Jim Stafford with Paddy, Michael and Jim O'Brien after Kilcoole defeated Western Gaels to claim the IHL crown in Ballinakill.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Congratulations to Declan Cowdrey who was the winner of our July 50/50 draw picking up a cheque for €260.

Unluckily for Declan he missed out on the bonus ball jackpot to top up his winnings when his bonus ball number one let him down. It means our bonus ball jackpot now increases to €2,600 for the August draw.

Tickets are on sale for our 50/50 draw on a continuous basis. The draw will have a guaranteed monthly winner, who will also have the chance to win a jackpot prize by predicting the bonus ball number in the main Irish lottery draw that will take place the day after the winner is announced.

The cost of a ticket is only €5 and you can buy as many tickets as you like. You can also subscribe to a monthly payment option, so that you won’t forget to enter into the draw each month!

The jackpot prize is €2,600 for our August draw and will go up by a minimum of €100 per month if not won. The next draw will take place on Tuesday, August 2, it will be streamed live at 8pm on the club Facebook page.

The more people that play each month, the more money you can win.

Tickets will be available to purchase online via our club shop website www.wicklowroversclubshop.com on an ongoing basis, you can also purchase your tickets by contacting any committee member or any club member.

Any questions, please contact us at wrafcshop@gmail.com. Many thanks from the Wicklow Rovers fundraising committee.

The club are holding an open training session for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

It will take place in Rocky Road on Thursday evening, July 21, at 7.30pm. The club will be competing in the Leinster Senior League and the Wicklow League.

The open training session is open to all youth and senior players, to present, past and new players, everybody is welcome to attend.

If you are interested in playing for the club this season but can’t attend the open training session or require further information, please contact any of the following: BA Franey 086-3631836, James Macklin 086-2662839, Matt Lincoln 087-2791648, Tom Doyle 087-6830486 and David (Doc) O’Connor 087-9935351 or alternatively you can pm us on the club Facebook page.

Our annual summer camp is open for bookings. Unfortunately, week one is now fully booked out. Places are still available for week two which runs from Monday, August 15, to Friday, August 19.

The camp will run from 10am to 2pm daily and the cost is €75 per child with a discount for two or more children from the same family. Every participant will receive a jersey.

All children should bring a packed lunch, drink, rain jacket, football boots and shin guards. To book your place use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/products or alternatively you can contact any committee member.

The club’s weekly junior soccer academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne, Jimmy Nolan and John Kelly. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years. The academy starts at 11am and finishes at noon.

There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits. Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

The club, in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy, are running a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs. It kicks off on Saturday, June 25, on the all-weather pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin.

The Superheroes section will run from 11.15am to 12.15pm on Saturdays.

If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086-3989769.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowrovers.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

A positive start to the week with our representatives in the BLI Junior pairs, the dynamic duo of Alan Hopkins and Will McKeon, winning their quarter-final away to Greystones to advance to championship week in CYM.

Unfortunately, Owen Byrne our man in the Junior Singles came a cropper in his quarter-final. There is always next year, Owen.

In the annual Champion of Champions competition our man Eoghain Brady claimed a notable scalp when he overcame Gareth Pierrepont of CYM to advance to the semi-final where he will play David Doyle from Lerne.

Betty Keogh, who was flying the flag in the ladies competition, lost out to home favourite Rita Saunders.

Back to team affairs and our Division 5 team had a great victory at home to Westmanstown to jump to top spot in the league. Stay focused and you never know.

Division 4 had no luck away to Bank of Ireland where points like a loan were hard to come by!

The ladies game at home to CYM was postponed due to Covid issues among the opposition.

On Thursday last both Vets 1 and 3 had comprehensive home victories against Clontarf and Crumlin to maintain their positions at the top of their respective leagues. Remember gang it is a marathon and not a sprint.

Vets 2 and 4 had no luck away to Blackrock and Westmanstown. On Saturday Division 1 took all seven points at home to Leinster despite missing a few players due to the dreaded you know what! This week the ladies are idle.

On Bastille Day the Vets gangs are away to Leinster, home to Skerries, away to Blackrock and home to Meath respectively.

Next Saturday Division 1 are idle but they play away to CYM on the 19th. Our Division 2 team host CYM. Monday 18th sees Division 4 travel to leafy Terenure to face CYM and Division 5 host Railway Union. The club championships are making steady progress and there was a heavy.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the club lotto draw on Sunday, July 10, were 10, 17, 18 and 24. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Avril Cahill c/o Newtown United, Gerry Carroll c/o Newtown United, Vincent Kirwan c/o BW online. Next week’s jackpot is €7,450.

If any club or society is interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Lotto tickets are available from the club shop on match nights or can be purchased on the club website. The draw takes place every Sunday night at 10pm in the Hibernia Inn.

Bray Wanderers are at home to Treaty United on Friday, July 15, in the First Division. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm.

Bray Wanderers summer camps will take place in July and August at the Carlisle Grounds. Camps will be run over the weeks from July 11-14, August 2-5 and August 8-11 for age groups 6-13. Each camp is limited to 100 children. Please see the club website for booking details.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

The WDSL matches will start back the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28. A couple of our teams are continuing their training through the summer months.

Our under-8 teams (Black and Red) are hosting an under-8s tournament on Friday 22nd/Saturday 23rd July 2022 where our teams along with teams from Arklow United (Green and Black) and Wicklow Town (Yellow and Blue) will play for the inaugural Nolan Cup and ‘The Shield of Hope’. The tournament will be all about fun and participation, and no doubt some fantastic football.

Congratulations to three of our under-13s, Ryan McDonald, Leon O’Connor and Kaydin McMahon who have all been selected on the under-13 WDSL squad for the Galway Cup from Wednesday to Saturday, August 3 to 6.

The competition takes place at the Drom Soccer Park, home of Salthill Devon F.C.

Also, if there are any businesses or companies who would like to help with sponsorship for any of the lads for their trip, please contact our secretary at 087 6987653.

Our women’s team hosted Aughrim Rangers last weekend and they secured thanks to a 4-0 win against a determined Aughrim team.

Katie Murphy was on fire in the first half as she scored a tremendous hat-trick. Lauren Nolan added the fourth early in the second half after coming out of the goal at half-time.

Mags Synnott, Nicky Fitzsimons, Roisin Stapleton, Amanda and Sara Browne along with the scorers had good games. Both teams were missing a couple of players.

The only negative on the day was an injury suffered by Katie Murphy in the second half which we hope will not keep her out for too long. Well done, girls.

The women’s team continue their training on Tuesdays 8.30pm until 9.30pm.

We are still on the lookout for new players and previous playing experience is not essential. If you are interested in playing, please contact Hughie at 087 6987653 for further information.

The club are holding a quiz night on Friday, July 15, in the Mount Kennedy Inn starting at 8pm.

We have also organised for a DJ to play after the quiz. Cost will be €40 per team of (4) or €10 per person.

Posters advertising this event will be up and about the town very soon. There will also be a raffle on the night, and we are currently collecting prizes for this.

Proceeds from this event will be split between Newtown Juniors F.C. and St. Catherine’s School, who have kindly agreed to come on board with us for this fundraiser.

We also plan to auction off some valuable items on the night which will include signed Ireland international men’s and women’s jerseys and a signed Leinster Rugby jersey.

The interest and support for this event has been fantastic so far and it promises to be a great night.

We have just the four players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Lola Elliott from the under-8s, Rian Martin from the under-11 Black team, Elliott Byrne from the under-11 Red team and Albie Chance from the under-13 team. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.