St Peter's junior players Tyler Byrne, Freddie Boughton, Tyler Sweeney Kearney and Reece Cahill watching their adult team battle it out with Arklow United B in the Wicklow Cup at Little Bray.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Our Leinster Senior team earned three precious points in a 3-2 away win over Dublin Hospitals FC on Saturday.

The lads found themselves 1-0 down at the break in a first half that saw very little in it as both sides cancelled each other out for the majority of it. Rovers came at their hosts in the second half spurred on by half-time substitutes Adam Cox and Davy O’Sullivan.

The two players combined to bring Rovers level with twenty minutes left, Adam’s free was met by Davy and he duly dispatched to the net.

Two minutes later Rovers went in front with a Ciaran McGettigan goal and with 10 minutes remaining Davy O’Sullivan nabbed his second to make it 3-1.

The hosts scored a second with seconds left but Rovers saw it out for a win that sees them leap into second place in the table.

Tommy Smullen earned the man of the match accolade with Davy O’Sullivan, Adam Cox and young Ben Algera impressing.

Our WDFL team lost 2-0 to Ashford Rovers C in an all-Division 3 clash in the last 16 of the Wicklow Cup on Friday night. The very young Rovers team gave a good account of themselves against a more experienced Ashford team.

Ashford went in at the break one up after an unstoppable effort. Our lads had three excellent chances early in the second period but were agonisingly off target on each occasion.

The experience told when Ashford added a second and then saw out the game on a 2-0 scoreline. Our lads put in a good team performance. We wish Ashford the very best of luck in the quarter-finals.

The youths A team returned to winning ways when they recorded a hard earned 2-0 home victory over Avonmore. The Rathdrum side are always a tough proposition, and this game was no different. Still Rovers got the win required to get their title ambitions back on track.

Evan Conyard and Lorcan Sinnott were the Rovers goalscorers in what was a good team performance.

The youths B team made the short journey to Shamrock Park to take on Rathnew. The Villagers ran out 4-1 deserving winners on the day. Rovers gave 100 per cent but, on the day, Rathnew were the more clinical in front of goal. Aaron Armstrong netted the Rovers goal.

On the junior front, on Saturday the 12As impressed with a superb 4-0 home victory over Arklow Town. Mikey O’Neill laid the foundations with a clinical hat-trick to make it four goals in two games. Finn Murphy nabbed the fourth, Nadal Kingne, Jack Collins and keepers Harry Waite and Ben Morrissey impressed for Rovers.

Our 12Bs lost out 4-2 to neighbours Rathnew, Rovers raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Dan Morrissey and Cian Foley, but Rathnew came roaring back with four unanswered goals to run out deserving 4-2 winners on the day. Well done to Rathnew and hard luck Rovers.

Our 12Cs travelled to take on a very strong Arklow United team, Rovers put in a spirited performance against a very good Arklow team. Rovers put in a great effort with Loukas Karamalis pulling off some great saves in the Rovers goal.

Daniel Brennan, Aaron Lynch and Luke Mulhall stood out in a good team effort.

The 14As recorded a good 2-0 win at home to a strong St Anthonys side, Wolsey Sloan Kelly gave Rovers the lead after a fantastic free from Rhys Behan was parried away with Wolsey quickest to react. Both sides were going for it, but it was Rovers who nabbed the all-important second goal when NJ Sinnott fired home a curling effort from a free kick.

Anthonys had a chance late on when they were awarded a penalty, but they were denied by a superb save by Rovers keeper Ted Hasler to secure a 2-0 victory.

Not a great day at the office for the under 14Bs going down to a heavy defeat to a very strong Glencormac side.

Despite missing a few key players, the team gave it everything and showed great heart battling right to the end. Davin Kelly had a great game in goal, with some great saves. Oscar Brogan, Steven Doyle, David Quinn, Cian Lynch all played well on the day.

On Sunday the 13Bs drew 1-1 at home to Roundwood, it proved to be an evenly contested game between two good teams. Will O’Callaghan nabbed the Rovers goal.

The Under-15s recorded a comprehensive victory away to Greystones United, highlight of the game was a four-goal haul from David Johnston as the team made it two wins from two games.

