WICKLOW ROVERS

Well, we hope everyone is enjoying the summer break and their holidays. With the good sunny weather here with us now, we can at last call it a summer break.

Anyway, we hope you all are having a good time, just a couple of important dates for all senior and junior members of the club to keep in mind. The first one is to all youths and seniors; the club are holding open training sessions for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

The first of these sessions will take place in the Rocky Road on Tuesday evening, July 19, at 7.30pm with more to follow. The club will be competing in the Leinster Senior League and the Wicklow League.

The open training session is open to all youth and senior players, to present, past and new players, everybody is welcome to attend. If you are interested in playing for the club this season but can’t attend the open training session on the first night, please contact any of the following: BA Franey 086-3631836; James Macklin 086-2662839; Matt Lincoln 087-2791648; Tom Doyle 087-6830486 or David ‘Doc’ O’Connor 087-9935351.

Alternatively, you can contact any committee member or pm us on the club facebook page with your details. All committee contact details can be found on the club website at www.wicklowrovers.com The second date is for all our junior members and that’s the start date to resume playing matches for the second half of the season.

The WDSL activity on the playing field kicks off again on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28. We’re sure by then everyone will be chomping at the bit to get back playing. Once again, everyone enjoy the break and we look forward to seeing you all back soon.

Our annual summer camp bookings are coming in at a rapid pace with the result that week one is now fully booked out. Week two runs from Monday, August 15, to Friday, August 19. The second week is also booking up fast so to avoid disappointment we urge parents to book asap.

The camp will run from 10am to 2pm daily and the cost is €75 per child with a discount for two or more children from the same family. Every participant will receive a jersey. All children should bring a packed lunch, drink, rain jacket, football boots and shin guards. To book your place use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/products or alternatively you can contact any committee member.

The club’s weekly junior soccer academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne, Jimmy Nolan and John Kelly. The academy normally takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates but just for the month of July it has moved to East Glendalough school due to pitch maintenance. The academy is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years.

The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits. Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

The club, in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy, runs a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs. It kicked off on Saturday, June 25, on the all-weather pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin.

The Superheroes section will run from 11.15 to 12.15 on Saturdays. If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086-3989769.

There was another fantastic turnout at our Saturday junior academy at the weekend. Our academy is getting bigger and bigger with large numbers turning up. We could do with some help with the coaching of our future stars.

Anyone of the age of 18 or over interested in getting into coaching should come along, it would be a great starting point if you were thinking of going into coaching or if you have retired from playing and want to give something back to football. Maybe you’re just a parent who wants to help out with the academy.

Also, if there’s any senior players interested in helping out your help would be very much appreciated. It is a very rewarding experience to see the kids come along and play football with a smile on their faces while learning the skills of football.

The academy runs from 11 to 12 every Saturday so if you are interested, please contact any committee member or pm us on our Facebook page, thank you

If anyone is looking to purchase club gear it can be done online by visiting www.wicklowroversclubshop.com.

So, if it’s socks and shorts, a polo shirt, rain jacket, coaches’ jacket, etc., or something small like a beanie hat, water bottle, etc., just visit the club shop or contact Colin Hindle at wrafcshop@gmail.com or by text at 087-1278510.

Also, if you want to give someone a present but don’t know what to buy you can purchase a club voucher, all club items will come with the club crest.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706.

For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowrovers.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the club lotto draw on Sunday, July 17, were 1, 2, 8 and 10. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Theresa Crinion c/o Declan Crinion, John Dunleavy c/o Newtown United, Breda Mulhall c/o Hibo. Next week’s jackpot is €7,500.

If any club or society is interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie. Lotto tickets are available from the club shop on match nights or can be purchased on the club website. The next draw takes place on Monday, July 25, at 9pm in the Hibernia Inn.

Bray Wanderers are away to Cobh Ramblers on Friday, July 22, in the First Division. Kick-off in St. Colman’s Park is 7.45pm.

