region final at Newlands Golf Club.

Many congratulations to all the team members and panel, along with their manager, Neil Fitzgerald, and his assistant, Donal Keenan.

The All-Ireland quarter-final will be played in Slieve Russell Golf Club, Co. Cavan, on Thursday, September 8, commencing at 10am.

If successful, the team will qualify for the semi-final and final scheduled for September 9 and 10 respectively.

We wish them the best of luck.