The club is running two Easter camps, week one will take place from Tuesday, April 4, to Thursday, April 6.

Week two runs from Tuesday, April 11, to Thursday, April 13. The camps will run from 10am to 2pm daily and take place at Whitegates. The cost of the camp is €45 with a reduction for families with two or more kids. All kids should bring a packed lunch, drink, football boots, shin guards and rain jacket.

Everyone at Wicklow Rovers AFC would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Maud Power née Forde of Church Hill, Wicklow Town and formerly of Arklow who sadly passed away recently.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her sons John and George, her daughters June, Olive, Siobhan and Grace, her sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Also, everyone at the club would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of James (Jim) Hollingsworth of Rathnew who sadly passed away recently. Our thoughts and prayers are with his son Sean, daughter Margaret, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May they rest in peace.

BRAY BOWLS

The Bray adventure in the Winter League came to an end last Saturday in Sportslink when Bray ‘B’ went down 50/36 to Leinster Lions ‘A’ in the quarter-final.

Bray fought the brave fight and led for much of the game but came up short in the end. Bernie Tracey led her rink to a great victory and John Gilliland also impressed on his rink.

The team would like to thank all the supporters who made the long trek to the north side of Dublin.

Last Thursday saw a great crowd turn up to clean and spray the ditches. Our President John Dunne was a man possessed with the powerhose in his hand. A huge thanks to Theresa Martin who fed the masses with soup and sandwiches.

The Wednesday League is now nearing the finishing line and after last week we have Ann Downhams and Margaret Williams separated by one point. This is going all the way folks and there are some others who with a kind draw and lady luck could scoop the top prize.

Finally, last Saturday both the BLI and LBLI met in separate but simultaneous meetings to vote on a proposed merger and in an historic day for Irish bowling both organisations passed the motion. This is without doubt a momentous decision and watch this space for further details.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA) league results (home team first):

Division 1: Caragh 5, Rathangan 0.

Division 2: Kill CBC 5, Blessington 0.

Division 3: Clane/Staplestown 2, Abbey Bowls 3.

Ned Byrne Shield: Kildare 2, Athy 0; Ardclough 0, Donard-The Glen 2; Brownstown 2, Allen 0.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, March 5, were 11, 15, 21 and 25. No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Tommy Reddington c/o Newtown United, Catherine Moran c/o BW online, Anna Doyle c/o Newtown United. Next week’s jackpot is €1,950

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society are interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are at home to Longford Town on Friday, March 10, in the First Division. Bray are at home to Shamrock Rovers on Monday, March 13, in the quarter-final of the Leinster Senior Cup. Both games kick off at 7.45pm in the Carlisle Grounds.

Match tickets can be purchased in advance online from the club website. The club shop is open on Friday from noon to 4.30pm for the sale of match tickets. Then match day ticket office is open 6.30pm to 8pm on match nights.

We have launched a club magazine feature that will go out on Youtube over the season. Episode three last week featured Gavin Teehan speaking with Vincent Kirwan about the upcoming season for the academy teams as well as reflecting on the 3-1 home win over Kerry FC.

New scarves are available in the club shop this season priced at €13 each.

Bray Wanderers season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale from the club shop and on the club website.

Season ticket prices are adult €160, OAP €120, student (third level, with valid ID) €120, second level student (aged 13-17) €90, family ticket €175 (one adult and one child under 12), family ticket €195 (one adult and two children under 12), family ticket €235 (two adults and two children under 12).

Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First Division home games.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Eight of our team were back in action last weekend, with thrills and spills aplenty.

Our Under-9s (kindly sponsored by Windsor Motors) played out a close series of games away to St Anthonys. On the day, all the players on duty did very well, in particular new players Jackson Purdy and Evan Nolan.

Our Under-10s played out a high scoring draw at home to Ashford Rovers in a game where among the star players were Darcy Odlum, Elliott O’Leary and Daniel Cawley. The team’s goals came from Cawley (2), Odlum, Nathan Hall, O’Leary and Casey Helena.

0ur 11As got off the mark with a 6-1 home win over Rathnew B in what was an excellent team display. Jake McDonald helped himself to a hat trick, Ralph Walker scored a brace and John Paul Dunleavy notched a goal.

