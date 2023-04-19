The Clan na Gael team pictured during the Wicklow LGFA Féile qualifiers in Carnew Emmets on Sunday.

WICKLOW ROVERS

The Leinster Senior team progressed to the last eight of the Lanigan cup when they saw off Inchicore Athletic winning 4-2 on penalties after the game finished all square at 2-2 after extra time.

Rovers went in front after two minutes courtesy of an own goal. Rovers dominated the first half hour but, in the space of four minutes around the 35th minute mark, the away side scored twice to lead.

Two minutes before the break Rovers were reduced to ten men. To Rovers’ credit even though they played the whole second half and extra-time with 10 men they dominated the match.

They levelled eight minutes from time when Ciaran McGettigan gleefully fired home. Rovers had the chances to win but it was eventually on to the dreaded shootout where players must be admired for stepping up.

Arthur Delahunt saved two spot kicks and then stepped up to fire home the deciding kick. Jim Foley, Ben Algera and Tommy Smullen were the other scorers from the spot. Jamie Snell, Tommy Smullen, Ian Brannigan, Rikki Quinn, Sam Brown, Ciaran McGettigan all led by example.

Young Lorcan Sinnott also put in a very impressive display when introduced into the fray.

Our WDFL team went down 6-3 to a good Newtown United side in the quarter-final of the Charlie Byrne Cup. In what was an open game of football the lads put in a good performance. The Rovers goalscorers on the day were Erike Tonnies, Anto Hill and Cesar De La Plata.

We would like to wish Erike Tonnies and Newtown player Ryan Clarke a speedy recovery after a clash of heads during the game. Best of luck to Newtown in the remainder of the competition.

The youths B team exited the youths cup after a valiant performance against Shillelagh A at Whitegates.

Rovers battled throughout and made things difficult for Shillelagh. In the end Shillelagh made it through, winning 4-2. Elliot Gaynor and Aaron Armstrong were the Rovers goalscorers in a good team performance.

The Under-16s recorded a comfortable 6-0 home win over Glencormac on Thursday night. Sean Manning, Conor Williams, Jack Neville, Alfie Doyle, Stephen Kavanagh and an own goal accounted for the goals in an excellent team performance.

On Saturday the 12As had a tough 3-1 victory away to St Anthonys. Mikey O’Neill, Kevin Yan and Alessio Coppola netted their goals in a good team performance.

The 12Bs also had a good victory when they defeated Glencormac United at Whitegates winning 3-1. Lukas Araminas, Alex Philippon and an own goal accounted for the lads goals in an excellent all round team display.

Our 12Cs lost 5-2 to Avonmore at Whitegates. Casey Brennan and Michael Carroll fired home the Rovers goals in a good team effort.

The 14As recorded a hard earned three points with a 2-1 away win over Arklow United. Wolsey Sloan Kelly and Giorgio Morgillo-Fidyk netted the Rovers goals in an excellent game of football.

Our 14Bs went down to a very strong St Anthonys A team in what’s proving to be a very lobsided league at this age group. The lads battled right to the end with Kian Copeland, Justin Ivanets and Conor McVeigh impressing in a battling display.

On Sunday the 13As recorded a very impressive 5-2 home win over St Patricks. David McCormack fired home a superb hat-trick with Ryan Cox and Kuba Cielecki scoring one each. Special mention goes to Tiernan Shortall who put in a man of the match performance.

The 13Bs lost 4-2 away to Shillelagh in what was an exciting encounter. Will O’Callaghan and Dougie Bowie nabbed the goals for Rovers in a good team performance.

The 15s had an excellent win away to Aughrim Rangers. Jack O’Leary was clinical in front of goal netting a hat-trick, Eoin Mitchell scored a brace with Josh McCann, Sean Guerin, Samuel Downey and Naoise O’Dubhslaine all firing home singles.

Congratulations to Killian Rheinsch who was the winner of our April 50/50 draw picking up a cheque for €235, unluckily for Killian he missed out on the bonus ball jackpot of €3,400 to top up his winnings when his bonus ball number 7 let him down.

It means our bonus ball jackpot now increases to €3,500 for the May draw. Tickets are on sale for our 50/50 draw on a continuous basis.

The draw will have a guaranteed monthly winner, who will also have the chance to win a Jackpot prize by predicting the Bonus Ball Number in the main Irish Lottery draw that will take place the day after the winner is announced.

The next draw will take place on Tuesday, May 2. It will be streamed live on the club Facebook page. Tickets will be available to purchase online via our club shop website www.wicklowroversclubshop.com on an ongoing basis, you can also purchase your tickets by contacting any committee member or any club member.

To enter the May draw tickets must be purchased by midnight on Sunday, April 30.

Tickets purchased after midnight on this date will be entered in the following month’s draw.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706.

For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

The sparring is over and the summer leagues all kick off this week and the honour of being the first Bray team in action goes to our Wednesday Division 2 team who host Clontarf today (19th). Best of luck to Captain Terri McKeon and her panel.

On Saturday we have three teams in action with our Division 5 Saturday team playing host to Leinster in the morning before our Division 1 team host Meath.

The Royals will travel with confidence having won Division 2 last year.

On the same day our Division 2 team head to the Iveagh Grounds to take on the old aristocrats St. James’s Gate.

