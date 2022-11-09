Bray Bowls representatives who attended the Bowling League of Ireland annual dinner with the trophies won in 2022. Front: Danny Heffernan, Frank Devlin, Roddy O’Leary and Alan Hopkins. Back: Niall Shelley, John Cheevers, Peter Gough and Owen Byrne.

BRAY BOWLS

Another Wednesday and another downpour resulted in no play again in the Wednesday League. Here’s hoping for better weather next week.

Friday saw a number of Bray Bowlers attend the annual BLI Dinner and prize-giving ceremony in CYM Bowling Club in Terenure. Bray picked up trophies and medals for winning Division 5, Vets 1 and 3 and the Shott Cup. A good time was had by all.

Saturday saw Bray ‘B’ host Kenilworth in the Winter League and the home team emerged victorious to continue their impressive start to the campaign.

This season we have made our rink available to the Leinster Lions, a team made up of young aspiring bowlers and some wise old owls.

The Lions played their first game in Bray last Saturday against Crumlin and had a good victory. This coming Saturday sees Bray ‘ A’ head to the heart of D4 to take on Herbert Park, Bray ‘B’ are away to Blackrock and Bray ‘C’ are in Dun Laoghaire.

As we move into the winter months it should be noted that no play is permitted on the rink before 11am.

WICKLOW ROVERS

It was Friday night football under lights at Whitegates last weekend and our Leinster Senior side welcomed County Meath side Ashbourne United to Wicklow.

The Meath team had won one, drew one and lost one in their first three league games of the season while Rovers had just played the one, a 2-2 draw at home to Larkview FC.

The away side drew first blood in the 10th minute with a rocket of a shot to the roof of the Rovers net from 35 yards out. Neither side created a chance of note until the 32nd minute and it was Rovers who created and finished with a neat strike from Dylan Orr to level matters.

Four minutes later Rovers were in front when Dylan Orr waltzed past three defenders before slotting home his second of the game to make it 2-1 to the home side.

Unfortunately for Rovers they didn’t hold on to the lead for long, in the 41st minute a clinical finish at the back post from the Meath men saw the sides go in at the break level at 2-2.

On the balance of play in the first period it was probably a fair score line at the break.

In the second half it was the away team who were again the quickest out of the traps when they hit the front on 53 minutes. Two goals in a three-minute spell around the hour mark from Ashbourne put the game to bed.

Even at 5-2, to Rovers’ credit they kept going in the hope of turning it around. Rovers were denied a stone wall penalty when Ciaran McGettigan was taken down in the area by the keeper.

With 20 minutes left McGettigan screwed an effort wide of the right-hand post and the same player was unlucky on 77 minutes to see a powerful drive go just the wrong side of the post.

McGettigan was getting closer and with five minutes remaining he got a deserved goal; it was a 50/50 race between him and the keeper which Ciaran won and finished off with a delicate lob over the keeper into the net.

The final whistle came, and it ended with Ashbourne winning 5-3. It was a fairly even game up until the period when the Meath side hit three goals in a ten-minute spell. The lads will rue giving away a couple of soft goals plus they were missing four regular starters which didn’t help matters.

All they can do is put it behind them, put it right on the training ground and move on to their next game.

The Wicklow League team took on league leaders Newtown United and turned in a spirited display in a 3-0 defeat. Rovers had the misfortune of having a goal disallowed at an important time in the game. The first half was a tight affair with the sides going in at the break scoreless.

Newtown took the lead early in the second period and this seemed to knock the stuffing out of the lads, the away side went on to add two more goals for a 3-0 win to remain top of the pile. The lads will take great heart from this defeat as they were in the game for a long way against a very good Newtown side.

The junior section of the club was severely curtailed again at the weekend with nine matches being called off.

Of the games that went ahead our 13Bs entertained neighbours Rathnew on Sunday morning at Whitegates.

Rovers were dealt a severe blow on the morning of the game when four players withdrew from the squad, it left the B’s with only 10 players to start against a very strong Rathnew side.

Rathnew ran out easy 8-1 winners and showed why they are favourites for the Bowl competition.

