Coláiste Bhríde survive St David's rally to claim first ever boys soccer crown

Coláiste Bhríde 2

St David’s 1

Coláiste Bhríde resisted a bullish second-half comeback from St. David’s to win the Wicklow/Wexford Junior Division Two league final last Wednesday morning.

Taking place at a sun-drenched Arklow Celtic FC, it was an enticing game of two halves, as Carnew impressed in the first half enough to earn a 2-0 lead.

Following some nearly inspired substitutions at half-time threatened to flip the game on its head, but for some inspired goalkeeping from Ciaran Lambert to keep them at bay.

It took just ten minutes for Carnew to take the lead and in suitably chaotic fashion.

Thomas Kelly swung an enticing free-kick into the box. The defence were unable to clear in the subsequent pinball until it landed at the feet of Luke Wallace, who poked a shot in off the post.

St. David’s had their first half-chance two minutes later, when good link-up between Sam Langran and Jakub Stanicki ended with a cut-back to Lucas de Preez on the edge of the box, but for his shot to go straight at Ciaran Lambert.

The frantic second quarter of the first half continued when, on 16 minutes, a long ball up the middle was collected by Luke Wallace, who set Thomas Kelly in on goal. His shot was crisp and required Charlie Ward to dive to his right to palm the ball away.

Eventually, though, the pressure told and Carnew got their second, and it came from the tandem of Kelly and Rossiter which had caused so many problems down the right wing.

With 22 minutes on the clock, Rossiter played in Kelly, whose shot was brilliantly tipped onto the foot of the post by Ward. Less than a minute later, the would-be scorer turn provider.

Kelly released a good pass down the inside right channel for Rossiter, who used good footwork to roll Sam Condon before lifting a deliciously lobbed effort over the despairing Charlie Ward.

The half-time break saw Carnew make a double change, with Marley Gunn and Max Moody brought on for James Browne and Sam Condon, respectively.

Gunn, in particular, put in a mighty appearance off the bench as David’s assumed greater control of the game and Luke van der Bergh impressed at the heart of midfield.

It took just six minutes for Greystones to half the deficit and set up a nervy remainder of the game.

The goal was fortuitous. Lucas de Preez pumped a hopeful ball towards the box. It seemed safe to assume that it would arrive in the hands of Ciaran Lambert, but for Jack Carey to nip it away from him and roll the ball into the back of the net.

David’s sensed blood and went in for the kill. Van der Bergh had a shot tipped around the post by Lambert, who would go on to palm the ball over the bar from a Stanicki shot.

Lambert played spoiler for the rest of the game, producing another save, from Max Moody, as Carnew just about held on for the win and league title.

Coláiste Bhríde: Ciaran Lambert; Zach Jordan, Tim Ivers, Adam Healy, Barry Kealy; Macdara O’Neill, Corey Wallace; Thomas Kelly, Brandon Rossiter, Brendan Bolger; Luke Wallace. Subs: Eoin Ivanoff for B. Bolger (74), Jack Byrne for C. Wallace (80).

St. David’s: Charlie Ward; Sam Langran, Darragh Shannon, Sam Condon, James Browner; Alex Baines, Lucas de Preez, Luke van der Bergh; Jack Carey, Jakub Stanicki, James Hayden. Subs: Max Moody for S. Condon (HT), Marley Gunn for J. Browner (HT), Will Mitchell for J. Hayden (71),

Referee: Jason Redmond