WICKLOW ROVERS

Mother nature was the big winner at the weekend putting with all competitive fixtures been victims of the deluge that fell on Saturday morning. A lot of rain fell in the space of an hour around 11am which put paid to some games at short notice.

Congratulations to Paddy Clarke who was the winner of our March 50/50 draw picking up a cheque for €217.50, unluckily for Paddy he missed out on the bonus ball jackpot of €3,300 to top up his winnings when his bonus ball number seven let him down.

It means our bonus ball jackpot now increases to €3,400 for the April draw. Tickets are on sale for our 50/50 draw on a continuous basis.

The draw will have a guaranteed monthly winner, who will also have the chance to win a jackpot prize by predicting the bonus ball number in the main Irish Lottery draw that will take place the day after the winner is announced.

The cost of a ticket is only €5, and you can buy as many tickets as you like. You can also subscribe to a monthly payment option, so that you won’t forget to enter the draw each month!

The jackpot prize is €3,400 for our April draw and will go up by a minimum of €100 per month if not won.

The next draw will take place on Tuesday, April 4. It will be streamed live at 8pm on the club Facebook page.

Tickets will be available to purchase online via our club shop website www.wicklowroversclubshop.com on an ongoing basis, you can also purchase your tickets by contacting any committee member or any club member.

To enter the April draw tickets must be purchased by midnight on Friday, March 31, tickets purchased after midnight on this date will be entered in the following month’s draw. Any questions, please contact us at wrafcshop@gmail.com. Many thanks from the Wicklow Rovers fundraising committee.

The club are running two Easter camps, week one will take place from Tuesday, April 4, to Thursday, April 6. Week two runs from Tuesday, April 11, to Thursday, April 13. The camps will run from 10am to 2pm daily and take place at Whitegates.

The cost of the camp is €45 with a reduction for families with two or more kids. All kids should bring a packed lunch, drink, football boots, shinguards and rain jacket.

With the club constantly growing we could do with new blood to assist with running the club. We are seeking people to help on the executive committee or with one of our sub-committees. Please don’t assume someone has stepped forward and there is no need for you.

We can never have enough people to help with the running of the club so please come forward and help us move the club to the next level. New people with new ideas will help the club progress and therefore benefit all our members.

If you think you can help, please contact any executive committee member from the following: Paul Delaney, Stephen Clarke, Johnny Dunne, Corrina Collins, Trevor Conyard, Ross Byrne or Jimmy Nolan.

Alternatively, you can email the club at wicklowroverssecretary@gmail.com or pm our Facebook page, thank you.

The club in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy run a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs. It runs every Saturday on the astro pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin.

The Superheroes section will run from 11.15am to 12.15pm on Saturdays. If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086-3989769.

If you are passing our grounds at Whitegates you will notice work has commenced on our sensory garden.

Phase one is the canopy and seating area which is near completion. A huge thanks to Lar Shaw and Canopy’s and Covers for getting our project underway.

An excellent job has been done with the canopy and seating area. It is hoped to get phase 2 started soon which will see lighting fitted, pathways laid, and plants sowed.

Once again, a massive thanks to Lar and Canopy’s and Covers. Massive thanks to Corinna Collins who is overseeing the project and is doing trojan work in organising everything for this project, thanks Corinna.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706.

For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

A very quiet week on all fronts. Roll ups were the order of the week.

The men’s captain Dave McMahon was seen circling the rink checking on the talent as the date for registering players and squads approaches. A new broom may well herald a new era and with some new additions the coming season may prove fruitful.

The various BLI groupings have been out practising and with the finals in Bray this year the lads are determined to do their utmost to have some home representation.

Friday saw snow on the rink but not enough to have Frosty play as lead.

Saturday saw a deluge and most bowlers stayed inside but we had two intrepid bowlers who shall be nameless take to the rink. Me thinks they were waiting for Noah to come along and whisk them away.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, March 12, were 12, 17, 18 and 25. No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Jackie Campbell c/o Newtown United, S. Quinn c/o Declan Crinion, Mark Fitz c/o Newtown United. Next week’s jackpot is €2,000.

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society are interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are away to Waterford FC on Saturday, March 18, in the First Division. Kick-off at the Regional Sports Centre is 3pm.