Credit to Rovers they took to the pitch and fulfilled their fixture. Big thanks to under-12 players Sam and Kale Conyard who came along at a minute’s notice to help the team out. Kale scored the Rovers goal, well done to the Rovers players for putting in a spirited display. Well done, Rathnew, and good luck for the remainder of the competition.

The under-15s had an excellent 5-2 win over a gallant Newtown Juniors side at Whitegates.

This was a good game with some fine finishing on display. Arthur Curran led the way with a brace to double his tally in the competition, there was a first goal of the season for Alfie Doyle with Finn Dunne and Sean Patrick Guerin adding singles in what was a very good all round team performance.

The club were delighted to hand over two cheques during the week as part of our November 50/50 draw.

A cheque for €530 was handed over to Margaret Dunne, whose number was picked out the drum on Tuesday evening.

Unfortunately, Margaret’s bonus ball did not match the bonus ball in Wednesday’s main lottery draw, so the jackpot for December now sits at €3,000.

More importantly we handed over a cheque for €530 to the ‘ I am Alex’ fundraising campaign in support of local lad Alex Dunne.

If you didn’t manage to buy a ticket in time, you can still donate directly to this great cause via their GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/adb5j5-alexs-journey).

We would like to thank everyone who supported the draw this month and also the continued support from King’s Gala, Wicklow Town. Tickets for our December draw can be purchased online at www.wicklowroversclubshop right up till midnight on Wednesday, November 30, with the draw being held on Tuesday, December 6. Once again, a big thanks to everyone who supported the November draw.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association League results (home team first) - Division 1: Allenwood 3, Castlemitchell 2; Baltinglass/Kiltegan 5, Balyna 0; Ardclough 2.5, Caragh 2.5.

Division 2: St. Laurences 2, Rathcoffey 3; Ned Byrne Shield: Allen 2, Brownstown 0.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Despite the weather conditions not being great recently, we managed to get a few games played last weekend.

Our under-8 Red team (kindly sponsored by Dunnes Stores) travelled to take on Greystones very light on numbers but the players who did turn up gave it their all, but without subs the home side were always going to get the better of the exchanges.

On the day, among the players who starred were Ava O’Gorman, Asa Prendergast, Jamie McLaughlin, Mia McDonnell, Lola Elliott & Harrison Quinn.

Regards the turning up to play, it is not good enough in this day and age for parents to fail to contact the coaches on whether their child will be playing matches or not.

Can I just remind all parents that the coaches give up their time voluntarily to provide football for the kids in the area and the least they should expect is some form of communication.

Our under-9s hosted Wicklow Rovers White on Sunday morning and played out an excellent series of games. On the day, among the players who starred were Nathan Hall, Darcy Odlum and Peter Heffernan.

Our under-10 Black team trailed 4-1 away to Glencormac Utd but rallied hard to finish the game 5-all. Harry Duffy scored twice while there was a goal each for JP Dunleavy, Jake O’Brien-Fitzsimons and Devin Rushe. Best on the day were Kaitlyn Mullen and Noah Clarkson.

It was Jimmy Hackett Cup quarter-final day for our under-11 Black team (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) away to Rathnew Green. Unfortunately, despite a very good team performance they lost narrowly by the odd goal in five. Tommie Ryan and Brody Doyle scored the Newtown goals.

The 11s Reds were in Jimmy Hackett Shield action away to Enniskerry and they were also pipped, this time on a 5-3 scoreline. This was a game where the team will rue some of the soft goals they conceded and the countless goalscoring chances that went abegging.

Elliott Byrne scored a fine hat-trick while Mateusz Purcell, Shobal Alex, Trent Helena and Albert Beeings were among the players who starred in a great team effort.

Our under-15s lost 5-2 away to a very good Wicklow Rovers team. Dylan Dunleavy and Jake Robertson (pen) scored the Newtown goals while Mikey Synnott-Daly, Cillian Coffey and Ben Kelly played starring roles.

The fixtures for the weekend Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13 are as follows:

Under-8 Black home to Arklow Town White, k.o. Saturday at 12.30pm.

Under-8 Red away to Wicklow Rovers White, k.o. Saturday at 10am.

Under-9s away to Ashford Rovers, k.o. Saturday at 10am.

