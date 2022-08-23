WICKLOW ROVERS

Well, our summer camps came to an end last week with week two of our camps coming to a finish last Friday. Yet again we had great numbers with the second week following suit of the first week and being completely sold out.

It is great to see so many kids playing football and enjoying the game. The second week was another major success and it was great to see Whitegates such a hive of activity last week. Definitely it is fantastic to see so many kids wanting to play football, it makes all the hard work behind the scenes so worthwhile.

There’s a few people we need to thank for making the second week of the camp such a success. Firstly, thanks to Stephen Clarke for organising the online payment system, it makes the signing in process so much easier.

Thank you to Rachel Taglienti and Karla Clarke who ensured all the kids received their jerseys and kept the process moving smoothly. A massive thanks to club chairman Paul Delaney who made sure the signing in process ran efficiently and quickly with everyone signed up in double quick time.

A big thanks to head coaches Johnny Dunne and James Macklin and their team of coaches Rachel Taglienti, Emer Kennedy, Ben Patterson, Tomas Kennedy, Aleksander Richardson, Bob Hastie, Ryan Kavanagh, Evan Conyard, Ben Corkish Doyle and Jack Macklin, well done to all our coaches on making the kids time at the camp so enjoyable.

Thanks to Corrina Collins who even though she wasn’t present made sure before she jetted off a well-earned break that all the bills in conjunction with the camp had been sorted, thanks Corrina.

To club president Anthony Earls, thank you for being on hand to help out during the week. You are always around to help out in anyway, Anthony was the man behind sorting out our sprinkler system last week so once again thank you Anthony.

Thank you to the parents for supporting our summer camp, without you it wouldn’t be the massive success it is, your continued support is appreciated by everyone at the club, thank you parents.

Finally, but not least a big, huge thank you to one and all of the kids that were in attendance, your enthusiasm, spirit and behaviour was impeccable, a credit to yourselves and your parents, great to see so many of you playing the sport with smiles on your faces, well done everyone and thanks once again to everyone and hopefully we’ll see you all back next year.

Our senior teams continue to train every Tuesday and Thursday night in the Rocky Road kicking off at 7.30pm both nights. The club will be competing in the Leinster Senior League and the Wicklow League. Our training sessions are open to all youth and senior players, to present, past and new players, everybody is welcome to attend.

If you are interested in playing for the club this season but can’t attend the open training sessions at the moment, please contact any of the following: BA Franey 086-3631836; James Macklin 086-2662839; Matt Lincoln 087-2791648; Tom Doyle 087-6830486 or David “Doc” O’Connor 087-9935351. Alternatively, you can contact any committee member or pm us on the club facebook page with your details. All committee contact details can be found on the club website at www.wicklowrovers.com.

The start back date for all our junior members to resume playing matches for the second half of the season will be upon us before we know it. The WDSL activity on the playing field kicks off again with competitive matches on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4. The non-competitive action restarts the following weekend, September 10 and 11.

The WDSL would like to advise all players/parents of the upcoming player assessments throughout the age groups for the league’s representative squads. These are open to any player currently registered and playing within the WDSL. Players/parents are asked to get their fixtures secretary to submit the player’s name, DOB and playing position.

All those interested in attending the assessments must attend the appropriate venue 20 minutes prior to start time in order to sign in and register. Player assessments venues and dates of birth are as follows: Players born 2009; Sunday 28th August – U14’s Shillelagh Ballard Park 3pm – 5pm. Players born 2010: Wednesday 24th August – U13’s Aughrim Allen Park 6.30pm – 8.30pm; Saturday 27th August – U13’s Arklow Celtic, Celtic Park 3pm – 5pm. Players born 2011: Wednesday 31st August – U12’s Ashford Ballinalea Park 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

The club’s weekly junior soccer academy has been on a break for the last few weeks because of our community fun day, the Doran Family Football Blitz and the unavailability of our academy coaches through holidays.

We are pleased to announce that the academy returns this coming Saturday the 27th of August and will continue every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eyes of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne, Jimmy Nolan and John Kelly. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of 3 years to 8 years. The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12.

There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits. Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

A footnote to our academy, the club would like to thank John Gerard McGettigan and East Glendalough School for the use of their facilities for the month of July while our own pitch was undergoing maintenance, once again a big thanks to John and East Glendalough School, your help was very much appreciated by everyone at the club.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the club’s lotto draw on Sunday, August 21 were 9, 10, 19 and 22. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Cian Kelly c/o Newtown United, Michael Hurley c/o BW online, Paul O’Connor c/o Newtown United. Next week’s jackpot is €650.

