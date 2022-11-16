Coláiste Eoin in full control against Avondale CC in Laragh

The Avondale CC team who lost out to Coláiste Eoin of Hacketstown in the South Leinster Post Primary Schools 'D' football championship.

Coláiste Eoin from Hacketstown delivered a strong performance to see off Avondale CC in this South Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior ‘D’ football championship clash played at Laragh on Thursday morning.

The win puts the Hacketstown team on top of the group and earns them a home quarter-final and judging on this showing – and with plenty of room for improvement it should be said – they will be a match for any team given the quality they have all over the field.

One area where Coláiste Eoin will need to keep an eye on will be their shooting, with 17 wides registered over the course of the hour and a number of those being goal chances but scoring 3-13 and missing 17 chances should tell an accurate story of how this game unfolded.

Avondale CC will know that they just didn’t perform on the day.

They endured a nightmare first half where they were turned over time and time again as they tried to work the ball out through a congested defence with the likes of Mark Kinsella, Adam Kinsella, Conor Byrne, Dara Connolly and Lewis McDonald all working feverishly to torment the home side.

Target man Aaron Kelly opened the scoring with a fine effort when he was picked out by Jack O’Toole who had made a fine mark from a long Adam Kinsella ball from the middle of the field.

Nifty Eoin Canna bagged the second off his left before Kelly grabbed the third to help Coláiste Eoin open up a 0-3 to 0-0 lead after 16 minutes.

As well as an Avondale defence working hard, Coláiste Eoin were being held back by their own wayward shooting, but they opened the shoulders somewhat in the second quarter with points from Conor Byrne from Ballymanus, Canna and Jack O’Toole (free) while Adam Byrne banged home a fine goal after a sweet move to see the Carlow border school lead by 1-6 to 0-0 at the break with Avondale star man Alex Kavanagh completely starved of possession.

As bleak as things look at half-time, it was curtains for the Rathdrum students in the opening minutes of the second half when the burly Mark Kinsella grabbed Coláiste Eoin’s second goal and substitute Darragh Cullen from Clonmore added the third to make it 3-6 to 0-0.

Alex Kavanagh got Brian Breen’s side off the mark after eight minutes of the second half but by the time Joseph McDonald swung over their second, Coláiste Eoin had amassed 3-12, with the pick of their scores being a bomb from James Boland who had been tasked with minding Alex Kavanagh for much of the game.

Avondale did have goal chances in the second half but they either fired wide or cracked the crossbar and the game ended with Coláiste Eoin winning at their ease by 3-13 to 0-3.

Coláiste Eoin: Adam Doyle (Clonmore); Matthew Jackson (Kiltegan), Caolin Goetelen (Ballymanus), Lee Doyle (Clonmore); Adam Byrne (Ballymanus) (1-0), James Boland (Kiltegan) (0-1), Ewan McRae (Ballymanus); Adam Kinsella (Knockananna) (0-2, 1f), Dara Connolly (Clonmore); Conor Byrne (Ballymanus) (0-2), Mark Kinsella (Knockananna), Lewis McDonald (Clonmore) (0-2); Eoin Canna (Knockananna) (0-2), Aaron Kelly (Clonmore) (0-3, 1 45), Jack O’Toole (Kiltegan) (0-1, f). Subs: Sean Murphy (Ballymanus), Darragh Cullen (Clonmore) (1-1), Callum McRae (Ballymanus), Conal Cullen (Clonmore) (0-1), Patrick O’Byrne (Coolkenno), Ben Keogh (Ballymanus), Corey O’Toole (Aughrim) (1-0), Kevin Lamb (Clonmore), John Murphy (Michael Dwyers), Tadgh Johnson (Clonmore).

Avondale CC: Darcy Santos; Mark O’Reilly, Kyle Kenny, Calem Nangle; Kaiden Kinsella, Paddy Harpur, Lorcan Toomey; Conor Byrne, Sean McHugh; Caleb Fox, Alex Kavanagh (0-2, 1f), Jamie Townsend Doyle; Gary Cullen, Mark Shannon, Cameron Byrne. Subs: Dean White, Killian Ryan, Joseph McDonald (0-1), Sam Carroll, Calum McKenna, Sean Dunne.

Referee: Pat Hickey