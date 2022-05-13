Coláiste Chraobh Abhann through to face Coláiste Bhríde in Wicklow Schools ‘A’ football final

Col Chr Abhann 2-13

St Kevin’s CC 0-10

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann have set up what promises to be a tasty Wicklow Schools Senior ‘A’ football final by putting a gallant St Kevin’s to the sword after an entertaining clash in Roundwood on Thursday morning.

The Kilcoole side may not have been nine points the better team as the scoreline suggests but they took their chances when they came and possessed more threat in attack than their Dunlavin counterparts.

St Kevin’s will know that they must shoulder some of the blame for the final tally given that they hit eight wides throughout this fixture and dropped four shots short to Cian Timmons in the Coláiste Chraobh Abhann goal in the first half.

The winners on the other hand will have to improve on their 11-wide total over the 60 minutes when they take on Coláiste Bhríde Carnew in the ‘A’ final next Wednesday evening, May 18, at 6pm in Aughrim.

Who was going to get the chance to take on the Carnew side in the flagship decider was very much up for debate with six minutes left in Roundwood with the Kilcoole students leading by just two points at 1-9 to 0-10.

But sweet soccer skills from Daragh Heffernan following a long ball from Éanna Nolan allowed him to negotiate his way past the St Kevin’s defender. He pulled the trigger off the ground, but his effort was saved sweetly by substitute goalkeeper Tony Hickey. However, the rebound fell kindly to Heffernan, and he finished to the back of the St Kevin’s net to put five between the sides and leave the Dunlavin students with a steep hill to climb.

Immediately after that major, Coláiste Chraobh Abhann’s Sean Byrne made a beast of a mark from the kick-out. If ever there was a perfect time to stamp his authority on the game, this was it. From here, the Kilcoole students pushed on and added the next four points on the trot to break St Kevin’s hearts.

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann enjoyed the healthier start when Éanna Nolan, fresh from his Wicklow Minor duties in the Leinster championship in Newbridge the previous evening, fired home to the back of the St Kevin’s net after good pilfering by JP Nolan with six minutes gone.

Cian Deering, another member of the Wicklow Minor squad, was deployed in his usual role of sweeper and this left Keevan Doyle loose at the other end.

JP Nolan lofted over a dreamy effort after good work from Ciaran Murphy and Éanna Nolan but despite looking really strong and productive St Kevin’s could only register two wides and a shot dropped short to Timmons, the second wide going down as a goal chance.

Dan Byrne saw his shot brush off the top of the St Kevin’s crossbar for a tasty point with 10 gone but the Dunlavin men would get off the mark three minutes later when the impressive Sean Doyle drifted over a beauty that came about due to a pulsating run up the field from Ciarán Coyne.

Joe Mills swung over a free he won himself two minutes later but Éanna Nolan replied shortly after with Dan Byrne and JP Nolan heavily involved.

There was some fine midfielder play in this game and Eoin Sheridan’s fine mark after 22 was a perfect example of this.

A lovely little flick from Matt Nolan down the stand side ended with his twin brother splitting the St Kevin’s sticks to make it 1-4 to 0-3 after 22.

Pressure from Ciaran Murphy forced St Kevin’s to shoot wide, but Coláiste Chraobh Abhann would prove wasteful themselves when they kicked two wides and a shot dropped short before Joe Mills punished them with a converted free to leave just three between the sides.

In between the Kilcoole students dropping a shot short to Jake Muldowney and JP Nolan firing wide, the St Kevin’s boys closed the gap to a single point thanks to super scores from Joe Mills and Cian Deering to make it 1-4 to 0-6 at the break.

The second half was very entertaining. With a spot in the Wicklow Schools ‘A’ football final at stake, both sides went at this in a full-blooded but sporting fashion.

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann reopened that three-point gap with points from Shane Synott and JP Nolan but Joe Mills replied with a bomb of a free against the breeze and he added another after nine to leave just one between the teams again.

Éanna Nolan gave the Kilcoole students room to breathe but Sean Doyle struck back with a sublime score off the left as the tension went up several notches.

An Éanna Nolan free and a classy JP Nolan effort from play brought us back to that three-point gap but a Sean Doyle free left the tie finely balanced.

Around this time, Coláiste Chraobh Abhann manager Gary Duffy instructed Ciaran Murphy to play as a third midfielder. To counter this, St Kevin’s pushed Cian Deering up out of his sweeper position.

The action ebbed and flowed for a few moments and then Éanna Nolan fired in a long ball to Daragh Heffernan. At first he looked in bother but used some silky soccer skills to get around his man and on the second attempt the net was bulged, and St Kevin’s were in awful bother.

St Kevin’s wouldn’t score again while Coláiste Chraobh Abhann would go on to add four peaches to emerge as 2-13 to 0-10 winners and move forward to take on Coláiste Bhríde Carnew in the ‘A’ final.

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann: Cian Timmons; Andy Waters, Jack Wolohan, Keevan Doyle; Shane Synott (0-1), Matt Nolan, Aharon Smith; Shane Collins, Dan Byrne (0-1); Sean Byrne, Ciaran Murphy (0-1), Daragh Heffernan (1-0); Ben Kiernan, JP Nolan (0-6, 1f), Éanna Nolan (1-4, 1f). Subs: Ethan Mackey, Cameron Brady, Michael Byrne, Sean Brady.

St Kevin’s CC: Jake Muldowney; Ciarán Traynor, Liam Metcalfe, Luke Bagnall; Ciarán Coyne, Jack Keogh, Rory Corrigan; Eoin Sheridan, Ross Sheridan; Dylan Dunning, Sam Gough, Matt Miley; Sean Doyle (0-3, 1f), Joe Mills (0-6, 5f), Cian Deering (0-1). Subs: Ciaran Clarke, Tony Hickey, Eoin Deering, Rob Murtagh, Ethan McNally.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)