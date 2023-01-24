The Combination (Edward) team who won the cup at the KWWIBA indoor bowling club championships played in the Rathcoffey GAA hall. Michael Beckett, competition secretary (centre front) presents the cup to Edward Lawrence, team manager.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Our Leinster Senior team welcomed league leaders Kilbarrack United to Whitegates on Friday night. Rovers recent good run has saw them play their way back into the title race.

Going into the game Rovers sat in fifth place, nine points behind their opponents with four games in hand. Things didn’t start well for Rovers when they got caught cold in the second minute with Kilbarrack scoring to go one up.

Ten minutes in Dylan Orr went close to levelling matters but his effort drifted wide. A minute later Kilbarrack were denied a second with Aaron Lynch pulling off a superb save at full stretch.

That was the extent of clear-cut chances in the first period with most of the play breaking down in the final third at both ends of the pitch to send the teams in at the break with the league leaders one-nil up.

The second half saw Rovers dictate the early exchanges and they got their reward after 57 minutes. Ciaran McGettigan got past his man; his cross picked out Sam Brown who powerfully fired home the equaliser.

At this point it was Rovers on the front foot and in the 65th minute they hit the front, Dylan Orr’s free kick was met by JK Moorehouse at the back post to half volley home to give Rovers the lead.

Three minutes later Rovers came close to a third when a deflection off an away player clipped the post and went out for a corner. The resulting corner came to nothing.

With 20 minutes left Kilbarrack caught Rovers napping with a quick free-kick which saw the away team square the game up at 2-2.

In the 75th minute Ciaran McGettigan was pulled down just inside the area but controversially a free was awarded just outside. Unfortunately for Rovers the free came to nothing.

A minute into injury-time disaster struck when the away team struck what proved to be the winner.

Rovers had a couple of half chances for a leveller, but it wasn’t to be. Deep into added time the red mist descended with a player from each side been dismissed for an incident off the ball.

In truth, on the balance of play, Rovers didn’t deserve to lose this with a draw been a fairer outcome. All the lads can do is take it on the chin, dust themselves down and get back to winning ways next week.

Our under-18s made it five wins from five on Saturday afternoon when they beat Shillelagh youths 3-1 at Whitegates. Rovers started well and went in front when Lorcan Sinnott broke from midfield and finished neatly.

Chances were few and far between for the rest of the half and 15 minutes before the break Shillelagh equalised with a spectacular overhead head kick. A far from impressive first half from the home side.

The second half was five minutes in when Rovers went in front. A clever short corner from Sam Christie to Evan Conyard who put a delightful ball into the box. Alex Sinnott got his head on it, but the Shillelagh keeper made a great save before Alex Earls pounced on the rebound to put Rovers ahead again.

Rovers would go 3-1 up when Lorcan Sinnott found the net again this time direct from a corner on the left. Charlie Czwalina with a spectacular effort and Sinnott twice struck the crossbar in the second half. A much better second half all over the pitch and a well-deserved three points.

Our youths B team travelled to Ballard Park to take on Shillelagh Youths A on Saturday and came up against a very strong Shillelagh team. The lads had a bad day at the office as Shillelagh ran out 6-0 winners. To the lads’ credit they battled right to the final whistle and never dropped the heads.

Tickets are on sale for our 50/50 draw on a continuous basis. The draw will have a guaranteed monthly winner, who will also have the chance to win a Jackpot prize by predicting the bonus ball number in the main Irish Lottery draw that will take place the day after the winner is announced.

The cost of a ticket is only €5 and if you wish you can also subscribe to a monthly payment option, so that you won’t forget to enter the draw each month!

The jackpot prize for February’s draw is €3,200 and will go up by a minimum of €100 per month if not won. The next draw will take place on Tuesday, February 7. It will be streamed live at 8pm on the club Facebook page.

Tickets will be available to purchase online via our club shop website at www.wicklowroversclubshop.com on an ongoing basis, you can also purchase your tickets by contacting any committee member or any club member. Tickets for February’s draw should be purchased by midnight on Tuesday, January 31. Any questions, please contact us at wrafcshop@gmail.com. Many thanks from the Wicklow Rovers fundraising committee.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowrovers.com or the club Facebook page.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

In due course all our teams will be back in training, and we will provide details of times & days as soon as they are confirmed. New players for the 2023 season would be very welcome and our team’s details are as follows:

Under-8s: Children born in 2015; Under-9s: Children born in 2014; Under-10s: Children born in 2013; Under-11s: Children born in 2012; Under-12s: Children born in 2011; Under-13s: Children born in 2010; Under-14s: Children born in 2009; Under-15s: Children born in 2008.

Anyone interested in joining one of our teams and requiring further information can contact Secretary Hughie at 087 6987653 or email hughienolan@gmail.com.

