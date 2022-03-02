Wicklow

Connolly hopeful ahead of new start for Bray Wanderers U17s

Season kicks off against Shelbourne this weekend

The EA SPORTS National Underage Leagues 2022 season launch took place today at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. The new season is set to start on the week ending Sunday, March 6. Pictured is Isabelle Connolly, Bray Wanderers under-17 coach. Expand

Andrew Ryan

A LONG pre-season for Isabelle Connolly and the Bray Wanderers under-17s will finally culminate when they travel to face Shelbourne in their opening league game this weekend.

For Connolly, the prolonged preparation period has seen her and the coaching team of her father Julian, Val Keenan, Ian Murray, and Pat Finnerty assemble a squad that has gone unbeaten from six friendlies, including against Saturday’s opponents.