On Monday 24th our Division 4 team play host to near neighbours Greystones. Bragging rights are at stake in this one.

Best of luck to all bowlers for the season ahead and remember to treat your teammates and opponents with respect and dignity.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association league results (home team first):

Division 1: Baltinglass/Kiltegan 5, Kildangan 0; Caragh 5, Kildare 0; Rathangan 3, Kildangan 2.

Division 2: Rathmore 0, Caragh 5; Prosperous 2, Blessington 3.

Division 3: Ballymore Eustace 5, Rathmore 0.

Ned Byrne Shield: Kilcullen 2, Donard/Glen 0; Rathcoffey 0, Brownstown 2.

Team Championship

Open Singles: Tom Sullivan (Allenwood) 23, Edward Lawrence 29; John Phelan (Allenwood) 17, Tommy Grifferty (Balyna) 36; Alan McEvoy (Donard/Glen) 30, Val Callinan Balyna) 24; Angus McDonagh (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 30, Pat Dolly (Caragh) 22; Colin Jackson Baltinglass/Kiltegan 31, Frank Feane (Rathmore) 26.

Open Pairs: John Kehoe, Edward Lawrence (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 35, Noel Moore, Pauline Holton (Balyna) 25; Paul Foran, Larry Connolly (Rathangan) 15, Andy Maloney, Liam Byrne (Rathcoffey) 36; Colm Jackson, Liam Lyons (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 35, Mick Murphy, Denis Judge (Caragh) 16; Jim Clancy, Tom Sullivan (Allenwood) 32, Brid Burke, Tom Burke (Hollywood) 22; Andy Owens, Pat Brazil (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 39, Des Mann, Pat Kennedy (Donard/Glen) 22; Paul Barrett, Alan McEvoy (Donard/Glen) 31, Eileen Kelly, Michael Swan (Ryston) 27.

AGM - The Association’s annual general meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 19, in the Town House Hotel (Naas) commencing at 7.30pm.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

At last, the weather conditions started to improve, and we got some games played.

Our Under-9s (kindly sponsored by Windsor Motors Deansgrange) travelled to take on Arklow Town B and the team enjoyed a series of excellent games. On the day, among the players who starred were Aaron O’Connor, Jamie McLoughlin, Chloe Mullen and Lola Elliott.

Our Under-10s hosted Roundwood B who on the day were just a little stronger. Daniel Cawley, Nathan Hall and Casey Helena.

The 11A team went one down away to Glencormac but fought back to run out 5-1 victors. Jake O’Brien-Fitzsimons with two and singles from Jake McDonald, John Paul Dunleavy and Harry Duffy. Cooper O’Reilly and Erik Surma starred in a good team display.

The 11B team continued their improvement despite a narrow loss away to Enniskerry. Hubert Wyborski and Tymon Chowanski scored for Newtown while Tyler Astbury and Oliver Roche were among those who played well.

Our 12B team suffered their first defeat of the season away to Arklow Utd in a game where the players who turned up tried very hard on the day.

Our Under-13 team (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) enjoyed a 4-0 win at home to a determined Rathnew side. It took a while for the team to break down Rathnew but a couple of quickfire goals set the team up for the three points.

The goals came from Alexander McKenna, Aaron Nolan, Elliott Garrett and Colin Healy. Among those who starred were AJ Doyle, Aidan Doyle and David Gray.

First game in a while for our Under-15 team (kindly sponsored by Kava Coffee) who took full points at home to a gallant Enniskerry team. The game was over as a contest at half time as our side were clinical in front of goal. Kaydin McMahon 2, William Valentine 2 (2 pens), Aaron Roy, Aidan Heffernan and David Mackey. Best on the day were Sebastian Anton, Dylan Dunleavy and Scott McKenna.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams.

We need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams and for our new girls section.

All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl’s training for players born 2010-2015 commences on Friday, April 21, from 5.45pm until 6.45pm. We are going with Fridays now for the moment, but this may change as we progress along.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, April 9. The Winners were as follows:

Pink Set - €60 - 8th min: Sean Blake c/o Scott Lacey; €20 - 7th min: Avril O’Connor c/o Scott Lacey; €20 - 9th min: to be confirmed.

Grey Set - €60 - 8th min: Rob Lawless c/o Stephen Nolan; €20 - 7th min: Damian Lynch c/o Pauline Martin; €20 - 9th min: Dylan Dunleavy c/o Geraldine Keogh.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute.

The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game is the Champions League 2nd Leg match between Chelsea and Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 18.

Tickets can be got from any Committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, April 16, were 1, 20, 24 and 26. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Claire Rourke c/o BW online, Salon H c/o Newtown United, Ray Kendrick c/o Declan Crinion. Next week’s jackpot is €2250.

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are away to Longford Town on Saturday, April 22, in the First Division. Kick-off in Bishopsgate is 7.30pm.

Bray Wanderers Season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale from the club shop and on the club website.

Season ticket prices are Adult €160, OAP €120, Student 3rd level (with valid ID) €120, Second level student (aged 13-17) €90, Family ticket €175 (1 adult & 1 child under 12), Family ticket €195 (1 adult & 2 children under 12), Family ticket €235 (2 adults & 2 children under 12).

Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First division home games. For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie