Coláiste Bhríde bow out of Leinster at the hands of a superb Coláiste Naomh Cormac side

Leinster Schools Senior Hurling ‘C’ Championship semi-final

Colaiste Naomh Cormac 1-21

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew 0-4

Coláiste Bhríde’s adventure in the Leinster Schools Senior Hurling ‘C’ competition was ended emphatically by Offaly’s superb Coláiste Naomh Cormac at Conahy Shamrocks GAA Club in Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon.

Playing a superior brand of hurling and profiting from an abundance of fouling within reach of the Colaiste Bhríde goal, the Kilcormac students led from the very start of this game and were more or less out of sight by half-time with a 1-10 to 0-3 lead over the battling Carnew side.

Boasting nine hurlers on the Offaly Minor squad, Coláiste Naomh Cormac were always going to be a very difficult opponent for Kevin Morris’ team and the difference in ability in terms of hurling skills was very evident from the opening stages of this game. The future of the Kilcormac/Killoughey GAA Club appears very bright given that 14 of the starting 15 come from their ranks with Pat Carroll from Drumcullen being the only exception.

There were 13 minutes on the match clock when Brendan Tobin drove over a bomb of a free from his own 65 for Colaiste Bhríde’s opening score. However, Coláiste Naomh Cormac had harvested 1-5 by that time, the goal arriving just before Tobin’s monster effort and coming from pressure on a short Coláiste Bhríde puck-out which resulted in full-forward Daniel Hand rifling home to the back of the net for what was a real sucker punch of a score.

Adam Screeney scored 11 points in this game, 10 from frees, and those placed balls came from savage pressure on the Coláiste Bhríde defence from the likes of Richard Bracken, Robert Boland and Alex Kavanagh who were being supplied by lethal midfielders Colin Spain and Brecon Kavanagh while their classy full-back James Mahon and centre-back Charlie Bracken were well capable of nullifying the vast majority of scoring threats from the Co. Wicklow students.

A lovely touch and strong run from Stephen Kenny brought Coláiste Bhríde’s second score of the day after 16 minutes and the talented Cian O Tuama fired over a free after 20, but they could do little to prevent Coláiste Naomh Cormac from opening that 1-10 to 0-3 gap by half-time.

Coláiste Bhríde’s fourth and final score arrived late in the second half but by that time the game was well and truly over with the Offaly side cruising to a 1-21 to 0-4 win.

The Carnew students had plenty of possession in that second half but their launching of bombs down on top of the Coláiste Naomh Cormac full-back line brought no return, with James Mahon outstanding at full-back.

A disappointing end to their campaign but Coláiste Bhríde can take great pride in the fact that they are constantly striving for improvement and progress in the game of hurling and the four clubs with players involved can only benefit from the hard work of Kevin Morris and Pat Nolan. They can also take comfort in the fact that they claimed the South Leinster crown this year and the future is certainly bright for the game in the border school.

Coláiste Bhríde had some good performers on the day despite the defeat. Dan Redmond tried hard as sweeper in the opening half while Tommy Collins, Sean Hughes, Cian O Tuama and Brendan Tobin didn’t look out of place against opposition who are clearly playing the game at a higher level.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew: Adam O’Donoghue (Kilrush-Askamore) Maurice Tobin (Craanford), James Doyle (Craanford), Ben O’Donoghue (Kilrush-Askamore); Maurice Shiel (Carnew Emmets), Tommy Collins (Carnew Emmets), Brendan Bolger (Kilanerin); Sean Hughes (Kilanerin), Brendan Tobin (Craanford) (0-2, 2f); Sean Kenny (Kilrush-Askamore), Stephen Kenny (Kilrush-Askamore) (0-1), Pádraic Donoghue (Craanford); Cian O Tuama (Naomh Eanna) (0-1), Thomas Tobin (Craanford), Dan Redmond (Carnew Emmets). Subs: Billy Molloy (Carnew Emmets), Brandon Rossiter (Carnew Emmets), Daniel Bolger (Kilrush-Askamore), Larry Kinsella (Carnew Emmets), Darragh Dee (Kilrush-Askamore), Ruairi O’Brien (Carnew Emmets).

Coláiste Naomh Cormac: Harry Sweeney; Diarmuid Bracken, James Mahon, Mark Mulrooney; Oisin Kilmartin, Charlie Bracken, Pat Carroll; Brecon Kavanagh, Colin Spain (0-1); Leigh Kavanagh (0-1), Richard Bracken (0-1), Robert Boland (0-1); Alex Kavanagh (0-3), Daniel Hand (1-3), Adam Screeney (0-11, 10f). Subs: Oisin Guinan, Ultan Carroll, Killian Spain, James Bracken.