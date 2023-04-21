Coláiste Bhríde show class to claim South Leinster ‘C’ hurling crown

The Coláiste Bhríde second year hurling team who defeated Creagh College in the South Leinster 'C' final in Ferns on Thursday evening.

Coláiste Bhríde 2-13

Creagh College Gorey 2-5

A strong final 10 minutes from Coláiste Bhríde (Carnew) proved decisive in their sweet victory over a battling Creagh College of Gorey in the South Leinster P.P. Schools Second Year ‘C’ hurling final played at Ferns GAA Club on Thursday evening.

This entertaining battle between two sides littered with very impressive hurlers was anyone’s to win when Faolán Corbett’s free fizzed into the back of the Coláiste Bhríde net with 48 minutes on the clock and the scoreboard now reading 0-11 to 2-4 in favour of the Carnew students.

Coláiste Bhríde mentor Denis Finn will probably feel that his side should have been further ahead given that they had clocked up 13 wides and struck the post and crossbar by this time, but any side with the likes of Jamie Kennedy, JP Power, Faolán Corbett and Eoghan Dixon in its ranks will never be easily defeated.

A bothersome wind was blowing down the pitch and a burning, low setting sun was causing havoc for the players facing into it, and it was Coláiste Bhríde who had the aid of the breeze in the opening half, requiring, one felt, a significant lead by half-time to be able to withstand a likely Creagh response.

The Carnew students found the elements hard to adjust to early on and had three wides on board before the superb Ryan Doran of Craanford got them off the mark with a beauty of a point after five minutes, the dirty work being performed by his midfield partner, the electric Tom Brennan.

A matter of a few miles will prevent us from ever seeing this pair lining out together at inter-county level, which is a real shame because we can only imagine the show that they would put on given their talent and flair.

Creagh College replied swiftly through Balygarrett’s JP Power who appeared out of a ruck and sliced a sweet shot between the posts. Power was wearing nine but operating inside alongside Kilanerin’s Aaron Hourihan. Team captain Jamie Kennedy was named at centre-half back but was positioned on the Coláiste Bhríde 45 where himself and Carnew’s Rian Rooney enjoyed a mighty tussle for the hour.

Finn’s men had six wides on the board before they registered their second point, a free from Doran, and another placed ball, this one from Rian Rooney, left the Coláiste Bhríde side 0-3 to 0-1 up with 13 on the clock but with Creagh having to battle against that breeze.

The Gorey students were dangerous on the attack, and that was made abundantly clear when JP Power pulled on a loose ball, sending it screaming to the bottom corner of Jim O’Brien’s net to give Creagh the lead at 1-1 to 0-3 with 17 gone.

A sweetly struck free from Kennedy pushed the Gorey lads two ahead but, in a flash, Coláiste Bhríde were back level after white flags from Rory Dee and a pointed free from Doran as Denis Finn’s side started to find some success in navigating a way through a congested Creagh defence.

Coláiste Bhríde finally began to put some daylight between the sides on the scoreboard when Doran (free) and Rooney pushed them two ahead, Rooney’s tasty score coming after an intelligent sideline cut from Nicky Ryan.

The last say of the first half would come from Faolán Corbett who lashed over a fine free to leave just a point between the sides at 0-7 to 1-3.

The anticipated Creagh revival with the wind at their backs didn’t materialise early doors, as Coláiste Bhríde surged ahead with super scores from Doran after great work from the hugely impressive Tiernan Byrne from Luke O’Toole’s, Rian Rooney, who might have had a goal had he backed himself and powered on, and a Doran free after a foul on the simply unstoppable Tom Brennan.

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half, Coláiste Bhríde also hit another two wides and watched as a dropping ball cracked back off the crossbar and was cleared to safety by a hard-working Creagh defence.

JP Power kept the Gorey students within reach with a fine effort after nine but another three Coláiste Bhríde wides ahead of a Tom Brennan rocket that whistled over the bar making it 0-11 to 1-4 left a nervous tension among the Coláiste Bhríde supporters that Creagh were more than capable of pushing on in this thoroughly entertaining game.

And that nervous tension increased substantially when Faolán Corbett’s free ended up in the back of the Coláiste Bhríde net with 18 gone, reducing the lead to a single point.

A foul on Bobby Cosgrave gave Doran a chance from a free and the Craanford wizard duly obliged. But Jamie Kennedy, a fine hurler it should be said, replied with a bomb from distance to leave it 0-12 to 2-5 after 22.

What followed in the next 10 minutes or so was a serious push from Coláiste Bhríde. They laid siege on the Creagh goal and were denied three times before Rory Dee finally got the ball over the line.

Tom Brennan, Ryan Doran, Rian Rooney, Nicky Cosgrave, Tiernan Byrne, Bobby Cosgrave, Rory Dee, Finley Jameson and substitute Pádraic Tompkins from Kilrush-Askamore all upped their game and started to dominate, Brennan and Doran putting on a superb show of catching, striking and powerful running, with Brennan being chased by up to six Creagh players as he surged through the middle at one stage before winning a free that was dispatched between the posts by the reliable Doran.

The tie was decided when Ryan Doran’s free sailed all the way to the back of Brian O’Toole’s net, making it 2-13 to 2-5, and although a fine Creagh side would launch numerous attacks late on, the Coláiste Bhríde defence, manned so capably all evening by James Gregan, Daniel Duffy and Ross Weld and with the excellent Jim O’Brien between the sticks, were never going to be breached at that late stage.

A fine victory for the Colaiste Bhríde side and nothing lost in defeat by a very impressive Creagh College team.

Hopefully, we’ll be hearing many of the names from both teams at club and county level in both Wicklow and Wexford for many years to come. They certainly have the talent, of that there is absolutely no doubt.

Coláiste Bhríde (Carnew): Jim O’Brien (Carnew Emmets); James Gregan (Carnew Emmets), Daniel Duffy (Luke O’Toole’s), Ross Weld (Luke O’Toole’s); Tiernan Byrne (Luke O’Toole’s), Rian Rooney (0-3, 1f) (Carnew Emmets), Nicky Cosgrave (Carnew Emmets); Tom Brennan (0-1) (Carnew Emmets), Ryan Doran (1-8, 1-6f) (Craanford); Bobby Cosgrave (Carnew Emmets), Rory Dee (1-1) (Kilrush-Askamore), Fionn Macken (Craanford); Daniel Byrne (Luke O’Toole’s), Odhran Breslin (Burren Rangers), Finley Jameson (Luke O’Toole’s). Subs: Fionn Macken (Craanford) for D Byrne (40), Pádraic Lambert (Luke O’Toole’s) for N Ryan (55). Panel: Kai Timmons (Carnew Emmets), Danny Fahy Nolan (Carnew Emmets), Conor Faulkner (Carnew Emmets), Jack Wall (Luke O’Toole’s), Fiach Byrne (Clonmore), Finnán Kinsella (Carnew Emmets), Johnnie Sheppard (Kildavin-Clonegal), Dominic O’Loughlin (Luke O’Toole’s), Lucas Casal Carro (Kildavin-Clonegal), Alex Collins (Carnew Emmets), Cian McDonald Breslin (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Oisin Fanning (Luke O’Toole’s), Kyle Moules (Luke O’Toole’s), Pierce Carroll (Luke O’Toole’s), Tommy Kehoe (Kilrush-Askamore), Tomás Lancaster (Kilrush-Askamore), Donncha Togher (Carnew Emmets), Jack Kennedy (Carnew Emmets), Thomas Sharry (Kilrush-Askamore), James Dragusin (Carnew Emmets), Evan Kennedy (Carnew Emmets), Dylan Austin (Carnew Emmets).

Creagh College: Brian O’Toole (Naomh Eanna); Keelan Butler (Buffers Alley), Eoghan Dixon (Naomh Eanna), Cillian Byrne (Naomh Eanna); Pádraig Higgins (Kilanerin), Faolán Corbett (1-1, 1-1f) (Ballygarrett Realt na Mara), Peter Jackman (Oulart-The Ballagh); Noah Byrne (St. Patrick’s), Daniel Higgins (Kilanerin); James Caulfield (Kilanerin), Jamie Kennedy (0-2, 1f) (Naomh Eanna, capt.), Eoin Gettings (Kilanerin); JP Power (1-2) (Ballygarrett Realt na Mara), Patryk Werra (Naomh Eanna), Aaron Houlihan (Kilanerin). Subs: Jack Kenny (Craanford) for J Caulfield (51). Panel: Mikey Murphy (Kilanerin), James Brennan (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Paddy Jones (Kilanerin), Martin Cash (Kilanerin), Macdara Corbett (Ballygarrett Realy na Mara), Eoghan Moore (Ballygarrett Realt na Mara), Mikey Murphy (St. Patrick’s), Zac Whyte (Naomh Eanna), Nathan Graham (Buffers Alley), Cormac Kavanagh (Kilanerin).

Referee: Dickie Murphy (Rapparees)