New scarves are available in the club shop this season priced at €13 each.

Bray Wanderers season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale from the club shop and on the club website.

Season ticket prices are adult €160, OAP €120, student third level (with valid ID) €120, second level student (aged 13-17) €90, family ticket €175 (one adult and one child under 12), family ticket €195 (one adult and two children under 12), family ticket €235 (two adults and two children under 12).

Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First Division home games.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Unfortunately for a lot of our teams there was no on field action as the weather conditions put paid to a lot of fixtures.

Two games did go ahead. Our Under-11As travelled to take on Arklow United and despite going a goal down early on, they came back to claim a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Jake O’Brien-Fitzsimons (2) and Kaitlyn Mullen. Best on the day were Noah Clarkson, John Paul Dunleavy and Hugo Shearer.

Our Under-12As were also in Arklow as they took on Arklow Town in a game that was nip and tuck throughout.

For various reasons the team had only had nine players on duty and that would be reduced to eight as their goalkeeper Jake picked up an injury.

The team battled on and came away from the game with a deserved share of the spoils with the game ending 2-2 thanks to two goals from Finn Heffernan.

With the coming weekend been Paddy’s weekend there are no WDSL fixtures.

Anyone interested in joining one of our teams and requiring further information can contact the secretary, Hughie, at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular development squad to Under-15 teams.

In particular we need coaches for the development squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14 teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those interested.

Sadly our ever-popular development squad had to be cancelled last weekend as the weather conditions got worse from Friday. Anyway we’re going to try and get it started this coming weekend weather permitting (Saturday, March 18) where we will be back to our regular slot of 10-11am.

Spinathon: Last Saturday (10am-7pm) we staged a fundraiser in aid of the club and Pieta House. With a loan of two spinning bikes from the Glenview Hotel Leisure Centre we had 38 half-hour slots to fill and fill them we did.

At the end of the day and after all the monies had been counted and tallied and thanks to the generosity of the customers from Dunnes Stores we raised just short of €2,500.

We have many people to thank for the success of this venture from the Glenview Hotel, to Anthony and Brian Martin and Philip McDonald for their assistance in getting the bikes to and from the venue, to all our spinners some who did more than one slot, to our bucket shakers who collected all the funds, to Dunnes Stores for allowing us have the fundraiser and to all the people who gave generously on the day.

Well done to our Chairperson Pauline, treasurer Stephen and Lauren for promoting it and to all the coaches and committee who contributed in any way on the day.

We have only one player from the club celebrating a birthday around this time and he is Alex Mackey from the Under-13 team. Happy birthday Alex, from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

We have a winner in our Last Man Standing competition as it reached Week 8. With four players at the starting line on Saturday, that number was reduced to one by Sunday around 4pm.

Our winner is Pat Carthy from Springfield Heights whose selection Spurs did the business for him on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Notts Forest. Pat had already selected Brentford, Man City, Brighton, Fulham, Arsenal, Leeds Utd and Aston Villa.

Two of our players had selected Man Utd but they could only manage a scoreless draw at home to struggling Southampton. Our other player exited after selecting Liverpool but remarkably they lost 1-0 to bottom club Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime. Well done, Pat, and our prize pot of €500 will be winging its way to you in due course.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the battle of the reds between Liverpool and Manchester United which took place on Sunday, March 5. The winners were as follows:

Grey Set - €60 - 43rd minute: Domo McCormack c/o Self; €20 - 42nd minute: to be confirmed; €20 - 44th minute: Shay Gormley and Tony O’Reilly c/o Pauline Martin.

Pink Set - €60 - 43rd minute: Danny Waters c/o John Dunleavy; €20 - 42nd minute: Katie Gammell c/o Lisa Dowling; €20 - 44th minute: Shannon Rochford c/o Lisa Dowling.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game is the Euro qualifier match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 27. Tickets can be got from any Committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA) league results (home team first) - Division 1: Caragh 5, Castlemitchell 0; Kildare 5, Hollywood 0; Castlemitchell 4, Kildangan 1

Division 3: Ballymore Eustace 3, Castlemitchell 2; Hollywood 2, Kill 3; Monread 5, Balyna 0.

Ned Byrne Shield: Rathcoffey 0, Ryston 2; Kilcullen 0, Kildare 2.