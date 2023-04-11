Presidents John Dunne (BBC), Robin Donaghy (NAPBA), Tom Evan (NIBA), Frank Devlin (ILBA), Bill Galloway (IBA), John Millar (NIPGBL), and VP Anne O'Herlihy (IBAI) with Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Erika Doyle at the Bray Bowling Club flag unfurling last weekend.

BRAY BOWLS

Saturday last saw the club host the unfurling of the Irish Lawn Bowls Association flag for 2023. Bray holds the Presidency for 2023 and it is a great honour to hold the Presidency in the first year of the ILBA.

Tremendous credit must go to the army of volunteers who had everything in pristine condition for the unfurling ceremony from the immaculately cut hedges to the newly painted seats and picnic tables. Following the unfurling a friendly game of bowls took place between a Bray selection and an ILBA selection.

A celebratory dinner followed in Bray Golf Club. All thoughts now turn to the start of the summer season on April 22 of which more next week.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Our Leinster Senior team welcomed Pegasus/St James Athletic to Whitegates on Friday night for a crucial league game. The lads were hoping to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a cruel 4-3 defeat away to Ashbourne United last time out.

They turned on the style putting their opponents to the sword winning 5-1. Davy O’Sullivan put in a man of the match performance for Rovers hitting an amazing four goals. His strike partner Ciaran McGettigan added a single to complete the five-goal haul in what was an excellent all-round team performance.

It was a badly needed three points which sees the lads cut the leaders Kilbarrack United’s lead to seven points with two games in hand. It’s very much all to play for with the lads still having to play Kilbarrack away. Also, the lads were drawn at home to Inchicore Athletic in the last sixteen of the Lanigan Cup.

Week one of our annual Easter Camp was a major success. With 142 kids attending the camp and every child having a fun time the camp proved to be a big hit. It was great to see all the kids having a great time and taking part with smiles on their faces.

We had a lot of potential stars of the future displaying their skills. Who knows what little star will develop into a big star. Yes, we had potential Mbappe’s, Messi’s, Mo Salah’s and Evan Ferguson’s on show.

There were even a few goalkeepers displaying their keeper skills hoping to follow in the footsteps of Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Without the help of a trusted group of people this event wouldn’t be the huge success it has always been. Thanks to Stephen Clarke for organising the admin side of things with clubzap and been on hand to iron out any problems.

Thanks to Trevor Conyard for organising getting our coaches together. Thanks to Ross Byrne who made himself available at short notice when required. Thanks to Anthony Earls our club honorary president for been on hand especially with the meet and greet of kids and parents on arrival.

Thanks to Corinna Collins and Paul Delaney who saw the signing in process ran smoothly while also performing several other tasks in helping the camp run smoothly throughout the week, helping out when required and looking after the kids.

Thanks to the following coaches, Evan Conyard, Ben Doyle, Charlie Czwalina, Jack Macklin, Lorcan Sinnott, Alex Sinnott, Keelan D’Arcy, Dylan Vickers, Charlie Kenny, Peter Quinn and Emer Kennedy who all done a superb job, they not only coached the kids, they were all on hand to help out set the pitches up and help with any job that required doing, well done one and all of our coaches.

A huge thanks to the kids who were all on their best behaviour, everyone took part in all activities and were a credit and a pleasure to coach. A special mention and thanks goes out to Ethan Bewley from our Superheroes Academy who treated everyone to a display of ball skills which resulted in a massive round of applause from everyone present at the camp and saw Ethan claim the accolade of ‘Skills Winner of the Week’, well done Ethan.

Thanks to all the kids’ parents for yet again supporting our camps, we do really appreciate your support and it makes all the work behind the scenes worthwhile.

Last, but not least, a massive thanks to Johnny Dunne, Johnny supervises all our camps and has been doing it for years. He has a great connection with all the kids, and he ensures the camps run efficiently without any hiccups. Well done and thanks Johnny. Once again thank you everyone, we hope you enjoyed your camp as much as we did.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan.

The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years. The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits.

Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA) League results (home team first) - Division 1: Allenwood 0, Caragh 5; Rathangan 2, Ardclough 3; Allenwood 5, Balyna 0.

Division 2: Caragh 5, Prosperous 0; Rathmore 5, Balyna 0; Donard/Glen 5, Rathcoffey 0.

Division 3: Castlemitchell 1, Balyna 4; Abbey Bowls 4, Monread 1; Hollywood 0, Naas 5.

