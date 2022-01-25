Coláiste Eoin celebrate after winning South Leinster Schools ‘D’ title in style

South Leinster Schools Senior ‘D’ football final

Coláiste Eoin 1-9

Clonaslee Community School 0-5

Coláiste Eoin claimed the South Leinster Schools Senior ‘D’ football crown when they got the better of Clonalsee Community School from Laois in Stradbally on Tuesday afternoon.

A superb first half where the Hacketstown students opened up a 1-6 to 0-2 lead over their opponents was followed by a dogfight in the second period as Clonaslee came in search of a foothold in the game while the Coláiste Eoin side also lost attacker James Whelan to an ankle injury not long after the restart.

Key to the Coláiste Eoin dominance in the first half was their sheer tenacity in the tackle and their determination not to allow Clonaslee to settle into the game whatsoever. Probably the embodiment of that determination could be found at its strongest in Mark Kinsella who started the game like a train in the half-back line.

But Coláiste Eoin had superb performers all over the field in the opening 30, from Aaron Corless in goals, the full-back line of Ciarán Mooney, Caolin Goetelen and Marty Walsh, the very impressive duo of Adam Kinsella and James Boland who joined Mark Kinsella in the half-back line, the outstanding Cathal Sheehan and Ciarán Harmon at midfield, the lively Conor Byrne, Sean Harmon and Jack O’Toole in the half-forwards, the very capable Adam Byrne who was employed as a sweeper and the classy Aaron Kelly and James Whelan in attack.

Ciarán Harmon positively sparkled in this game, and the Kiltegan man drove over two wonder scores in the first half, the first off his right, the second off his left, both from distance.

Clonaslee looked very useful, with Alex Marron causing concern early on, but Coláiste Eoin were just on fire and were looking to pick out Aaron Kelly and James Whelan with every chance they got when playing up the hill in Stradbally for the opening half.

It was Kelly who would deliver a sore blow to the Laois students when he goaled after 10 minutes and when Jack O’Toole and James Whelan fired over two beauties in the 14th and 15th minutes things were looking very healthy for the Coláiste Eoin lads given that Clonalsee had yet to score.

A point from the very prominent Sean Harmon increased the Coláiste Eoin lead and superb defending from Adam Byrne thwarted a Clonaslee attack in the next move.

The Laois lads eventually got off the mark through Alex Marron who profited when Marty Walsh blocked full-forward Cathal Lee in what was a vital intervention by the Clonmore defender.

Aaron Corless started to ping his kick-outs with serious accuracy at this stage, landing two missiles into the chest of James Whelan. But Coláiste Eoin were also proving slightly sloppy when it came to shooting options, racking up a few wides when patience might have been the better option.

A superb mark by Cathal Sheehan started the move for their next score. Sheehan picked out Aaron Kelly inside, he fed the roaming James Boland who brought Ciarán Harmon into play and the Kiltegan man supplied James Whelan with the final pass before the Carlow Minor split the sticks with a sublime effort.

John Kellett hit back for Clonaslee but two wides from Coláiste Eoin meant that it would remain 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

The Hacketstown students turned around to face down the hill in the second half but any hopes that the second 30 would be as high quality and entertaining as the first were soon forgotten as Coláiste Eoin were forced to dig in against a Clonaslee side intent on mounting a significant recovery.

All was well for the first 10 minutes when Conor Byrne and Jack O’Toole swung over two sweet points with Cian Callaghan finally breaking down the hard-working Colaiste Eoin defence to raise their third white flag in between.

Kildare referee Lee Moore certainly impressed in this game. He took a bit of lip from a Clonaslee substitute at one stage at which point he issued a stern warning that the individual would be put out over the barrier that surrounded the pitch. The young sub retorted, “I’ll put you over the barrier”, but, luckily for him, Moore didn’t hear the remark.

Eight minutes in, Coláiste Eoin lost James Whelan to injury after he came down awkwardly when he fielded a high ball. The impressive Dara Connolly took his place.

Slowly but surely Clonaslee edged their way back into the game as Coláiste Eoin coughed up fouls within sight of the goals and the Laois lads had reduced the deficit to six points (1-8 to 0-5) by the second water break.

Serious Clonaslee pressure on the Coláiste Eoin goal produced some frightening moments for team mentors Darragh Kelly, Alan Costello and Bryan Kearney but Aaron Corless, Caolin Goetelen, Ciaran Mooney and Marty Walsh stood tall under the siege.

Clonaslee were dealt a blow after 52 when Padraig Glancy was shown a black card for a cynical pull down and when Ciarán Harmon showed true leadership qualities by sailing a wonderful score between the posts to make it 1-9 to 0-5, things were starting to look safe for the Hacketstown students.

Euan McCrae and Matthew Jackson entered the fray late on, and both got involved with immediate effect, but Coláiste Eoin had done enough at this stage, and the final whistle was met with joy and relief by the players, mentors and the large group of supporters who had made the journey for the game.

Joint captains James Whelan and Ciarán Harmon were presented with the trophy and Colaiste Eoin will now go on to the Leinster semi-final with opposition, date and venue still to be decided.

Coláiste Eoin: Aaron Corless (Clonmore); Ciarán Mooney (Knockananna), Caolin Goetelen (Ballymanus), Marty Walsh (Clonmore); Adam Kinsella (Knockananna), James Boland (Kiltegan), Mark Kinsella (Knockananna); Cathal Sheehan (Knockananna), Ciarán Harmon (Kiltegan) (JC) (0-3); Conor Byrne (Ballymanus) (0-1), Sean Harmon (Ballymanus) (0-1), Jack O’Toole (Kiltegan) (0-2); Adam Byrne (Ballymanus), Aaron Kelly (Clonmore) (1-0), James Whelan (Clonmore) (JC) (0-2). Subs: Dara Connolly for J Whelan (38, inj), Euan McCrae for C Byrne (60), Matthew Davis for A Kelly (60+1).

Clonaslee Community School: Paul Egan; Paddy Purcell, Aodh Bowes, Gerard Clancy; Alex Marron (0-1), Cian Conroy, Padraig Glancy; Noah Flynn, Cian Callaghan (0-1); Senan Barrett, John Kellett (0-1), Tom Smith; Joe Conroy, Cathal Lee (0-2m 2f), Fion Owens.

Referee: Lee Moore (Kildare)