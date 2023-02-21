Shane Thompson, Keith McDonnell, Evan Thompson and Michael O'Brien at the Greystones AFC Dinner Dance last weekend.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Our Leinster Senior team entertained Fairview CY at Whitegates on Friday night looking to follow up on their impressive victory over Leicester Celtic the previous week.

Even though they weren’t as impressive as last week they recorded a hard earned 3-1 victory to keep them very much in the title shake up. They were on top throughout the first period and found themselves two up with goals from Sam Brown and Tommy Smullen.

Fairview pulled one back a minute before the break. If it was Rovers on top in the first half it was the opposite in the second period with the away side controlling large periods of the second half. Rovers’ rearguard held firm, and the three points were sealed in injury time when Dylan Orr’s cross come shot sailed into the top corner of the net to ensure all three points were staying in Wicklow.

It was an excellent win even though the lads didn’t reach the high standards they’ve set themselves.

Our WDFL Division 3 team took on league leaders and neighbours Rathnew AFC at Whitegates on Sunday.

There were plenty of goals in this game with a very good Rathnew side running out 7-3 winners.

Rathnew showed why they are title favourites but to the lads’ credit they kept at it through the whole game and were rewarded with three goals from Shane Lincoln, Fionn Matthews and Dan Fitzsimmons in what was a good team effort.

Our two youth teams met on Saturday at Whitegates in the WDFL Youths league.

It proved to be a good sporting game between the two teams with the A team running out winners on the day.

Both teams gave 100 per cent. Highlight of the game was a Lorcan Sinnott treble which helped the A team maintain their impeccable start to the season.

Congratulations to our Under-12B team from last season on winning the WDSL under-12 plate final yesterday when they defeated a very good Shillelagh side winning 1-0 in a closely fought encounter.

Josh Murphy scored the all-important goal with Ben Morrissey pulling off a superb save in the dying minutes to ensure the trophy was heading to Whitegates.

The full squad is as follows: Aidan Kelly, Alex Birrell, Danny Vickers, Dougie Bowie, Ferdia Lord, Jack Madden, Joseph Morrissey, Josh Murphy, Karl Uhlemann, Kuba Cielecki, Robbie McCoy, Sean Hyland, Seb Phelan, Will O’Callaghan and Ben Morrissey.

They are managed and coached by Ian O’Callaghan and David Morrissey. Once again, congratulations to everyone involved.

The new junior season is just upon us, and the executive committee would like to wish all our junior teams the very best of luck in the upcoming season. We hope you all have a very successful campaign but most importantly enjoy your football. Best of luck to everyone.

With the club constantly growing we could do with new blood to assist with running the club. We are seeking people to help on the executive committee or with one of our sub-committees. Please don’t assume someone has stepped forward and there is no need for you.

We can never have enough people to help with the running of the club so please come forward and help us move the club to the next level. New people with new ideas will help the club progress and therefore benefit all our members.

If you think you can help, please contact any executive committee member from the following: Paul Delaney, Stephen Clarke, Johnny Dunne, Corrina Collins, Trevor Conyard, Ross Byrne or Jimmy Nolan.

Alternatively, you can email the club at wicklowroverssecretary@gmail.com or pm our Facebook page, thank you.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan.

The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years.

The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits.

Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Everyone at Wicklow Rovers AFC would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Anne Ronan (née Doyle), Seaview Heights, Rathnew, Co. Wicklow, who sadly passed away recently.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her daughter Joanne, sons Darren and Paul, grandchildren Ronan, Alex, Emmet, Clara, Sean and Chloe, son in law Decky, daughters in law Amelia and Niamh, brothers and sisters Mary, Robert, Deirdre, Beth, Phil, Rita, Essie, Eamon, Jackie, Yvonne, Sean and Earana, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087 9108706.

For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowrovers.com or the club Facebook page.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA) league results (home team first):

Division 1: Kildare 5, Baltinglass/Kiltegan 0.

Division 2: Caragh 5, Rathcoffey 0; Kilcullen 0, Balyna 5.

Division 3: Castlemitchell 5, Rathmore 0; Balyna 5, Clane/Staplestown 0; Naas 5, Monread 0.

Ned Byrne Shield: Donard/Glen 2, Kildare 0; Athy 2, Ryston 0; Brownstown 2, Ardclough 0.

The KWWIBA Executive Council monthly meeting is scheduled to take place in the Town

House Hotel (Naas) on Wednesday, February 22 at 8pm.

BRAY BOWLS

A very quiet week on the rink this week. There was no competitive team action as all group games in the Winter League have been completed.

Bray ‘B’ qualified from their group and in the quarter final draw Bray were paired against Leinster Lions ‘A’. The game will take place in Sportslink in Santry on Saturday, March 4.

