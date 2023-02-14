Rathnew supporters Paul O'Farrell and Clara Jenkinson at the WDFL Youth game between Rathnew and Wicklow Rovers at Shamrock Park.

WICKLOW ROVERS

It was the battle of two title hopefuls when our Leinster Senior team entertained Leicester Celtic in a sixth versus second place encounter at Whitegates Friday night.

The lads went into the game six points behind Celtic with two games in hand. In the first 15 minutes there was little in the way of clear-cut chances but that all changed in the space of a minute on the 16-minute mark.

Jamie Snell was on hand to head home over the keeper from eight yards out and then Sam Brown made it 2-0 to put Rovers in the driving seat.

Ciaran McGettigan was creating havoc on the right wing and was instrumental in all Rovers attacking play, he set up Sam Brown who saw his piledriver turned away by the keeper.

On 25 minutes Rovers should have added a third, an Ian Brannigan corner was right on the money, but Rovers failed to capitalise with the away team clearing the danger. The third goal did come shortly after in the 28th minute when Sam Brown was alert to a ball spilled by the keeper to tap home.

Nine minutes before the interval Ross O’Brien dinked his way into the box and from 14 yards he fired home to make it 4-0. At this stage Rovers were running riot and never let the away team time on the ball.

With six minutes remaining in the half Ciaran McGettigan got the goal he deserved for his overall contribution when he pounced in a crowded six-yard box to slot home to send Rovers in 5-0 up at the break.

The second period was only a couple of minutes old when the referee pointed to the spot awarding Leicester a penalty which was coolly tucked away.

Any hint of a comeback was distinguished in the 55th minute when the impressive Jamie Snell added his second of the game and Rovers sixth. Rovers could have added more but were denied by the keeper. They added a seventh when Nathan Sullivan with the outside of his right foot fired home.

This was an excellent 7-1 victory for the lads against one of their nearest rivals and puts them firmly back in the title shake up. This proved to be an excellent all-round team performance with everyone playing their part in a great team effort.

Our youths A team travelled to Rathnew on Saturday and kept their 100 per cent start to the league campaign intact thanks to a 5-0 win. Lorcan Sinnott, Alex Sinnott, Georgie O’ Neill, Brandon Battams and Tadgh Lord all chipped in with a goal apiece in what was another solid all-round team performance.

Rovers took an early lead when Evan Conyard’s corner was met by Lorcan Sinnott. Georgie O’Neill was next in on the act when he finished cleverly over the Rathnew keeper after 20 minutes.

Rovers had some chances to increase their lead but couldn’t find a way past the Rathnew keeper who was in inspired form. On the stroke of half-time Alex Sinnott put Rovers three up after combining well with Charlie Czwalina.

The second half saw Rovers start brightly and were moving the ball a lot quicker. Dylan Vickers put Brandon Battams through with a great pass and the winger finished brilliantly lobbing the keeper from 25 yards.

Battams and Lorcan Sinnott would strike the post before Tadgh Lord finished the scoring again coming from good work from Alex Sinnott on the right. Solid performances all round. Keelan Darcy and Jack Macklin marshalled the defence brilliantly today to keep another clean sheet.

Congratulations to Michael Keating who was the winner of our February 50/50 draw picking up a cheque for €217.50, unluckily for Michael he missed out on the bonus ball jackpot of €3,200 to top up his winnings when his bonus ball number 15 let him down.

It means our bonus ball jackpot now increases to €3,300 for the March draw. Tickets are on sale for our 50/50 draw on a continuous basis.

The draw will have a guaranteed monthly winner, who will also have the chance to win a Jackpot prize by predicting the bonus ball number in the main Irish Lottery draw that will take place the day after the winner is announced.

The cost of a ticket is only €5, and you can buy as many tickets as you like. You can also subscribe to a monthly payment option, so that you won’t forget to enter the draw each month!

The jackpot prize is €3,300 for our March draw and will go up by a minimum of €100 per month if not won. The next draw will take place on Tuesday, March 7. It will be streamed live at 8pm on the club Facebook page.

Tickets will be available to purchase online via our club shop website www.wicklowroversclubshop.com on an ongoing basis, you can also purchase your tickets by contacting any committee member or any club member.

