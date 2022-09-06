BRAY BOWLS

Another good week on the rink with our Division 5 team clinching the league title with a comprehensive win at home over North Kildare. Well done to Owen Byrne and his crew. A feature of the win was that all new members this season got game time.

Division 4 finished the season away to Westmanstown where the locals proved too hot to handle. Thursday saw all four Vets teams take on Dun Laoghaire and over the four games Bray won three and drew one.

Vets 1 and 3, both of whom won their respective leagues, had a celebratory breakfast before their home games against Dun Laoghaire and thanks to John Dunne and his fellow chefs for doing the honours.

In the matches that followed Vets 1 drew their game. Vets 3 won their game in style thus finishing the season with a 10-point victory margin. In Dun Laoghaire, Vets 2 for the third week running claimed victory on the last end with Ray Rigley bowling two crackers to seal a 3-1 win and a third-place finish. It was a case of what might have been for them. Vets 4 also won 3-1 to finish mid table.

On Saturday the monsoons arrived and dispelled the myth that bowling is a genteel dry weather sport. Division 2 travelled to St. James’s Gate and got one point to stay three points ahead of CYM with one game to play in the battle to avoid relegation.

In Bray our Division 1 team got two points against Westmanstown. At both venues it would not have been a surprise if Noah and his ark had arrived to pick up two bowlers!

This coming Saturday sees Division 1 travel to Railway Union in their last away game and in their last match Division 2 face Meath at home in a crucial game. Sunday 11th sees the Shott Cup final take place in North Kildare where Bray take on CYM in which we hope will be a great finale to the season.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Football returned at the weekend with four of our junior teams tasting action on the playing field.

On Saturday 11 brave Wicklow Rovers soldiers were not put off by the weather on a brutal morning at the Rocky Road. Roundwood were the visitors to play our under-12 Blue team and it was the visitors who cemented their position at the top of the league table with a hard-fought win.

Rovers did find the net on two occasions. The first goal was a neat finish from Alessio Coppola with the second coming from a Kevin Yan penalty after the same player earned the spot kick. Credit to both teams for producing a very entertaining game of football in atrocious conditions.

Our under-14s travelled to Kilcashel to take on hosts St Patricks. On a miserable morning both sets of players supplied a thrilling encounter with a lot of entertaining football on show. On the final whistle the points were shared in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Ronan Phelan was on fire in front of goal firing home both Rovers goals in an excellent all-round team performance.

Our under-16s travelled to Roundwood in the under-16 Premier league and kept up their 100 per cent record with a hard earned 3-1 win. Mel Earley opened the scoring after pouncing on a mistake in the Roundwood defence.

Evan Conyard was next in on the act when he powered home from the edge of the box. Roundwood got back in the game after a mistake in the Rovers defence. Chances were far and few between, but Roundwood did have a great chance to equalise only for a superb goal line clearance from Dillon Vickers.

Lorcan Sinnott rattled the crossbar with a 30-yard free kick before Rovers got their third with ten minutes to go. A superb through ball put Brandon Battams through and he was pulled down in the box.

Top scorer Lorcan Sinnott made no mistake to wrap up the three points. A battling performance from the full squad today and another three points.

On Sunday the 13Bs travelled to take on title chasing Aughrim Rangers. They came up against a very strong home side and found themselves facing an uphill task when they conceded three early goals.

Aughrim were very strong and ran out comfortable winners. To Rovers credit they battled right up to the final whistle and showed great spirit to get back into it when Cian Lynch netted and were unlucky not to have a second before the break. The second half saw the home team pull away against a Rovers team that left everything on the pitch.

The WDSL recently held assessment days for the various age groups within the league for academies and emerging talent programs. The club are delighted to hear we had a number of players invited to participate in these.

Congratulations and well done to the following players who were invited into Block 1 for the upcoming season within the WDSL League Academy for players born in 2012. Well done to Jamie McGowan, Caden O’Brien and Caleb Robbins.

The WDSL League Academy for players born 2011 were selected and we would like to congratulate and say well done to the following players who were invited to participate in this, well done to Isla Hindle (only girl selected in the squad), Kevin Yan, Alessio Coppola, Freddie Kavanagh and Nadal Kingne.

Also, congratulations and well done to the following players who were invited into Block 1 for the upcoming season within the WDSL League Emerging Talent Program for players born in 2010. Well done to Rhys Behan, Kale Conyard, Sam Conyard, Ryan Cox, Tiernan Shortall and Richard Carton.

Finally, congratulations and well done to the following players who were invited into Block 1 for the upcoming season within the WDSL League Emerging Talent Program for players born in 2009. Well done to NJ Sinnott, Sam Goodbody, Sean O’Brien and Dan Farrell. Once again well done to one and all and the very best of luck in your adventure, keep up the hard work and dedication to your sport and the best of luck going forward.

Our senior teams continue to train every Tuesday and Thursday nights in the Rocky Road kicking off at 7.30pm both nights. The club will be competing in the Leinster Senior League and the Wicklow League.

Our training sessions are open to all youth and senior players, to present, past and new players, everybody is welcome to attend. If you are interested in playing for the club this season but can’t attend the open training sessions at the moment, please contact any of the following: BA Franey 086-3631836; James Macklin 086-2662839; Matt Lincoln 087-2791648; Tom Doyle 087-6830486 or David ‘Doc’ O’Connor 087-9935351.

Alternatively, you can contact any committee member or pm us on the club facebook page with your details. All committee contact details can be found on the club website at www.wicklowrovers.com.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the club’s lotto draw on Sunday, September 4, were 10, 25, 27 and 28. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Rachael Duffy c/o Newtown United, Tony Jones c/o Hibo, Deborah Keenan c/o Newtown United. Next week’s jackpot is €750.