Ned Byrne Shield: Kildare 0, Rathcoffey 2; Kilcullen 2, Athy 0.

Team Championship

Open-Singles: Liam Lyons (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 13, Jim Condron (Kildare) 11; John Kehoe (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 17, Liam Heffernan (Kildangan) 12; Dom Kavanagh (Caragh) 35, Barry Dungan (Rathmore) 21; Tom Myles (Balyna) 25, Joe Campbell (Rathcoffey) 23; Donal Burke (Kill CBC) 23, Bernard Conlon (Prosperous) 20; Mark Caldwell (Kildare) 31, Joe Brady (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 17; Paul Hillen (Balyna) 31, Christy Sweeney (Kildare) 15.

Open-Pairs: John McLoughlin Carmel McLoughlin (Kildare) 28, Anne Sweeney Christy Sweeney (Kildare) 20; Mark Caldwell, Jimmy Rowan (Kildare) 40, Tony Maguire, Brian Cullen (Ardclough) 16; Tommy Grifferty, Tony Mullally (Balyna) 34, Dom Maguire, Olivia Maguire (Ardclough) 22; Harry Mangan, Pat O’Neill (Donard/Glen) 31, James Mangan, Betty Cunningham (Allenwood) 20; Val Callanan, Frank Holden (Balyna) 25, Tony Smullen, Eileen Smullen (Rathangan) 24; Myra Gavin, John Tuite (Rathcoffey) 32, Gary Stynes, Tom Myles (Balyna) 28; Donal Burke, Christy Mahady (Kill CBC) 24, Pat Dolly, Dom Kavanagh (Caragh) 23.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, April 9, were 3, 16, 22 and 24. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Breda Mulhall c/o Hibo, Rachel c/o Newtown United, Paul Howard c/o Declan Crinion. Next week’s jackpot is €2,200.

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are away to Galway FC on Friday, April 14, in the First Division. Kick-off in Eamon Deacy Park is 7.45pm. Wanderers are at home to Usher Celtic in the semi-final of the Leinster Senior Cup on Monday, April 17. Kick off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm.

New merchandise for the 2023 season is available in the club shop this season and can also be purchased online through the club website.

Bray Wanderers Season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale from the club shop and on the club website. Season ticket prices are: Adult €160, OAP €120, Student 3rd level (with valid ID) €120, Second level student (aged 13-17) €90, Family ticket €175 (1 adult and 1 child under 12), Family ticket €195 (1 adult and 2 children under 12), Family ticket €235 (2 adults and 2 children under 12). Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First division home games. For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

No games last week due to the Easter holidays but all our teams (weather permitting) will be back in action this coming weekend.

Also, all teams are back outdoors training thanks to the long stretch in the evening time. Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact Secretary Hughie at 0876987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. We need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams and for our new girls section. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girls training for players born 2010-2014 commences on Friday, April 21, from 5.45pm until 6.45pm. We are going with Fridays now, but this may change as we progress along.

The fixtures for the week Sat.15th to Tues.18th April are as follows,

Under-9s away to Arklow Town B, ko to be confirmed

Under-10s at home to Roundwood B, ko Sunday at 10.30am.

Under-11A away to Glencormac Utd, ko Saturday at 1pm.

Under-11B away to Enniskerry, ko Saturday at 10am.

Under-12A: No fixture.

Under-12B away to Arklow United, ko Saturday at 10am.

Under-13s at home to Rathnew, ko Sunday at 10am.

Under-14s away to Arklow Town A, ko to be confirmed.

Under-15s at home to Enniskerry, ko Sunday at 11.30am.

We have five players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Skye Keenan, Lucy Nolan, Max Masterson and Cillian O’Neill from our Development Squad and Ava McDonald from the Under-11B team. Happy birthday everyone from all at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Euros qualifier between Ireland and France which took place on Monday, March 27, at the Aviva Stadium. The Winners were as follows:

Blue Set - €60 - 50th min: Loretto Martin c/o Hughie Nolan; €20 - 49th min: John Kenny c/o Lisa Dowling; €20 - 51st min: Brian Martin c/o Pauline Martin.

Green Set - €60 - 50th min: Stephen Murtagh c/o Self; €20 - 49th min: Lizzy Whelan c/o Geraldine Keogh; €20 - 51st min: Tommy Kavanagh c/o John Dunleavy.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site ‘Live Score’ the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game is the match between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, April 9. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C., please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.