Coláiste Bhríde secure place in Leinster ‘B’ camogie final

Castlecomer CS 2-5

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew 1-12

Coláiste Bhríde secured their place in this year’s Leinster Senior ‘B’ camogie final after narrowly conquering a strong Castlecomer side in their home grounds last Friday afternoon.

The game was in Coláiste Bhríde Carnew’s favour from the start as they opened the scoring with a beautiful point tapped over by Emma Tomkins.

Carnew’s early celebrations were short-lived as Castlecomer worked the ball out of their full-back line to create a brilliant goal from their full-forward.

Great support was exhibited by midfielders Laci-Jane Shannon and Roisin Byrne as they created options, but the scoreboard showed 1-1 to 0-1 as the whistle was blown to end the first quarter.

The Carnew students started back strong in the second quarter with seven consecutive points. Sal Doyle couldn’t be stopped! The determination to stay ahead from the Carnew side was strong but Castlecomer wasn’t throwing it away just yet. The Kilkenny team came back with two points which left the scoreboard 1-3 to 0-9 as the two teams went off for half-time.

Both teams came back fighting hard, showing off their great skill. With less than 30 minutes left Carnew grew their lead with another fantastic point. It wasn’t long until Castlecomer tapped over a point to follow.

In the last quarter Castlecomer came back fighting, eager to add more to the scoreboard, there was brilliant saves from both sides as the players fought on.

The sidelines from both teams watched the dying minutes with their hearts in their mouths as both teams bravely fought till the bitter end.

However, Coláiste Bhríde’s heart and determination prevailed and when the final whistle blew, they celebrated with the image of a Leinster final gleaming in their eyes. Let’s hope they perform as well when up against Mountrath and that it will be just as exciting as this one.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew: Kate Butler; Aoife Kinsella, Anna Tomkins, Hannah Redmond; Máire Deegan, Karen Tomkins, Eimer Mutton; Laci Jane Shannon, Roisin Byrne; Shauna O’Shea, Ciara Wafer, Saoirse Kenny; Sadhbh Buttle, Sarah Doyle, Emma Tomkins. Subs: Holly Byrne, Siofra Kenny, Tara McDonald, Aoife Campbell, Kayla Tighe, Aine Doran, Eimear Byrne, Emma Kinnear, Molly Hynes, Brid Doyle, Tara Doran, Áine Sharry, Kila Kenny, Alanna Dagge.

