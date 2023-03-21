Carnew's Aaron Kinsella puts pressure on Oscar Harty of Bray Emmets during the SHL clash in Carnew.

WICKLOW ROVERS

We had a massive turnout of kids for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade. It was great to see so many kids representing the club. We had kids from teams in the club, kids from the Saturday junior academy and it was great to see kids from our Superheroes Academy with their coaches James Quinn and James Macklin dressed as Superheroes in attendance.

Everyone was dressed out in their club colours with the extra touch to celebrate St Patricks Day.

A massive thanks to Corrina Collins who masterminded everything on the day and in the build up, from the goodie bags to the face painting, photo shoots to the marshalling of the kids Corrina was to the fore working very hard, well done and thanks Corrina.

Thanks to our face painters Christina Kavanagh and her son Oscar. Thanks to Claire Foley who gave out the treats prior to the parade.

Big thanks to Stephen Clarke and Jorge Herculano who also helped supervising on the day, to Garry Collins who locked up Whitegates and was on hand at the end of the parade to distribute the goodie bags.

Thanks to James Quinn and James Macklin for getting into the spirit of the day dressing up and looking after our Superheroes.

Thanks to all our managers, coaches and parents for their help with supervising the kids.

Finally, but not least, a huge thanks to the kids, you make everything worthwhile, and it was great to see you all turn out to represent your club, well done kids and once again thanks everyone, too many to mention.

The club are running two Easter camps, week one will take place from Tuesday, April 4, to Thursday, April 6. Week two runs from Tuesday, April 11, to Thursday, April 13, the camps will run from 10am to 2pm daily and take place at Whitegates.

Cost of the camp is €45 with a reduction for families with two or more kids. All kids should bring a packed lunch, drink, football boots, shin guards and rain jacket. To register please use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years.

The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits.

Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The club in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy run a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs. It runs every Saturday on the astro pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin.

The Superheroes section will run from 11.15 to 12.15 on Saturdays. If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086-3989769.

Everyone at Wicklow Rovers AFC would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Jim Browne of Wicklow Town and formerly of Greystones and Boyle, County Roscommon who sadly passed away recently.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mary, sons Alan, Gerard and James, his daughter Sibèal, sisters Mary and Betty, brothers Tommy and Hughie, grandchildren Luke, Callum and Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

No action on the field last weekend due it to been a bank holiday weekend. We had a great turnout of players and coaches for the annual St Patricks Day parade. Despite a couple of heavy showers spirits were high and the parade was a great success.

Well done to Ann Duffy and her organising committee for all their hard work in organising the parade. Well done everyone.

Special mention to ex-Junior Mason Melia who was the guest of honour after his exploits with the Ireland Under-17s last week in Cyprus.

Congratulations Mason. Hopefully the weather improves over the next week so we can get some games played.

The following are the fixtures for the weekend of Sat.25th/Sun.26th March 2023,

Under 9’s away to Avonmore B ko to be confirmed

Under 10’s home to Arklow Utd B ko to be confirmed

Under 11A’s home to Wicklow Rovers B ko to be confirmed

Under 11B’s home to St Anthonys C ko to be confirmed

Under 12A’s home to Carnew F.C. ko Saturday to be confirmed

Under 12B’s home to Rathnew B ko Saturday to be confirmed

Under 13’s away to Aughrim Rangers ko Sunday to be confirmed

Under 14’s away to Shillelagh Utd ko Saturday to be confirmed

Under 15’s Fixture to be confirmed.

At the moment we are on the lookout for coaches for our Under-8s age group where we have had a couple of expressions of interest.

Likewise, we will have some news regarding a girls section which we hope to get started in early April. Further details will follow.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact Secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com . We are looking for players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. In particular we need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those interested.

No joy again for the second consecutive week as our ever-popular Development Squad had to be cancelled again last weekend as the weather conditions weren’t in our favour. Anyway, we’re going to try and get started this coming weekend weather permitting (Saturday, March 25) where we will be back to our regular slot of 10-11am.

We have three players from the club celebrating a birthday around this time and they are Daniel Anil John from the Under-12B team and Under-14s duo Kaydin McMahon and Oisin Duffy. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the “battle of the reds” between Liverpool and Manchester United which took place on Sunday, March 5.

The winners were as follows:

Grey Set - €60 - 43rd min: Domo McCormack c/o Self; €20 - 42nd min: to be confirmed; €20 - 44th min: Shay Gormley and Tony O’Reilly c/o Pauline Martin.

Pink Set - €60 - 43rd min: Danny Waters c/o John Dunleavy; €20 - 42nd min: Katie Gammell c/o Lisa Dowling; €20 - 44th min: Shannon Rochford c/o Lisa Dowling.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game is the Euro qualifier match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 27. Tickets can be got from any Committee member or team coach.

On a sadder note Newtown Juniors F.C. extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joe Vickers (Wicklow Town) who sadly passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the Secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

KWWIBBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA) league results (home team first) - Division 1: Baltinglass/Kiltegan 5, Ardclough 0; Rathangan 2.5, Allenwood 2.5.

Division 2: Balyna 5, Prosperous 0; Balyna 3, Kill CBC 2.

Division 3: Rathmore 1, Naas 4; Castlemitchell 5, Kill 0.

Ned Byrne Shield: Athy 2, Ardclough 0; Brownstown 2, Kilcullen 0.

The Executive Council monthly meeting is scheduled to take place this Wednesday (22/3/23) in the Town House Hotel (Naas) at 8pm.

BRAY BOWLS

You have all heard no doubt of the Secret Seven, the Seven Samurai and the Magnificent Seven. Well, you can now add the Monsoon Seven.

Yes, last Wednesday in the midst of a downpour seven bowlers who shall be nameless took to the rink in pursuit of points in the Wednesday League. Following the madness Brendan Duffy now leads the pack with one week to go. The lengths people will go for an Easter egg!

The presentation of prizes has been arranged for Friday, March 31.

The club is gearing up for the Presidency of the ILBA and our President John Dunne is organising a painting day soon when the seats and outdoor tables will get a makeover.

More information to follow. The evenings are lengthening, and some bowlers are coming out of hibernation following their winter break. Welcome back all!

Finally, a big thanks to those bowlers from Greystones who joined us for the Winter and to say that hopefully we will see you all again in October.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, March 19, were 7, 12, 18 and 26.

No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Jackie Keating c/o John Keating, Pat Murphy c/o Newtown United, Karl Kelly c/o Newtown United. Next week’s jackpot is €2,050.

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society are interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are at home to Wexford FC on Friday, March 24, in the First Division. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the club website to avoid queues on match nights.

New scarves are available in the club shop this season priced at €13 each.

Bray Wanderers season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale from the club shop and on the club website.

Season ticket prices are: Adult €160, OAP €120, Student 3rd level (with valid ID) €120, Second level student (aged 13-17) €90, Family ticket €175 (1 adult & 1 child under 12), Family ticket €195 (1 adult & 2 children under 12), Family ticket €235 (2 adults & 2 children under 12). Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First Division home games.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.