Under-10 Black home to Arklow Town White, k.o. Saturday at 11.15am.

Under-10 Red home to St. Anthonys Red, k.o. Saturday at 10am.

Under-11 Black home to Ashford Rovers, k.o. Sunday at 10am.

Under-11 Red home to Carnew Black, k.o. Sunday at 11am.

Under-12s away to Ashford Roversm k.o. Saturday at 10am.

Under-13s home to Avonmore, k.o. Sunday at 10am.

Under-14s home to Arklow United, k.o. Saturday at 12pm.

Under-15s home to Aughrim Rangers, k.o. Sunday at 11.30am.

Kick-off times and days are subject to change.

Our Development Squad wrapped up their training for the season recently and Lauren and her fellow coaches hope to have (weather permitting) a couple of friendly small-sided games against other club’s squads in the coming weeks. More info to follow.

Currently we are looking for girls (born 2011-2014) to try and get a girls’ team up amd running and play some games. Already we have some friendlies penciled in for when we get the numbers.

This venture will not affect any girls who already play on a team within the club and if there are any girls who would like to play but have never played, we are looking for you as well. What we propose to do is start with some training sessions as soon as fixtures allow.

On Saturday, November 26, the WDSL will be running an indoor blitz for girls born in 2014 and 2015.

Blitz starts at 2pm and will finish at around 5pm and will take place in the Newtown Community Centre Sports Hall. NJFC will be participating in this blitz and will be looking for players to come on board. For further information please contact Hughie at 087 6987653.

We have five players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Tom McGinn and Toby O’Neill from the Development Squad and under-11 Black team trio Fionn O’Toole, Brody Doyle and Adon Thampi. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

The results of our Golden Goals from last week between Chelsea & Arsenal were as follows

Pink Set - €60 - 63rd min: Suzanne Dunleavy c/o Geraldine; €20 - 64th min: Stephen Nolan c/o self; €20 - 62nd min: Luke Hoban c/o self.

Grey Set - €60 - 63rd min: PJ Dowling c/o Lisa; €20 - 64th min: To Be Confirmed; €20 - 62nd min: Hollie Murphy c/o Lisa.

Our next game in the Golden Goals will be the friendly international in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17, between Ireland and Norway. Tickets can be purchased from any of our committee members or coaches. Thank you for your continued support.

Our Last Man Standing competition reached Round 9 last weekend with 17 players at the starting line.

Due to some very late drama some players survived by the skin of their teeth but nevertheless we lost a further six players, so we now have 11 players remaining going into Week 10.

Week 10 fixtures will be for the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13. A list of fixtures will be forwarded to all remaining players on Monday, November 7. All selections for Week 10 must be made on or before 9pm on Thursday, November 10. This will be the last week of the competition until after the World Cup in Qatar.

If needed Week 11 fixtures will be the fixtures down for the weekend of Friday, December 30, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. Thank you everyone for your continued support. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request.

We have our tickets for our Christmas Draw currently on sale. Tickets are priced at €2 each or a book of three tickets for €5 and are available for purchase from any of our members. It has been a couple of years since we have had the draw due to various reasons, but it is great to see it back.

We have numerous prizes for the draw including various hampers etc. and even the large cuddly toy courtesy of Ann Duffy is making a comeback. If you would like to purchase tickets or sponsor a prize, please contact any of our committee members or coaches.

Well done to ex-Juniors Mason Melia and Hannah Martin for their exploits on the pitch last week. Hannah played for Peamount Utd U19s in the EA Sports cup final last Friday night in Athlone against Shamrock Rovers, a final the Peas won 4-0.

Hannah, lining out at right back, scored the team’s second goal with a fine long-range effort from well outside the area.

Mason was part of the Ireland U16 team that won the Victory Shield in a four-team tournament held in Tramore and Waterford last week. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales made up the teams and a 4-1 win over Scotland on Friday afternoon secured the competition for the Irish team.

Mason had scored a last-minute equaliser against N Ireland, and he added his second goal of the tournament with Ireland’s third goal against Scotland.

Well done Hannah and Mason from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

On a sadder note, everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C. would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Richard White (Dublin) and James (Jimmy) Doyle (Aughrim) who both sadly passed away last week. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.