Lotto tickets are available from the club shop on match nights or can be purchased on the club website. The draw takes place every Sunday night at 10pm in the Hibernia Inn. If any club or society are interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers next game are away at Treaty United on Friday, September 9, in the First Division. Kick-off in the Markets Field is 7.45pm.

The club are delighted to announce our annual Golf Day will take place at Powerscourt East on September 22. This year, all funds raised will be allocated to our underage academy.

For further information, please contact Des Roche by email at desproche@gmail.com or by calling 087 2850580. The club would like to extend their thanks to Windsor Motors Bray and Deansgrange, Titleist and Mint Plus for their support of the Bray Wanderers FC Academy Golf Day.

The cost is €800 per team. Food and beverages included. Also, there is a hole in one competition to win a Nissan Juke.

There is a new range of leisure wear and training gear available from the club shop for the 2022 season. Items include home jerseys €65 (adult) €50 (child), Training tops €25 (Adults), €20 (Child), 1/4 zip jacket €50 (Adult) €36 (Child), Polo Shirts (Adult) €30. Also available are backpacks €30.

Programme bundles of old games are also available from €2. The club shop now accepts credit card payments. Merchandise can also be purchased online on our shop page on the club web site.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Last weekend a couple of our teams resumed their season after the mid-season break.

Our under-13s (kindly sponsored by Chadwick’s of Bray) had an emphatic win at home to Arklow Utd B in lovely sunny conditions. Among the goals were Leon O’Connor, Kaydin McMahon, Aaron Nolan, Morgan McMahon, Ryan McDonald, Lucas Dowdall and Lennon McGuinness. Among those players who played well were Darragh McCormack and Nathan McMahon.

In contrast our under-14s (kindly sponsored by Kava Coffee) played in incessant rain but kept up their pursuit of the league title with a good win over Arklow Utd B.

Aidan Heffernan capped a fine performance with a four-goal salvo, Kaydin McMahon scored a hat trick and Max Roche back after a lengthy injury lay off completed the scoring.

On the day William Valentine, David Mackey and Ryan McDonald were among those players who starred.

The fixtures for the weekend Sat.10th/Sun.11th September are as follows:

Under-8 Black away to Arklow Town White ko Sunday at 10am.

Under-8 Red away to St. Anthonys Blue ko Saturday at 10.45am.

Under-9 home to Arklow United Black ko Saturday at 11am.

Under-10 Black away to Ashford Rovers ko to be confirmed.

Under-10 Red away to Wicklow Rovers White ko Saturday at 10am.

Under-11 Black away to Rathnew Yellow ko to be confirmed.

Under-11 Red home to Ashford Rovers ko Sunday at 11am.

Under-12s, fixture to be confirmed.

Under-13s away to Aughrim Rangers ko Sunday at 12pm.

Under-14s away to Arklow United B ko Saturday at 11.30am.

Under-15s away to Arklow Utd ko Sunday at 11.30am.

All our teams will be back in action very soon and we are still looking to sign new players for most of our teams especially our under-8 Reds (born 2015), under-9s (born 2013), under-12s (born 2010) and under-15s (born 2007). If interested contact Hughie at 087 6987653.

In conjunction with the FAI, the WDSL will be running a number of girls only blitz days. This is open to all girls who live in Wicklow. Experienced players and non-experienced all catered for. This is a free event. This is to showcase girl’s football and to give girls in Wicklow who only play on boys teams the experience of playing on an all-girls team.

The first event will be held in Arklow Credit Union Park, Home of Arklow Utd on Sunday, September 25, for girls born 2012/2013. So, if you currently have a daughter playing on one of our teams (born 2012/2013) and they and some of their friends who are not on a team would like to play in this blitz please contact Hughie at 087 6987653 or hughienolan@gmail.com.

We have five players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Samuel Kearns from the under-9s, twins Alessia and Deniz Draghici from the under-10 Red team, Morgan McMahon from the under-13s and Aidan Heffernan from the under-14s. Happy birthday all from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

The results of our Golden Goals last Sunday evening in the game between Manchester United and Arsenal were as follows,

Yellow Set - €60 - 35th Min: Dara Connolly c/o Pauline Martin; €20 - 34th Min: Wendy Hipwell c/o Pauline Martin; €20 - 36th Min: Matt Farrell c/o Pauline Martin.

Green Set - €60 - 35th Min: Michael Coughlan c/o Lisa Dowling; €20 - 34th Min: Domo c/o self; €20 - 36th Min: Domo c/o self.

Our next game in the Golden Goals will be the Super Sunday game between Chelsea and Liverpool on September 18. Tickets can be purchased from any of our committee members or coaches. Thank you for your continued support.

Our Last Man Standing competition continued last weekend with Week 2 and 149 Players were at the starting post all in pursuit of the €500 Prize pot.

Well, it was one of those unpredictable weekends when some players will wonder how they have exited the competition, especially those who selected Notts Forest. Forest raced into a two-goal lead against a Bournemouth team who only last week conceded nine away to Liverpool.

Well, they bounced back to score three second half goals and take all three points.

Altogether we lost a total of 79 players which leaves us with 70 players going into Week 3 next weekend.

Thank you everyone for your continued support. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request

On a sadder note, Newtown Juniors F.C. wish to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Robbie Stuart (Bray/Enniskerry) who sadly passed away recently. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam

For further information on all matters ‘Newtown Juniors F.C.’ please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.