Bray Wanderers summer camps will continue in August at the Carlisle Grounds. Camps will be run over the weeks from August 2-5 and August 8-11 for age groups 6-13. Each camp is limited to 100 children. Please see the club web site for booking details.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

We held our Table Quiz last Friday evening in the Mountkennedy Inn. The support for the event was outstanding as we had an incredible 32 teams taking part in the quiz on the night. As we know there can only be one winner.

Congratulations to ‘The 4 Aces’ aka Robert Nolan, Geraldine Nolan, Daire Nolan, and Dessie Waters Snr who when the dust settled where our table quiz winners 2022. We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that attended on the night and thanks to all the people who could not make it but still made donations.

Many thanks to all the business’s that sponsored rounds on the night, and they were, Newtown Post Office (Robert Nolan), Wicklow Decking Company (Dom McCormack), NCT4ME (Richard Dalton), Nigel Doyle Window Cleaning, Slimming World (Trevor O’Brien), The Punters Club, Total Tiling Ltd (Trevor Lowe), Viking Marine, Kearns Construction (Stephen Kearns), Greystones Credit Union, Clifford O’Connor Car Wash depot Rathnew and The Sunflower Montessori.

Thank you to everyone who dug deep and bought raffle tickets for the biggest raffle in history! Among those who won prizes on the night were, Cathy Ryder, Owen Murtagh, Blackie McDonald, Tara O’Toole, Jake Keogh, Team Skellys, Damian Nivelles, Emma Hayes, Nikki Lang, Mary Dunleavy, Gillian Kinsella, Gillian Pitt, Lyndsey Martin, Geraldine Keogh, Ollie Hanratty, Lisa Smith-Martin, Matt Byrne, Mick Brady, Kathy Larkin, Joe McCormack, Hannah Murley, Jenny McDonald, Dave O’Mahony, Stephen Murtagh, Peter Hayes, Dolly Murtagh and the Clayton family.

We are delighted to announce that we raised €5,187 on the night. Half of the proceeds raised will be donated to St Catherine’s Special School County Wicklow to go towards a Hydrotherapy Pool they are building in their new school for those amazing kids! We also want to say thank you to Alan in the Mountkennedy Inn for letting us hold the quiz in the pub.

Huge shout out to our MC for the night, Ernie Gallagher, for a brilliant Job, Paul Lee for looking after the auction and thanks to Deejay Darren Collopy for doing a great job in getting everyone up out of their chairs to dance the night away after the quiz had finished.

We want to say thank you to all the lovely ladies that helped sell tickets and with the registration of teams.

Thanks to Aoife Nolan and Lauren Nolan for correcting the scores for all the rounds.

This is an event we hope to hold on a yearly basis and make it bigger and better as the years go on. Once again thank you so much to everyone that supported us with this fundraiser, and we hope you all had a great night.

We are hosting a two-day tournament for the inaugural ‘Nolan Cup’ and the ‘Shield of Hope’’this coming Friday 22nd/Saturday 23rd July 2022 where our teams along with teams from Arklow United (Green and Black) and Wicklow Town (Yellow and Blue). This is a family friendly event with an emphasis on fair play, respect, and sportsmanship. It is important to NJFC that we continue to develop strong relations with our surrounding clubs.

Over the two days we plan to raise money for Pieta House. We will have buckets raising money for Pieta House at our confectionary stand along with T-shirts. Please help us raise money for Pieta House and show support within our community. Help raise awareness and support to families impacted by suicide in our town and surrounding areas. There will be a minute’s silence before the first games and a minute’s silence before the start of the finals to show support to the families who have lost loved ones to suicide in our community.

It is requested that all players/teams be at the pitch on Friday at 5.30pm ready for warm up and 6pm KO. We need to keep to a strict timed schedule as we strive to keep things running on time. We will have 12 games on Friday evening with each team playing three games each. We will have two pitches (Pitch 1 and Pitch 2) in full flight, with two matches ben played simultaneously.

