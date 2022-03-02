Connolly hopeful ahead of new start for Bray Wanderers U17s

A LONG pre-season for Isabelle Connolly and the Bray Wanderers under-17s will finally culminate when they travel to face Shelbourne in their opening league game this weekend.

For Connolly, the prolonged preparation period has seen her and the coaching team of her father Julian, Val Keenan, Ian Murray, and Pat Finnerty assemble a squad that has gone unbeaten from six friendlies, including against Saturday’s opponents.

“We managed to get a longer preseason in than we probably did before, which is great and, especially with having quite a new squad with players coming in from different areas and lots of different teams, it was great to kind of be able to have the time to get know each other,” she said.

Connolly and co. had a large pool of players to choose from during squad-building stage of preseason, after Bray Wanderers’ merger with Cabinteely. Isabelle, who has been coaching underage LOI for the past four years with Cabs, said that it has added to the competition for places among the panel.

“I think, overall, it just made it harder for competition because the catchment area has grown so you are picking from a significant pool of players from an area. It is great because it means that, please God, the best players are being able to come into the club and progress. It has just been a different challenge this year, but I think we are very happy with this squad.”

Isabelle’s may only be in her mid-20s, but she has been coaching for 13 years. She started when she was just 12, when she worked with her dad coaching her brother’s U9 DDSL team. She took over that particular team when she was just 16.

“(My dad and I) just work well together so it is great to work with him. We have also got Val Keenan and Ian Murray in with us at the moment, and Pat Finnerty as goalkeeping coach so we have got a really great set-up with the 17s and a wealth of knowledge. I am very lucky with who I coach with because everyone brings something to the table, and it has really developed my coaching as well.”

As a coach, she enjoys having a hands-on involvement in the development of players, whether that be assessing prospects in younger age grades, or keeping tabs on players who come through teams in which she has been involved and gone on to other teams, whether that be within the club or beyond.

Player pathway is a particularly important aspect of development as a result of the ramifications of Brexit. Traditionally, Irish prospects would go to England in their early-teen years, or occasionally younger. However, as a result of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, players can’t relocate across the pond until they turn 18, putting an emphasis on how they are nurtured at home in the meantime.

Connolly acknowledged the added onus on academies in this respect but said that the goal of the same should be to allow players to grow, both as athletes and people, and that whatever happens with regards to youngsters going to England comes secondary.

“Having an academy is so important but making it feel like a kind of club thing, as opposed to individual teams, is key,” she said. “It is something that Pat Devlin has put in place and the structures that are there have really allowed teams to feel part of a club. You would always keep an eye on the younger players, and the older players, too.

“You would like to see how the players progress once they make it up to the under-19s.

“I think you always have late developers. I think in every aspect of life, you have late developers, so i think you will know the players that have the chance of going over and I think there are still late developers so I think you are always going in with the mindset that you are going to develop each and every player, whether they progress into England, progress overseas, or progress through the club or into the League of Ireland.

“That is the goal. It is not necessarily specific targets to get them into England, it is to develop them as players and people and I suppose if you do that, that is your job done.

“Obviously, you would love for them to get to the highest level they can, but your mindset is always to develop players to the best of their ability.”