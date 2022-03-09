Coláiste Bhríde fall to flying Fergal’s in ‘C’ final

Coláiste Bhríde, who lost out to St Fergal’s of Rathdowney last Friday in Kilkenny.

St Fergal's 2-17

Coláiste Bhríde 1-9

The Colaiste Bhríde Junior hurlers lost out to a very strong St Fergal’s College from Rathdowney in the South Leinster Schools Junior Hurling ‘‘C’ Championship final in MWHire Dunmore Park in Kilkenny on Thursday afternoon.

The Carnew students put up a brave fight in this clash but met a physically bigger and somewhat sharper outfit who proved far more clinical in front of goal and had very talented hurlers all over the field.

Had goal chances for Colaiste Bhríde early on been converted, the landscape of this encounter might have been radically altered but when St Fergal’s found the bottom corner of Dean Black’s net 10 minutes into the second half to push the Laois side out to a 2-11 to 0-7 lead, Kevin Morris’ side were in all sorts of bother.

Full credit to the Carnew side, they held their heads and drove hard at the Rathdowney brigade with the lively Darragh Dee lashing home past Jack Deaney after 23 of the second half, but St Fergal’s responded superbly by firing over three wonderful scores to ruthlessly kill the Coláiste Bhríde challenge while Dean Black also saved a penalty from Gary Whelan.

It was clear from early on that the Laois side were sharp in terms of hurling ability and they possessed big men in key positions. Full-back James Ryan was a tank, and, while not the most mobile of defenders, could more than hold his own at the edge of the square.

Throw in the highly influential Ciarán Coss at centre back and the talented Cormac Hogan at midfield and you had a platform from which to deliver ball to a threatening attack.

Michael Kinsella, William Kenny and Kenneth Cullen battled bravely in the full-back line for Coláiste Bhríde and Fionn D’Arcy, Craig Grannell and Zach Jordan never backed down from the formidable challenge they faced.

Eoin Spenser and the always willing Killian O’Keeffe tried manfully to lessen the impact on the game from Hogan and Evan Carey, but large passages of the play bypassed the midfield sector, preventing the creative pair from bringing their undoubted qualities to bear.

Sean Kenny proved to be Coláiste Bhríde’s main scoring threat, bagging six points (four frees).

Conor Byrne started at full-forward, but Kevin Morris redeployed him further out the field in the hope of getting the quality attacker on the ball but despite all his fine efforts, the Shillelagh man along with Billy Redmond, Calum Ryan, Paddy Redmond and Darragh Dee couldn’t find the space or time to gain a foothold in the game.

Ryan Austin was introduced at the break, and he certainly took the game to the Rathdowney lads, driving hard and fearlessly at their defence, winning a number of frees and firing over a wicked score not long after the restart.

But the goals they needed just wouldn’t come. Darragh Dee’s fine major gave some hope, but they were unable to land a blow to really trouble the Laois side who ran out comfortable winners thanks to a barrage of late points that sunk the Colaiste Bhríde challenge once and for all.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew: Dean Black (Kilrush-Askamore); Michael Kinsella (Kilrush-Askamore), William Kenny (Carnew Emmets), Kenneth Cullen (Carnew Emmets); Fionn D’Arcy (Carnew Emmets), Craig Grannell (Carnew Emmets), Zach Jordan (Carnew Emmets); Eoin Spenser (Craanford), Killian O’Keeffe (Carnew Emmets); Billy Redmond (Craanford), Sean Kenny (0-6, 4f) (Kilrush-Askamore), Calum Ryan (Carnew Emmets); Paddy Redmond (Craanford), Conor Byrne (Carnew Emmets), Darragh Dee (1-2, 1f) (Kilrush-Askamore). Subs: Ryan Austin (0-1) (Carnew Emmets) for C Ryan (H/T), Adam Donoghue for P Redmond (52).

St Fergal’s Rathdowney: Jack Delaney; James Rooney, James Ryan, Lorcan Dunne; Eoin Brennan, Ciarán Coss, Evan Cassin; Cormac Hogan, Evan Carey; Darragh Ryan, Joe Sherman, Cillian Brennan; Gary Whelan, Oisin Moore, Eoghan Coss. Subs: John Phelan for E Cassin (40), Eoin Bracken for J Sherman (49).

Referee: Owen Behan (Kilkenny)