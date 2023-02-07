Jimmy Moorehouse, Ollie Greaney, Damien Walsh and Freddie Boughton at the Wicklow Cup clash between St Peter's FC and Ashford Rovers A in Fassaroe.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Our WDFL Division 3 team turned in a very impressive display to record their first win of the season against Carnew C at the Back Alley on Saturday afternoon.

Anto Hill set them on their way before youths player Lorcan Sinnott and Cesar O’Sullivan from the penalty spot added goals to give them a deserved 3-0 victory.

Our under-13’s great National Cup run came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday when they went down narrowly to Killarney Athletic losing 1-0. It was the longest journey the lads could have encountered in the remainder of the competition, and they put in a gallant effort.

They were a credit to themselves, their families and their club. The first half saw both sides cancelling each other out as they showed each other the respect they deserved, a cagey affair indeed.

On 22 minutes Sam Conyard went close with a powerful free which just went over.

Two minutes before the break the home team went close when they struck the woodwork.

The home side just edged the first half, but the second half saw Rovers on the front foot as they pushed the home side back.

But in fairness the game was tight and always looked like one goal would win it. Ten minutes into the second period Kale Conyard caused havoc in the home rearguard only to be denied by the keeper.

Five minutes later the same player was denied again but this time Kale saw his well struck effort come back off the upright.

The home side went up the other end from the breaking ball and Sam Czwalina in the Rovers goal came to Rovers rescue with a good save.

That one goal we all thought would win the game came with 12 minutes remaining and unfortunately for Rovers it fell to the home team.

The Killarney striker won the ball out on the left, cut in and fired a powerful shot into the bottom right hand corner to give them the lead.

Rovers pushed forward looking for an equaliser and created a couple of decent chances, but the home keeper mopped up. On the final whistle Rovers had given it everything, every player gave it one hundred per cent in a game that could have gone either way.

We would like to wish Killarney the very best of luck in the remainder of the competition.

A big thanks to all the parents for making the long journey to support the team and finally once again to all the players, Mo and Swazy, you done yourselves proud, it was a great achievement.

SQUAD: Sam Czwalina, Ben O’Leary, Reece Behan, Kale Conyard, Harry Bowen, Harry Kavanagh, Tommy Morrissey, Tiernan Shortall, Sam Conyard Richard Carton, Daniel Connolly, Ryan Cox and Luke Connolly. Managers: Maurice Dunne and Kevin Czwalina.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne, Jimmy Nolan and John Kelly.

The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years. The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits.

Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Also, the club in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy runs a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs.

It runs every Saturday on the astro pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin.

The Superheroes section will run from 11.15 to 12.15 on Saturdays.

If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086-3989769.

With the new junior season just about to start if anyone is looking to purchase club gear it can be done online by visiting www.wicklowroversclubshop.com.

So, if it’s socks and shorts, a polo shirt, rain jacket, coaches jacket, etc or something small like a beanie hat, water bottle, etc just visit the club shop or contact Colin Hindle at wrafcshop@gmail.com or by text at 087-1278510.

Also, if you want to give someone a present but don’t know what to buy you can purchase a club voucher, all club items will come with the club crest.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowrovers.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

A busy week on the rink this week but a poor return on the results front.

Bray ‘A ‘ finished their Winter League campaign with a home defeat to Leinster ‘A’ and finished in third place in their section. Eamonn Kennedy’s rink got Bray’s only point.

Bray ‘C’ were in action on the double over the weekend.

On Saturday they were up against a strong Blackrock team who left Bray with four points. Brendan Duffy and his rink got the home team’s only point.

On Sunday Bray were away to Leinster Lions who use Bray as their home ground. The Lions roared on the day and took all five points on offer.

Bray finish their campaign next Saturday at home to Dun Laoghaire. Bray ‘B’ are at home to Blackrock where a five-point victory should see them qualify for the quarter finals as one of the best second placed teams. No pressure so!

The Wednesday League is continuing and a big thank you to John Keegan from Greystones for baking some lovely cakes last week.

You are always very welcome, John.

This week also saw two of our members Dick Fowler and Aidan King make their long-awaited return to the rink after long term illness. Welcome back lads.

Also, our men’s captain Dave McMahon has returned home along with his new knee.

Remember Dave, do your rehab and we will see you soon.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA).

League results (home team first) - Division 1: Hollywood 3, Balyna 2; Division 2: Kill CBC 5 Prosperous 0; Kilcullen 5, St. Laurences 0; Division 3: Abbey Bowls 5, Rathmore 0; Naas 5, Castlemitchell 0; Ned Byrne Shield: Allen 2, Kilcullen 0; Kildare 0, Brownstown 2; Donard/Glen 0, Athy 2.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

As we speak, our teams are slowly but surely starting back training in preparation for the new WDSL season which is hoped will start back on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, February 25 and 26.

Some teams already have friendlies lined up and all are eager to get back at it.

We are currently on the lookout for new players for all our teams and the details are as follows:

U8s: Children born in 2015; U9s: Children born in 2014; U10s: Children born in 2013; U11s: Children born in 2012; U12s: Children born in 2011; U13s: Children born in 2010; U14s: Children born in 2009; U15s: Children born in 2008.

Anyone interested in joining one of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653 or email hughienolan@gmail.com.

A few dates for upcoming club activities for the diary are:

Club Presentation Day:

Our club presentation day will be on Sunday, February 12, from 11am until 1pm. We have many awards to present on the day and further details will be notified to all members over the coming weeks.

Club A.G.M.:

Our club AGM will take place on Thursday, February 16, in the Community Centre. Any member wishing to submit motions or alterations to the Club Constitution/Rules must do so by Tuesday, February 7, by emailing club secretary Hughie @ hughienolan@gmail.com.

Likewise, nominations for positions on the executive committee will be accepted up to Tuesday, February 7, by emailing hughienolan@gmail.com .

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to under-15 teams.

Further details on all the above events in the coming weeks.

We have seven players from the club celebrating a birthday around this time and they are Oscar St John, Callum Duffy Taylor and James Byrne from the Development Squad, Harry McCormack from the under-9s and the trio of Gerry Hoban, Aaron Nolan and Aidan Doyle from the under-13s. Happy birthday to all players from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Last Man Standing competition reached Week 3 last weekend and we had 100 players at the starting line. After all the games finished, we have lost a further 29 players after their selections Arsenal (12), Chelsea (8), Newcastle (7) and Aston Villa (2) all failed to win their games.

Matches for Week 4 will be the games down for the weekend of Saturday to Monday, February 11 to 13.

All selections for Week 4 must be submitted by on or before 7pm on Friday, February 10. Thank you everyone for your continued support. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request.

Our Golden Goals competition is back this coming weekend and our chosen game is the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton which takes place on Monday, February 13.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site ‘Live Score’ the day after the chosen game.

We will be having a Spin-a-thon to raise funds for the club/Pieta House on Saturday, March 11, from 10am until 7pm.

We have the use of two spin bikes courtesy of the Glenview Health & Leisure Centre so we will have 38 half-hour slots to fill so we’ll be looking for loads of volunteers to take a slot or two. If you’re free for a slot contact Stephen at 086 0742370, Pauline at 086 8457385 or Hughie at 087 6987653 for further details.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.