WICKLOW ROVERS

Our youths ‘B’ team were the only ones on the senior end of things that saw action on the playing field at the weekend. Unfortunately, it was a bad day for the lads as they went down 5-0 to a good Avonmore side.

After getting their season off to a winning start they have now suffered back-to-back defeats so they will be hoping to rectify things on the training ground and try getting back to winning ways next week.

The club’s AGM was held recently and one of the main objectives to come out of the meeting was the requirement for more people to volunteer in an executive or sub-committee role within the club. The club are looking for people to volunteer to come join us to help run our club.

We continually advertise this through our social media outlets in an effort to try to increase our number of helpers, especially on our executive committee.

We do have people on some of our sub-committees and non-executive roles who, to their credit, do take a lot of pressure off the committee, but we can never have enough people on the executive committee.

The club promote football for schoolboys/girls, youth girls and boys, senior men and ladies in the community, our club is growing all the time and any assistance with the help of running the club would be very much appreciated.

At present we have a very hard-working committee, but we are always on the search for people interested in helping out. Ideally, we would like some new executive committee members, but you can also help the club in other ways.

The club are always looking for people who are interested in getting involved in football, whether its coaching and managing or maybe you would just like to help as an assistant manager, help with fundraising or help just around the grounds or in any way at all, don’t hesitate, get involved, anyone interested in helping out the club in anyway can contact any executive committee member.

So, if you’re interested in doing some work around the club, please contact any of the following committee members, Johnny Dunne, Paul Delaney, Jimmy Nolan, Trevor Conyard, Stephen Clarke, Ross Byrne or Corrina Collins, contact numbers can be found on the club website or alternatively you can privately message our club Facebook page, all help is welcomed and very much appreciated.

Our under-13A team make the long journey to Killarney in County Kerry this coming Saturday where they take on Killarney Athletic in the last 32 of the SFAI National Cup.

It’s a tough assignment for the lads and the added task of a four-hour journey will make the assignment more difficult. But we’re in no doubt if this young team produce their best form, they could be looking at a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Everyone at the club wishes Maurice, Kevin and the team the first best of luck in this stage of their National Cup experience. Best of luck lads.

The club in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy runs a Superheroes football section for kids with special needs. It runs every Saturday on the astro pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin.

The Superheroes section will run from 11.15 to 12.15 on Saturdays. If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086 3989769.

With the new junior season just about to start if anyone is looking to purchase club gear it can be done online by visiting www.wicklowroversclubshop.com.

So, if it’s socks and shorts, a polo shirt, rain jacket, coaches jacket, etc or something small like a beanie hat, water bottle, etc just visit the club shop or contact Colin Hindle at wrafcshop@gmail.com or by text at 087 1278510. Also, if you want to give someone a present but don’t know what to buy you can purchase a club voucher, all club items will come with the club crest.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowrovers.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

A mixed day at the office last Saturday as all three Bray teams were in action in the Winter League. Team ‘A’ travelled to Kenilworth and brought home one point. They lost the overall by one shot. The defeat means that they are chasing one of the best runner up spots in order to advance to the quarter finals.

Team ‘B’ travelled to Leinster to take on CYM ‘A’ and in damp conditions they defeated the section winners 4/1 and with one game to play they are in a strong position to claim a best runner up spot. Both Tommy Cahill and Alan Rath skipped their rinks to victory.

Team ‘C’ were at home to Leinster Lions and got two points. They have three games left and they are nicely positioned in mid-table.

This Saturday sees team ‘A’ host Leinster ‘A’ in a must-win game. Team ‘B’ have a rest day. Team ‘C’ are in action on the double this weekend as they host Blackrock on Saturday and on Sunday, they are away to Leinster Lions.

As Leinster Lions use Bray as their home rink Bray don’t have far to travel!

Our representative in the Champion of Champions Niall Shelley had a very good 18/5 win over Will Tormey from Sportslink to advance to the quarter-finals where he will face Darren Richards from CYM.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA).

League Results (home team first) - Division 1: Baltinglass/Kiltegan 5, Caragh 0; Allenwood 5, Kildare 0.

Division 2: Blessington 3, Balyna 2; Rathmore 3, Rathcoffey 2; Prosperous 5, Donard/Glen 0;

Caragh 0, Kill CBC 5.

Division 3: Kill 3, Monread 2; Clane/Staplestown 0, Naas 5; Balyna 4, Ballymore Eustace 1.

Ned Byrne Shield: Ardclough 2, Kilcullen 0.

BRAY WANDERERS

The numbers drawn in the club lotto draw on Sunday, January 29, were 1, 7, 28 and 30. No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Harry Kirk c/o Newtown United, Lisa Gregory c/o Newtown United, Stephen McDonnell c/o Stephen McDonnell. Next week’s jackpot is €1700.

Bray Wanderers season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale from the club shop and on the club website. Season ticket prices are adult €160, OAP €120, student third level (with valid ID) €120, second level student (aged 13-17) €90, family ticket €175 (one adult and one child under 12), family ticket €195 (one adult and two children under 12), family ticket €235 (two adults and two children under 12). Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First Division home games.

Bray Wanderers begin their 2023 First Division campaign with an away game against Treaty United in Limerick on Friday, February 17. Bray’s first home game will be on Friday, February 24, against Kerry FC.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.