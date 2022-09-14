Comfortable for Michael Dwyers against Michael Hogans in Minor ‘B’ football championship

Michael Dwyers 2-15

Michael Hogans 3-7

Michael Dwyers came away from Avondale on Saturday afternoon last with a comfortable five points to spare at the end of their Minor ‘B’ football championship game against Michael Hogans.

The lads from the west made the running for most of the first half but two goals from Michael Hogans ensured that they held a slender two points lead at half-time.

However, Dwyers gradually pulled ahead in the second half and at one stage led by eight points but a revival by Hogans brought the gap back to three points midway through the half. However, Dwyers finished the stronger and really never looked like losing as the finishing line approached.

Michael Hogans almost had the ball in the net straight from the throw in.

A shot for a point from midfielder Jamie Doyle came back off the crossbar to Caleb Fox but goalkeeper Ross Harmon smothered the corner forward’s effort, and the danger was averted.

Dwyers moved up the field and Callum McRae opened their account with a point.

Goalkeeper Noel McDonald saved Hogans bacon a minute later when he stopped at point blank range from Jack O’Toole, when a goal seemed certain.

Callum McRae kicked his second point and Eoin Canna added a third from a free before Ben Farrell went forward to open Hogan’s account with a point after eight minutes.

The lads from the west were enjoying the bulk of the play at this stage in the game with the centre spine of their team prominent. James Boland, Matt Jackson, Adam Kinsella, Jack O’Toole, Mark Kinsella and Callum McRae were getting good possession and should have scored a goal when Noel McDonald denied Mark Kinsella, again from point-blank range.

Points from Adam Kinsella and Mark Kinsella left Dwyers ahead by 0-5 to 0-1 as the halfway stage in the first half approached. They were looking comfortable, but Hogans rocked them back when a good passing movement ended with Mark O’Reilly sticking the ball in Dwyers’ net.

When Paddy Harpur pointed the game was level at 1-2 to 0-5. Hogans picked up the tempo more from here to half time and went ahead with a Lee Kenny point.

Dwyers looked to be about to goal when a good movement left Eoin Canna through on goal, but Hogans had a let off when Canna pulled his effort wide.

However, Eoin atoned when he brought the sides level from a free as half-time approached.

Callum McRae restored the Dwyers lead again but Ben Farrell, Hogans centre back, advanced up into attack, passed to Mark O’Reilly, continued his run for the return pass and shot past Ross Harmon to leave Michael Hogans ahead by 2-3 to 0-7 at half-time.

Dwyers’ James Boland moved to centre field for the second half. Eoin Canna reduced the leeway to a point when he converted a free in the second minute.

Dwyers shot back into the lead again after five minutes when James Boland advanced to shoot home a goal. 1-8 to 2-3 now but Paddy Harpur made it 2-4 from a free.

Mark Kinsella had swapped places with Jack O’Toole, and he pointed, quickly followed by another from James Boland again. When Mark Kinsella scored a second Dwyers goal after 10 minutes, it put them two goals ahead and it began to look like they would pull away.

Callum McRae was put through on goal by Matt Jackson and the corner-forward shot another point when a goal looked to be on.

A Jack O’Toole pointed free brought Dwyers to 2-12, eight points to the good and coasting. However, to their credit, the Michael Hogan’s side rallied.

Paddy Harpur pointed a free and this score steadied the team. A great attacking movement beginning in their half backs, saw Hogans sweep through to shoot home a goal by Ryan Murray. When Rhys Magee pointed immediately following the kick out, it brought the lead back to three points, with the game far from over yet.

Unfortunately, Hogans suffered the loss of Gavin Cullen to a black card and Dwyers re-established their momentum in the final 10 minutes with two points from Eoin Canna (one free) and a final score from Mark Kinsella.

The only response came from a Paddy Harpur free, although Paddy was unfortunate to see another long-range effort come back into play off an upright and the ball was cleared.

Dwyers ran out five-point winners of a game which was sportingly contested all through. Final score: Michael Dwyers 2-15 to Michael Hogans 3-7.

Michael Dwyers: Ross Harmon; Ben Keogh, James Boland (1-1), James Lancaster; Daniel Byrne, Matt Jackson, Davin Tallon; Adam Kinsella (0-1), Jack O’Toole (0-1, 1f); Andy Corrigan, Eoin Canna (0-5, 4f), Alan Ryan; Ben Boland, Mark Kinsella (1-3), Callum McRae (0-4). Sub: Sean Walsh.

Michael Hogans: Noel McDonald; Cormac Moore, Liam Murphy, Taylor Delamere Hanlon; Oisin Allen, Ben Farrell (1-1), Gavin Cullen; Jamie Doyle, Paddy Harpur (0-4, 3f); Caden Kinsella, Ryan Murray (1-0), Lee Kenny (0-1); Caleb Fox, Mark O’Reilly (1-0), Rhys Magee (0-1). Subs: Ross Toomey, Jake Manly.

Referee: James Phelan (St. Patrick’s)