On Saturday we ask you to present at 9.30am with K.O. at 10am. We are hoping to have volunteers start at 4.30pm- 5pm on the Friday and 9.15am on the Saturday.

Time Schedule/Tournament Details – Friday: 5.30pm to 8.30pm: Group games.

Saturday: 10am to 1pm: semi-finals and finals.

At 5.45pm on Friday our MC will welcome the clubs, announce who is playing and what pitch teams are playing on. All games will be 10 mins per half. Both games will start and finish at the same time.

We will have a confectionary shop on both days. Everything will be cash only please. There will be an Awards stand & a little musical entertainment.

Parents ensure their child is wearing shin guards, as they cannot play without them. Water, a snack and sun cream (hopefully) are advisable as well.

Parents are asked to ensure that their child does not hang out of the goalposts to prevent serious injury.

All parents are responsible for their own child’s safety and each child must be supervised, parents/guardians must stay at the ground and not drop a child off for safety reasons.

Spectators are requested to move back off the sidelines to the designated Spectators area to allow normal play.

There will be limited parking at the school car park/community centre/on public roads. Parents who can walk to the pitches are asked to do so due to limited parking space.

Ref guidelines have been issued to managers and referees to ensure child safety and will be strictly adhered to.

Referee decisions on tackles or any decisions are final and not up for debate, it is requested that all managers support the ref. All parents must respect the referee’s decision.

Any parent who fails to behave in a civil manner/uses foul language will be requested to leave the field of play by the coaching team/event organisers.

We have no toilets at or on the pitches, but toilets are available at the Community Centre. This will be clearly sign posted.

There will be a noticeboard on display for fixtures, match times, pitches, scores, and group positions.

We ask everyone to respect the grounds and to ensure litter is not left behind. If you see litter whether it is yours or not, please consider picking it up for us. It would be very much appreciated. Unfortunately, no tea/coffee can be provided but please feel free to bring your flask, foldable chairs/table and enjoy the games. There is a designated seating area next to our shop. The pop-up shop is cash only.

There will be photos taken so anyone who does not want their child photographed please make us aware before the event. Photos will be posted on NJFC Instagram/Twitter/Facebook pages. A big thank you from all the managers, the club and coaching volunteers at N.J.F.C. for getting behind us for what promises to be a fun-filled two days. Remember football without family, friends and community is nothing.

The WDSL matches will start back the weekend of Saturday 27th/Sunday 28th August 2022. A couple of our teams are continuing their training through the summer months, while other teams will be back in early August. All in the club wish a speedy recovery to Ralph Walker from the U10 Black team and Jamie Reynolds from the U11 Red team who are currently out injured for a little while. No doubt they will be out and about on the pitches very soon.

Also, in preparation for the resumption of games we will be hoping to run our Mini World Cup (meetings in the coming weeks) further details will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Also, we encourage as many of our teams as possible to participate in the Doran Family Soccer Blitz in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support in Wicklow town which takes place on Saturday, August 20. This event caters for the under-8 to under-13 age groups, and it is an event we and other Wicklow clubs have supported over the years.

Previously the blitz would have been run over the Easter weekend but because of Covid-19 etc., the blitz has not been held for a couple of years. We will post further details of this blitz in next week’s notes

Congratulations to three of our under-13s, Ryan McDonald, Leon O’Connor and Kaydin McMahon who have all been selected on the U13 WDSL Squad for the Galway Cup from Wednesday to Saturday, August 3 to 6.

The competition takes place at the Drom Soccer Park, home of Salthill Devon F.C.

Also, if there are any businesses or companies who would like to help with sponsorship for any of the lads for their trip, please contact our secretary at 087 6987653.

The women’s team continue their training on Tuesdays from 8.30pm until 9.30pm. We are still on the lookout for new players and previous playing experience is not essential. If you are interested in playing, please contact Hughie at 087 6987653 for further information.

We have just the two players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Tyler Astbury from the U10 Red team and Darragh McCormack from the U13 team.

Happy birthday lads from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.