To enter the March draw tickets must be purchased by midnight on Tuesday, February 28, tickets purchased after midnight on this date will be entered in the following month’s draw. Any questions, please contact us at wrafcshop@gmail.com.

Many thanks from the Wicklow Rovers fundraising committee.

Everyone at the club would like to wish under 12 player Daniel Clarke a speedy recovery after he recently broke his arm. We all hope to see you back out and about on the playing field very soon, get well soon Daniel.

BRAY BOWLS

This week saw the Wednesday League continue with sun drenched weather. The top of the table is populated by our Winter members from Greystones who this year are determined to bring the top prizes down the coast.

Saturday saw the last of the group matches in the Winter League take place and both Bray ‘B’ and ‘C’ were in home action against Blackrock ‘B’ and Dun Loaghaire ‘C’ respectively.

Our ‘B’ team needed a big win to secure one of the best runner up spots in order to progress to the quarter-final stage. Blackrock were very competitive on the day with Maurice Treacy’s rink defeating Tommy Cahill’s rink with the last bowl to secure a point for the visitors.

The BLI Secretary Charlie Lynch from Blackrock gave a heroic display on his rink but ultimately fell short. The home team with four points should make it through. Bray ‘C’ defeated Dun Laoghaire 5/0 to finish their campaign on a high.

All rinks were on form on the day with Mark Hughes particularly impressive. This week also sees Niall Shelley in quarter final action in the Champion of Champions when he travels to Leinster to face Darren Richards of CYM. Best of luck to Niall. We have no more competitive action until March 4 when the quarter finals of the Winter League are scheduled to take place.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association League results (home team first)

Division 1: Ardclough 4, Castlemitchell 1.

Division 2: Kilcullen 5, Caragh 0; Rathcoffey 5, Blessington 0; Balyna 5, St. Laurences 0.

Division 3: Monread 0, Clane/Staplestown 5; Ballymore Eustace 0, Abbey Bowls 5; Rathmore 5, Kill 0.

Ned Byrne Shield: Ardclough 0, Rathcoffey 2; Rathcoffey 2, Kilcullen 0; Ryston 1, Donard/Glen 1.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the club lotto draw on Sunday, February 12, were 4, 5, 12 and 26. No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Suzanne Carden c/o Declan Crinion, Irene O’Toole c/o Newtown United, Eamon McEvoy c/o Declan Crinion. Next week’s jackpot is €1,800.

Bray Wanderers season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale from the club shop and on the club website.

Season ticket prices are adult €160, OAP €120, student third level (with valid ID) €120, second level student (aged 13-17) €90, family ticket €175 (one adult and one child under 12), family ticket €195 (one adult and two children under 12), family ticket €235 (two adults and two children under 12). Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First Division home games.

Bray Wanderers begin their 2023 First Division campaign with an away game against Treaty United in Limerick on Friday, February 17. Bray’s first home game will be on Friday, February 24, against Kerry FC.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

As we speak our teams are slowly but surely starting back training in preparation for the new WDSL season which is hoped will start back on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, February 25 and 26.

Some teams already have friendlies lined up and all are eager to get back at it. We are currently on the lookout for new players for all our teams and the details are as follows: Under-8s: Children born in 2015; Under-9s: Children born in 2014; Under-10s: Children born in 2013; Under-11s: Children born in 2012; Under-12s: Children born in 2011; Under-13s: Children born in 2010; Under-14s: Children born in 2009; Under-15s: Children born in 2008.

Anyone interested in joining one of our teams and requiring further information can contact the secretary Hughie at 087 6987653 or by email at hughienolan@gmail.com.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular development squad to under-15 teams.

In particular we need coaches for the development squad, our under-8, 10 and 14s teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those interested. Further details on all the above events in the coming weeks.

A few dates for upcoming club activities for the diary are:

Club A.G.M.:

Our club AGM will take place on Thursday, February 16, in the Community Centre. Any member wishing to submit motions or alterations to the club constitution/rules must do so by Tuesday, February 7, by emailing club secretary Hughie at hughienolan@gmail.com.

Likewise, nominations for positions on the executive committee will be accepted up to Tuesday, February 7, by emailing hughienolan@gmail.com.