Lotto tickets are available from the club shop on match nights or can be purchased on the club website. The draw takes place every Sunday night at 10pm in the Hibernia Inn. If any club or society are interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers next game is at home to Athlone Town on Friday, September 2, in the First Division. Kick off in the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm.

The club are delighted to announce our annual Golf Day will take place at Powerscourt East on September 22nd. This year, all funds raised will be allocated to our underage academy. For further information, please contact Des Roche by email at desproche@gmail.com or by calling 087 2850580. The club would like to extend their thanks to Windsor Motors Bray and Deansgrange, Titleist and Mint Plus for their support of the Bray Wanderers FC Academy Golf Day. Cost is €800 per team. Food and beverages included. Also, there is a hole in one competition to win a Nissan Juke.

If any club or individual would like to be the mascot(s) at any of the Bray Wanderers home games, please email your details to admin@braywanderersfc.ie

There is a new range of leisure wear and training gear available from the club shop for the 2022 season. Items include home jerseys €65 (adult) €50 (child), Training tops €25 (Adults), €20 (Child), 1/4 zip jacket €50 (Adult) €36 (Child), Polo Shirts (Adult) €30. Also available are backpacks €30.

Programme bundles of old games are also available from €2. The club shop now accepts credit card payments. Merchandise can also be purchased online on our shop page on the club web site.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie

BRAY BOWLS

The midpoint of August has passed and with the nights closing in the finishing line for the 2022 Summer season is in sight.

On Monday last Division 4 made the short hop down the coast to Greystones and unfortunately returned home empty handed. Division 5 hosted an understrength Kenilworth and had a comprehensive victory to remain top of the table with 2 games to go.

On Wednesday the ladies were at home to Leinster in their last home game of the season where they picked up 2 points.

Thursday saw all 4 Vets teams take to the rink with contrasting fortunes.

Vets 1 got 3 points away to Westmanstown to remain on course to take the title.

Vets 2 defeated Kenilworth at home to remain steady in mid table.

Vets 3 were defeated away to Westmanstown and are still hanging tough at the top of the table.

Vets 4 defeated Crumlin at home where Adrian Flaherty made an impressive debut for the home team.

On Saturday last Division 1 took 2 points at home to Blackrock to remain in mid table.

Division 2 ventured north to Drumcondra to take on Ierne and got 1 point to continue their battle against relegation.

This Wednesday sees the ladies play their last match of the season away to Kenilworth. Thursday has Vets 1 and 3 at home to CYM and Greenhills in two vital matches in both teams’ quest for league honours.

Vets 2 and 4 head West on the M4 to Westmanstown. Saturday has Division 1 travel to Kenilworth and Division 2 are at home to fellow seasiders Skerries.

Monday, August 29, has both Division 4 and 5 play their final games away to Westmanstown and home to North Kildare. Hopefully Division 5 will be celebrating come 8.30pm.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

We had a number of teams participating in the East Coast soccer blitz held at Finlay Park (home of Wicklow Town F.C.) and Whitegates (home of Wicklow Rovers F.C.) where money was raised for Wicklow Cancer Support.

We had two Under 8 teams, one Under 9, 1 Under 10, two Under 11 teams, and one Under 12 team in attendance, and all played several games on the day.

The WDSL matches will start back the weekend of Saturday 3rd/Sunday 4th September 2022 with the competitive age groups. SSG age groups will be updated, with new Sections, these will return on the weekend of Saturday 10th/Sunday 11th September 2022.

All our teams will be back in action very soon and we are still looking to sign new players for most of our teams especially our Under 8 Reds (born 2015), Under 9’s (born 2013), Under 12’s (born 2010) and Under 15’s (born 2007). If interested contact Hughie at 087 6987653.

We have three players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Kevin Wang and Callum Byrne from our Development Squad and Peter Heffernan from our Under 9’s team.

Happy birthday, lads, from all at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our next chosen game for our Golden Goals is the “Battle of the Reds” on Monday Night Football on the 22nd of August between Manchester United and Liverpool. Tickets can be purchased from any of our committee members or coaches. Thank you for your continued support.

We will also be having our first Last Man Standing competition starting on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28.

All entries are €10 per head and the prize for the winner will be 50 per cent of monies taken in up to a maximum of €500.

Names etc can be given to any coach or committee member. A list of rules for the L.M.S. competition is available on request.

On a sadder note, Newtown Juniors F.C. wish to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ann Lowe (nee Sealy) (Gorey Wexford/Bray Wicklow) who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.