A few dates for upcoming club activities for the diary are, (original dates changed due to unforeseen circumstances).

Kid’s New Year Disco: The disco will take place on Saturday, January 28, in the Community Centre.

Development Squad and under-8s from 6pm to 7.15pm; under-9s to under-15s from 7.30pm to 8.45pm. Admission: €5 per child or family for €10. Tuck shop on the night.

Club Presentation Day: Our club presentation day will be on Sunday, February 12, from 11am until 1pm. We have many awards to present on the day and further details will be notified to all members over the coming weeks.

Club A.G.M.: Our club AGM will take place on Thursday, February 16, in the Community Centre. Any member wishing to submit motions or alterations to the Club Constitution/rules must do so by Tuesday, February 7, by emailing club secretary Hughie at hughienolan@gmail.com.

Likewise, nominations for positions on the executive committee will be accepted up to Tuesday, February 7, by emailing hughienolan@gmail.com. The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular development squad to under-16 teams. Further details on all the above events in the coming weeks.

We have three players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Ashlyn Roy from the under-10s, Nathan McMahon from the under-13s and Cathal O’Toole from the under-14s. Happy birthday to all three players from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Last Man Standing competition reached Week 2 last weekend and we had 142 players at the starting line.

After the dust had settled and with six players awaiting the outcome of the Monday night game between Fulham (1) and Spurs (5). Going into this game we have unfortunately lost another 42 players from the competition.

There will be no selections required for next weekend as it’s FA Cup weekend, so selections for Week 3 are for the weekend of Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th February. All selections for Week 3 must be submitted by 7pm on or before Thursday, February 2. Thank you everyone for your continued support. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request.

Everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C. would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Tammy White (Glenbrook/Springfield Heights) who sadly passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C., please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

BRAY BOWLS

In the week that Jack Frost visited and let it be said he outstayed his welcome the rink was closed until Saturday last.

Bray ‘A’ hosted Herbert Park in the All-Weather Bowling League and they bagged 4 points to maintain their grip on second place in Section ‘A’. Well done to Elizabeth Eager and Sally Ryan, both of whom made impressive debuts for the home side. Next Saturday sees the team travel to Kenilworth hoping to maintain their push to reach the knockout stages.

Bray ‘B’ travel to face the big hitters from CYM ‘A’ where a win would boost their chances of advancing to the next stage. Bray ‘C’ host Leinster Lions ‘A’ in what will be a good test for the home team.

The Wednesday League is back up and running and all are welcome to come and play. The league will run through until mid-March and as usual the prizes on offer are second to none!

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the club lotto draw on Sunday, January 22, were 11, 16, 18 and 28.

No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Karl Kelly c/o Newtown United, S. Quinn c/o Declan Crinion, Stephen McDonnell c/o Stephen McDonnell.

Next week’s jackpot is €1650.

Bray Wanderers’ season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale from the club shop and on the club website.

Season ticket prices are adult €160, OAP €120, student 3rd level (with valid ID) €120, second level student (aged 13-17) €90, family ticket €175 (one adult and one child under 12), family ticket €195 (one adult and two children under 12), family ticket €235 (two adults and two children under 12). Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First Division home games.

Bray Wanderers begin their 2023 First Division campaign with an away game against Treaty United in Limerick on Friday, February 17. Bray’s first home game will be on Friday, February 24, against Kerry FC.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association league results (home team first):

Division 1: Balyna 2, Ardclough 3; Rathangan 5, Hollywood 0; Kildare 2, Castlemitchell 3.

Division 2: Blessington 5, St. Laurences 0; Rathcoffey 5, Prosperous 0.

Division 3: Castlemitchell 5 Hollywood 0; Balyna 5 Rathmore 0.

Ned Byrne Shield: Rathcoffey 2, Donard/Glen 0; Ardclough 2, Ryston 0; Allen 2, Kildare 0.

Club Championship

Club Championship semi-finals and finals took place on Sunday, January 22, in Rathcoffey GAA hall. A special thanks to the Rathcoffey GAA Club for the use of their wonderful facilities that allow us to stage these competitions.

Semi-Finals: The Combination (Edward) team overcame the challenge of the Allenwood team. A poor start from Allenwood left them with too much to do, from which they never recovered, and their opponents ran out easy winners.

The second semi-final saw Caragh overcome Rathmore on a scoreline of 55 shots against Rathmore’s 36 shots in a hard-fought match.

Cup Final: The Combination (Edward) team had to battle hard to see off a very determined challenge from Caragh in this final. Caragh had to settle as runners-up on this one losing out on a final scoreline of 47/36.

Shield Final: Rathmore ran out the easiest of winners on this one. Allenwood failed to produce the form they are capable of that got them this far in the competition. Unfortunately, as can happen in sport this was just one of those days when it all went wrong.