Our representative in the Champion of Champions Niall Shelley came a cropper in the quarter-final against Darren Richards from CYM. Niall made a slow start and despite a great fightback he went down 14/18. Better luck in the summer version Niall.

The roll ups continue apace this week and thanks again to our Winter members from Greystones who are great supporters.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the club lotto draw on Sunday, February 19, were 1, 12, 22 and 27.

No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Vicky c/o Newtown United, Con O’Hanrahan c/o BW online, Charlie & Emma c/o Newtown United.

Next week’s jackpot is €1850. Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights.

Bray Wanderers are at home to Kerry FC on Friday, February 24, in the First Division. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm.

Bray Wanderers season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale from the club shop and on the club website.

Season ticket prices are: Adult €160, OAP €120, student 3rd level (with valid ID) €120, second level student (aged 13-17) €90, family ticket €175 (1 adult and 1 child under 12), family ticket €195 (1 adult and 2 children under 12), family ticket €235 (2 adults and 2 children under 12).

Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First Division home games.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

As we speak our teams are slowly but surely starting back training in preparation for the new WDSL season which is hoped will start back on the weekend of Saturday 25th/Sunday 26th February 2023.

Some teams already have friendlies lined up and all are eager to get back at it.

We are currently on the lookout for new players for all our teams and the details are as follows.

Under-8’s: Children born in 2015; Under-9’s: Children born in 2014; Under-10’s: Children born in 2013; Under-11’s: Children born in 2012; Under-12’s: Children born in 2011; Under-13’s: Children born in 2010; Under-14’s: Children born in 2009; Under-15’s: Children born in 2008.

Anyone interested in joining one of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 0876987653/hughienolan@gmail.com.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. In particular we need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those interested.

The following are the fixtures for the weekending Sat. 25th/Sun.26th February 2023,

U12A away to Coolboy Rangers ko to be confirmed.

U12B away to Avonmore F.C. ko to be confirmed.

U13 away to St. Anthonys ko to be confirmed (Prov)

U14 away to Rathnew F.C. ko to be confirmed.

U15 away to Ashford Rovers ko to be confirmed.

(Kick Off Times and Days are subject to change)

Club A.G.M.:

We held our AGM last week in the Community Centre and the current Executive committee was re-elected enbloc for the 2023 season. Treasurer Stephen Nolan was complemented on his treasurer’s report and the healthy financial position we are currently in.

With the committee in place, we now set our sights on sorting out all team registration. We will be holding club registration nights on Monday, March 13, and Thursday, March 16, in the Community Centre from 7-8pm on both evenings.

Membership fees will remain the same as last season i.e., one child is €80, two children will cost €140 while three children will set you back €180.

A 50 per cent deposit is required on registration night and all membership fees must be paid in full by Sunday, April 30.

All players must register on one of the above two dates. Further details regarding requirements for registration will be forwarded to all players and their parents in the weeks ahead.

Spinathon:

We will be having a Spinathon to raise funds for the club/Pieta House on Saturday, March 11, from 10am until 7pm.

We have the use of two spin bikes courtesy of the Glenview Health & Leisure Centre so we will have 38 half-hour slots to fill so we’ll be looking for loads of volunteers to take a slot or two. If you’re free for a slot contact Stephen at 086 0742370, Pauline at 086 8457385 or Hughie at 087 6987653 for further details.

We have three players from the club celebrating a birthday around this time and they are Sorcha Dunleavy and Caiden Eccleston from the Development Squad, and Jessica McCormack from the Under-9s. Happy birthday to all three players from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Last Man Standing competition reached Week 5 last weekend, with 24 players at the starting line.

After another week of drama, we are left with the magnificent seven as we shed another 17 players from the competition.

Players who selected Chelsea, Wolves and Brentford among others are all cursing their luck.

Matches for Week 6 will be the games down for the weekend of Sat.25th-Sun.26thFebruary 2023. All selections for Week 6 must be submitted on or before 7pm on Thursday, February 23.

A reminder to all remaining Players that the competition must be won outright, or it will go to a rollover. Thank you everyone for your continued support. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request.

Our Golden Goals competition is back, and our chosen game was the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton which took place on Monday, February 13. The winners were as follows:

Green Set - €60 - 36th minute: Kevin Lewis; €20 - 35th minute: JP Dunleavy c/o Geraldine; €20 - 37th minute: Kevin Lewis.

Yellow Set - €60 - 36th minute: Catherine Blake c/o Scott Lacey; €20 - 35th minute: Avril O’Connor c/o Scott Lacey; €20 - 37th minute: Luke Hoban c/o self.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game is the match between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday, March 5. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

On a sadder note, Newtown Juniors F.C. would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Willie Kenny Jnr (Ballinagh, Co. Cavan) who sadly passed away last week. Willie was a nephew of Pat Kenny from Sycamore Drive. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.