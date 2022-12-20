Ashford Rovers' Under-13 player of the year and Under-14 most improved player Jack Conyard (centre), with friends Nicolas Hrobko and Conor Martin.

Cian Ryan with the Under-17 league and cup trophies, Dani Salazar with the Under-15 premier league trophy and Jack Gill with the Under-14 premier league and cup trophies at the Ashford Rovers awards day.

WICKLOW ROVERS

The executive committee of Wicklow Rovers AFC would like to wish our managers, assistant managers, coaches, players, our academy participants, parents, sponsors, supporters of the club and our friends in sport a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

We would also like to wish a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year to all the clubs, WDSL committee, WDFL committee, LSL committee, MGL committee, referees, Brendan Lawrence and all the staff of the Wicklow People.

Without all these people we could not provide football and media coverage week in week out for all the members of our clubs. Merry Christmas and a very happy New Year to one and all.

Well, the kids at the Superheroes Academy and the junior academy had a surprise visitor on Saturday morning.

Yes, Santa was very kind to take time out of his busy schedule to drop into Whitegates on Saturday morning to surprise the kids at both our Superheroes Academy and the Saturday morning junior academy.

He had a small gift for each child and was delighted to hear the children were all on their best behaviour for their mothers and fathers in the build up to Christmas.

Santa is hoping all the kids are tucked up in bed fast asleep early on Christmas Eve when he arrives with all their presents. The club would like to thank Santa for making the kids day when he dropped in.

Also big thanks to James Quinn and James Macklin for running the Superheroes Academy throughout the year.

Thanks to Johnny Dunne, John Kelly, Paul Delaney, Anthony Earls, Corrina Collins, Franny Copeland and Stephen Clarke, all who helped out with the running of the academy during the year. Thanks also to the parents who stepped in the odd week to help with the coaching.

Lastly a big thanks to all the kids and their parents who turn up every week, your participation makes it all worthwhile.

The executive committee would like to take this opportunity to wish all the kids and their parents and all the volunteers who make both academies a huge success a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year, enjoy the Christmas everyone.

Our annual AGM will take place on Wednesday, January 18, in the clubhouse at Whitegates.

It will start at 7.30pm sharp and we request members to attend. The AGM will start at 7.30 sharp so please try to be early, thank you.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowrovers.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

The best laid plans were frozen out this week as the eagerly awaited Wednesday League shootout between Gabriel Cahill and Ritchie Doyle fell victim to the frost.

In fact, the whole week was lost to the evil Jack Frost!

The organisers went into conclave and decided that both Gabriel and Ritchie would be joint winners. The presentation went ahead on Friday night along with the Christmas Fun Quiz.

Despite a poor turnout a good time was had by all. The brain boxes this year were Terri and Will McKeon along with Phyllis Brett.

The club was rocked on Friday by the passing of Jean Kane. Jean was a stalwart of the club and a larger-than-life character.

She won a number of national titles and achieved the ultimate reward when she was capped by Ireland.

Rest in peace Jean as you join the great bowling team in heaven.

The World Cup Final drew a crowd to the club on Sunday last and the envelopes in the two lucky dip competitions were opened with Frank Devlin and Pat Crinnion drawing Argentina and winning the top prizes on offer.

The column is taking a break until the new year and would like to wish bowlers everywhere a happy and peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New year.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA)

The Christmas raffle draw took place at the Executive Council Meeting in the Town House Hotel Naas on Thursday, December 15. There were over 40 prizes to be won.

The following are the names of the winners and the club that sold the tickets:

First prize: (large hamper) Claire Connolly (Rathangan); 2nd: (hamper) Sean and Aoibhe Boylan (Balyna); 3rd: (Hamper) Paddy & Bernie Dunne (Rathangan).

Other prize winners: Tony Mullally (Balyna), Michael Beckett (Kildangan), John Delaney (Abbey Bowls), Emma Burke (Hollywood), B. Fitzpatrick (Ryston), Jackie O’Toole (Caragh), Helen Stynes (Balyna), Paul Mangan (Balyna), Carol McSorley (Kilcullen), Holly Dempsey Kelly (Castlemitchell), Felix Mahon (Ryston), Josie Garvey (Caragh), Lauren Dunne (Rathangan), Bernadette Crean (Ryston), Llyod Furlong, (Baltinglass/Kiltegan), Linda Donoghue (Monread), Maura Bohan (Blessington), Claire Connolly (Rathangan), Jake and Amanda Butler (Donard/Glen), Pat O’Neill (Donard/Glen), Theresa Dowling (Kildangan), Barry Flood (Ballymore Eustace), Donie McEvoy (Blessington), Valerie Halford (Monread), Kathleen Murphy (Ballymore Eustace), Paul Hillen (Balyna), Brigid Quinlan (Brownstown), E&T Smullen (Rathangan), Sean Brereton (Naas), Mona O’Brien (Balyna), Denise O’Connor (Kildangan), Mary O’Neill (Ballymore Eustace), Nicola O’Callaghan (Balyna), Emily Smithers (Rathcoffey), Seanie Coyle (Naas), Andy Dunne (Castlemitchell), Jamie Cahill (Naas).

Also, at the meeting condolences were expressed for the Irish soldier Sean Rooney who was tragically killed in the Lebanon while on peace keeping duty.

League results (home team first)

Division 1: Ardclough 3, Kildare 2; Division 2: Kill CBC 5, Rathcoffey 0; Division 3: Monread 3, Ballymore Eustace 2.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Everyone in the club is now on a well-earned break from all football activities.

Last week’s National Cup/Trophy fixtures involving our Under-11 and Under-12 teams have been postponed until the weekend of Saturday 7th/Sunday 8th January 2023.

We would like to wish all our members, coaches, parents, supporters, sponsors, and the extended Wicklow football family a very merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.

A few dates for the diary for the new year are: Saturday, January 28, kids disco; Sunday, January 29, club presentation day; Tuesday, January 31, club A.G.M.

Further details on all the above events in the coming weeks.

We have five players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Ava O’Gorman from the Under-8 Red team, Cooper O’Reilly from the Under-10 Black team, Harry Clayton from the Under-10 Red team, Eoin Ledwidge from the Under-11 Black team and Matthew Doyle from the Under-15 team. Happy birthday everyone from all at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our next Last Man Standing competition will be starting back the weekend of January 14/15.

The cost is €10 per player and if you are interested in participating, please contact any of our committee members or coaches.

Thank you everyone for your continued support. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.