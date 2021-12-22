Committee established to examine the state of hurling in Wicklow

Wicklow GAA’s Hurling Officer Owen Doyle revealed that a committee is currently examining underage hurling and development squads in the county with a view to coming up with a plan to improve the standard and the future of the game.

In his report to County Convention, Owen Doyle said that, “a group of individuals are presently working on examining underage hurling in the county at club level and development squads.

“This committee includes a representative of Leinster coaching and games. This is with a view to improving the standard of young hurlers and also to increasing the profile of Wicklow hurling.

“We all recognise there is a lot we need to do to make us competitive at intercounty level. Before this happens, we must keep improving underage club level. Clubs are proving that with committed coaches and hard work improvement will follow.

“Philip Campion is stretched with his workload and cannot reach all schools. It is vital that clubs reach out to schools at Primary and Secondary level and that club coaches continue to upskill themselves.

“Leinster policy at present is to encourage clubs to take on GPOs. More clubs are beginning to see the value of having a GPO in their club. Ideally, we would have at least two full-time GDAs in the county. We recognise that our underage hurling teams are being provided with a very good fixtures program each year,” he added.

In the future, to compete with counties like Meath and Carlow at adult level we need to be able to compete with them at underage level. Meath have three divisions of six teams at minor level whereas Wicklow have five teams at minor level,” wrote Owen.

“Wicklow had ten under-15 teams this year. In the interest of hurling, we must aim and work towards having seven/eight minor teams in 2022. This may mean that decisions will have to be made in relation to permissions and amalgamations.

Brendan Lawrence recently put forward his views on hurling in the Wicklow People. In general, I don’t disagree with his views or proposals in any way.

“The committee that I referred to earlier will of course talk to Brendan and discuss his proposals as we will with all involved in hurling, particularly at underage level,” he added.