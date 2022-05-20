Coláiste Ráithín students shine in aid of the Gavin Glynn Foundation

At the Coláiste Raithin colour dash for the Gavin Glynn Foundation were, back row, from left: Caoimhe O'Brien, Sophie Delaney, Rosa Lordan, Maya Maguire, Kate Carroll and Lucy Bampton. Front: Roisin Ní Chonchubhair, Aimee Barnes, Eva Tighe and Bethany Higgins.

Muireann Dodd making her way through a barrage of coloured dye and water balloons in the colour dash for the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

TY students and volunteers who took part in the colour dash at Coláiste Ráithín in aid of the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

A group of the students at the start of the Coláiste Ráithín colour dash for the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

At the end of March, John Glynn from the Gavin Glynn Foundation visited transition year students in Coláiste Ráithín to tell them about the work of the foundation and how it all came about.

The students were moved by his story and decided to organise a fundraiser in aid of the foundation.

On Monday, May 16, the students held a ‘Colour Dash’, including an obstacle course, on the school pitch and then headed to the beach for a quick dip to wash it all away.

It was a fantastic afternoon of fun, and there were plenty of people to help with ensuring it all went smoothly. Ruth Comerford and John Scanlon from the KWETB Sports Promotion Unit provided the obstacles and some of our TY parents along with a group of fifth year students got involved by throwing paint and water balloons at the participants.

All involved had a very enjoyable afternoon and the event managed to raise just over €1,000. #RáithínAbú!