Spinathon: We will be having a Spinathon to raise funds for the club/Pieta House on Saturday, March 11, from 10am until 7pm. We have the use of two spin bikes courtesy of the Glenview Health & Leisure Centre so we will have 38 half-hour slots to fill so we’ll be looking for loads of volunteers to take a slot or two. If you’re free for a slot contact Stephen at 086 0742370, Pauline at 086 8457385 or Hughie at 087 6987653 for further details.

Last Sunday a large attendance descended on the Community Centre for our annual presentation day.

Many awards were made on the day with medals been presented to the development squad, under-8s and 9s teams. Our under-12s received their Premier Shield winners and League runners-up awards.

The under-14 team received their medals for winning the double of League and Cup while the 15s were awarded their joint League winners medals and Jako Cup medals.

Top goalscorer awards went to: Jake O’Brien-Fitzsimons (U10 Black), Leon White (U10 Red), Finn Heffernan (U11 Black), John Paul Dunleavy (U11 Red), David McCormack (U12), Kayden McMahon (U13 and U14) and Jake Robertson (U15).

Most Improved Player of the Year awards went to: Noah Clarkson (U10 Black), Harry Clayton (U10 Red), Reece Kearns (U11 Black, Elliott Byrne (U11 Red), Elliott Garrett (U12), Felix Geoghegan (U13), David Mackey (U14) and Ben Synnott (U15).

Player of the Year awards went to: Jake O’Brien-Fitzsimons (U10 Black), Leon White (U10 Red), Jake Maguire-Halpin (U11 Black), Jake McMahon (U11 Red), Aaron Nolan (U12), JV McCullagh-Kelly (U13), Ryan McDonald (U14) and Dylan Dunleavy (U15).

Awards were made to the following players from the club who represented their county during 2022 and they were, Jake McDonald, Harry Duffy and Leon White from the under-10s, Albert Beeings from the under-11s, Aaron Nolan, AJ Doyle and David McCormack from the under-12s, Ryan McDonald, Leon O’Connor and Kaydin McMahon from the under-13s, and finally Dylan Dunleavy and Mikey Synnott from the under-14 team.

Our club person of the year award went to Lauren Nolan for all her fabulous work coaching teams in the club especially her trojan work with all the kids in the development squad. Well done Lauren, a very deserving recipient.

Our final award of the day, the Daren Magee Perpetual Cup went to Geraldine Keogh and John Dunleavy for all their efforts over the years coaching teams, marking pitches and various bits and bobs. Both are heavily involved in the club at all levels. Well done Geraldine and John.

Finally, we would like to thank everyone for all their help during the year both with teams and with all our fundraisers. We would like to thank all our coaches and players for all their efforts during the year. Many thanks to all our sponsors i.e., Bray Bowl, Lane 13. Windsor Motors, Dunnes Stores, Kearns Construction, Adrian Dunne Pharmacy, Kava Coffee and the Parkview Hotel.

Many thanks to Peter Porter, Chairman of the Wicklow League, for presenting medals to some of our teams on the day.

Finally, thanks to all the parents and our many supporters for all their great support every year. With the start of the new season fast approaching we look forward to another great year in 2023.

Lastly, many thanks to everyone who helped with the many donations of items for the Turkish Earthquake Appeal organised by Nikki Doyle. Everything was appreciated.

We have five players from the club celebrating a birthday around this time and they are Dash Flint from the development squad, Rian Fahey from the under-9s, Gabrielius Norkevicius from the under-10s, Scott Murray from the under-12 Red team and Dylan Dunleavy from the under-15 team. Happy birthday to all players from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Last Man Standing competition reached Week 4 last weekend and we had 70 players at the starting line but after the dust had settled, we are left with only 23 players after player selections involving Arsenal, Newcastle, Spurs and Brighton exited the competition.

23 could become 24 if Liverpool do the business against Everton in the Monday night game as one player has selected the red side of the divide.

Matches for Week 5 will be the games down for the weekend of Sat.18th-Sun.19th February.

All selections for Week 5 must be submitted by on or before 7pm on Thursday, February 16. Thank you everyone for your continued support. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request.

Our Golden Goals competition is back, and our chosen game was the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton which took place on Monday, February 13. Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.