Our Under-11Bs hosted Arklow United B and put in a fine display before losing a close game 1-nil. Among the best performers on the day were Oliver Roche, Christopher Walshe and Kaylee Earls.

Our 12As (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) hosted a very good Aughrim Rangers team and played very well at times despite going down on a 3-0 scoreline. Best on the day were Joe Carstairs, Eoin Ledwidge, Noah Sinnott-Elliott & Brody Doyle.

The 12Bs got their season off to a flyer with an excellent 5-1 home win over Arklow United B. Alana Gray was on fire in front of goal with three goals while the others came from John Paul Dunleavy and an own goal. In an excellent team display David Turcanu, Shobal Alex and Kaitlyn Mullen played very well.

It was a 0-0 draw for Under-13s (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) away to St. Patricks in a game of few chances where defences were on top.

The Under-15s (kindly sponsored by Kava Coffee) started off their season with a hard fought 5-1 win over Arklow Town. Kaydin McMahon resumed where he left off from last season with a hat trick with the other goals coming from Max Roche and a penalty dispatched by Aidan Heffernan. Best on the day were Oisin Duffy, Scott McKenna and Aaron Roy.

Anyone interested in joining one of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 0876987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. In particular we need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those interested.

The following are the fixtures for the week ending Sat. 11th/Sun.12th March 2023,

Under-9s at home to Arklow United B, k.o. Saturday at 10am.

Under-10s away to Shillelagh Utd, k.o. Saturday at 11am.

Under-11A away to Arklow Utd A, k.o. Saturday at 9.30am.

Under-11B away to Avonmore F.C., k.o. Saturday at 1pm.

Under-12A away to Arklow Town, k.o. Saturday to be confirmed.

Under-12B away to Enniskerry, k.o. Saturday at 11am.

Under-13s at home to Arklow Utd A, k.o. Sunday to be confirmed.

U-14s at home to Enniskerry, k.o. Saturday at 11.30am.

Under-15s away to St. Patricks, k.o. Sunday to be confirmed.

(Kick-off times and days are subject to change).

Glad to announce that our ever-popular Development Squad will start back on Saturday, March 11. The response has been great, and places are limited as a result. Please note that in the first session back we will be on from 9am until 10am due to our fundraiser for Pieta House later in the day. From March 18 we will be back to our regular time of 10-11am.

Spinathon: We will be having a Spinathon to raise funds for the club/Pieta House on Saturday, March 11, from 10am until 7pm. We have the use of two spin bikes courtesy of the Glenview Health & Leisure Centre so we will have 38 half-hour slots to fill so we will be looking for loads of volunteers to take a slot or two. If you’re free for a slot contact Stephen at 086 0742370, Pauline at 086 8457385, or Hughie at 087 6987653 for further details.

We have two players from the club celebrating a birthday around this time and they are Max McCabe from the Development Squad and Colin Healy from the Under 13’s. Happy birthday to both players from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Last Man Standing competition reached Week 7 last weekend, with four players at the starting line.

Coming up to quarter to five on Saturday afternoon it looked like that number was due to be halved as Arsenal trailed 2-0 to Bournemouth but three goals in the last half hour including the winner in the 97th minute got Arsenal over the line and a chance for two of our players to select in Week 8.

Matches for Week 8 will be the games down for the weekend of Sat.4th-Mon.6th March 2023. All selections for Week 8 must be submitted on or before 7pm on Thursday, March 9.

A reminder to all remaining players that the competition must be won outright, or it will go to a rollover. Thank you everyone for your continued support. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request.

Our Golden Goals competition is back, and our chosen game was the “battle of the reds” between Liverpool & Manchester United which took place on Sunday. The winners were as follows:

Grey Set - €60 - 43rd min: Domo McCormack c/o Self; €20 - 42nd min: to be confirmed; €20 - 44th min: to be confirmed.

Pink Set - €60 - 43rd min: to be confirmed; €20 - 42nd min: Katie Gammell c/o Lisa Dowling; €20 - 44th min: Shannon Rochford c/o Lisa Dowling.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game is the Euro qualifier match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium. Tickets can be got from any committee member or coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.