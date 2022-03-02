WICKLOW ROVERS

Our WDFL Premier team entertained Arklow Celtic under the lights at Whitegates last Thursday night. The lads went into the game full of confidence after beating the same opposition away from home recently.

It didn’t take the lads long to get their noses in front, after nine minutes Rovers hit the front when Luca Rampersaud got on the end of a Fundi Mlino cross to fire home.

With the away team playing a high line it allowed the Rovers front three of Luca Rampersaud, Jensen O’Connor Cox and Jack Fox to use their pace to get in behind. Jensen O’Connor Cox made it 2-0 with an assist from Luca Rampersaud. Jack Fox made it three when he netted after another assist from Fundi Mlino.

Rovers went in at the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead. The second half saw more of the same with Rovers dominating, Luca Rampersaud fired home his second from a cut back on the right wing from Jack Fox and then he completed his hat-trick when he was the quickest to react after the keeper failed to hold onto a Jamie Power shot.

Celtic got a consultation with five minutes left. This was a good all round team performance from Rovers but Celtic really did push us at times and kept going even though they were three down at half time.

Our third team travelled to the Coolboy Sports Grounds to take on Coolboy Rangers in the league on Sunday morning. The lads battled hard against a tough Coolboy side but eventually the home side got on top to run out 5-1 winners. The Rovers consolation goal came from Gary O’Connor.

Our under-18s welcomed league leaders St Patricks to Whitegates on Saturday afternoon. On a blustery afternoon Rovers ran out deserved winners after putting in a very impressive display. Rovers started on the front foot pressing for the opening goal creating several good chances from corners and open play.

Rovers went in front when they were awarded a free kick wide on the left, Luke Dunne swung over the resulting free to find Alex Sinnott at the back and he made no mistake with a bullet header across the keeper into the top corner to send the sides in at the break with Rovers one up.

Early in the second period Rovers doubled the lead from a corner with Luke Dunne the provider again and Alex Sinnott scoring his second from close in. Credit to the away team they came back into it with a goal of their own halfway through the second half.

Rovers were in no mood to surrender their lead and they pushed in search of a third and Rory Hannon went close to getting it when he rattled the crossbar with ten minutes left. Great win against the league leaders and a very impressive team performance.

The under-18 girls suffered heartbreak on Sunday morning when they lost 3-2 away to Rush Athletic in the semi-final of the Lee Brothers Cup.

A blustery day in Rush with the wind howling in from the coast to make conditions tough for football. Rovers took the lead within five minutes of the start with a goal from Molly Sweeney, but it was quickly cancelled out by a well taken equaliser from the home side.

This was developing into a game between two very evenly matched teams but Rush were able to use fresher legs due to their vastly greater number of substitutes. Rush scored again to make it 2-1 just before the half-time whistle.

The second half started brightly with Rovers now playing against the strong wind. The defence, ably led by Aóibh Kelly, worked their socks off to keep Rush out.

On a few occasions when they did get through, they found a very strong Abi Smith in the Rovers goal in great form. Rovers felt they had strong claims for two or three penalties but on each occasion the ref waved play on.

Rovers did break through to get an equaliser with Molly Sweeney again hitting the back of the net and this made for an exciting closing 20 minutes. Just when it looked like the game was heading to extra time a floated ball from around the half-way line was carried by the wind to just dip under the crossbar to give Rush the victory on the day.

A cruel way to lose the game but every one of these girls gave everything on the day and hopefully they will have the rub of the green next time. Well done Hugh and the girls.

The club’s weekly junior soccer academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne, Stephen Clarke and Jimmy Nolan. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years.

The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits. Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

NEWTOWN

Plans are well underway for the start of the 2022 season and our teams are slowly but surely coming back to training in preparation for the season ahead. As per usual we very much welcome new players for all age groups.

At the younger age groups, we have seen great numbers at training meaning that to cater for the influx of new players we may need to have several teams at certain age groups.

Obviously to facilitate this we will need volunteers to coach these teams. If anyone is interested in getting involved in coaching etc., contact our secretary Hughie at 087 6987653 and he will put things in motion.

All volunteers will be provided with the appropriate coaching/safeguarding courses etc. The plans are that all leagues in the WDSL will commence in late February/early March 2022.

However, for all teams to get their season underway all teams and their players will have to be registered in the WDSL. In turn all players’ information will then have to be updated/uploaded onto FAI.net.

With all this in mind and and resulting from a club meeting last week we have the following registration days for all age groups, Saturday 5th March (11am-12.30pm) and Tuesday, March 8 (6.30pm-7.30pm). A deposit of €25 per player is required on Registration Day with the balance of membership due on or before Sunday, May 1, 2022. Any further information regards registration that is required can be got by ringing Hughie at 087 6987653.

The following are the days/times of our teams return to training:

Development squad (boys and girls born 2015-2017) starts Saturday, March 26, 10-11am.

Under-8s (players born in 2014) Wednesdays from 5.45-6.45pm in Sports Hall.

Under-9s (players born in 2013) to be confirmed.

Under-10s (players born in 2012) Wednesdays from 4.45-5.45pm in Sports Hall.

Under-11s (players born in 2011) Tuesdays from 6.30-7.30pm in Sports Hall.

Under-12s (players born in 2010) Tuesdays in Shoreline Greystones from 6-7pm.

Under-13s (players born in 2009) Tuesdays in Shoreline Greystones from 6-7pm.

Under-14s (players born in 2008) Thursdays from 6-7pm in Sports Hall.

Under-15s (players born in 2007) Fridays from 5.30-6.30pm in Sports Hall.

Also, arising out of our club meeting last week, a date has been set for Saturday, March 26, 2022, for our 2021 presentation day which had been cancelled due to Covid restrictions. We will confirm times next week, but the presentation day will be held in the Community Centre.

Under-8s and 9s will receive medals of participation while under-10 to under-16s will be awarded Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Top Goalscorer awards. Further information in the coming weeks.

The club have joined forces with Senior club Newtown United to enter a Women’s team in the proposed new Wicklow Women’s League. The team are training every Tuesday indoors in the Community Centre Sports Hall from 8.30pm until 9.30pm.

The Wicklow League have decided to run a seven-a-side competition/blitz to help launch the league. Due to circumstances beyond our control, there has been a change of date and venue. It will now take place on Sunday, March 13, in Travers Insurance Park (Arklow Town F.C.).

The team had a much-needed run out last Sunday away to Glencormac United where we were short a number of players. In a keenly contested game, the home side came out on top on the day. Lauren Nolan scored for Newtown, but all players gave it their all on the day.

Team: Lauren Nolan, Nicola Souster, Laragh Davis, Nicky Fitzsimons, Amy Irwin, Katie Murphy, Brigid Cox and Lydia Sinnott-Elliott. We have a return game with Glencormac this coming Sunday, March 6, at home ko at 12pm. We are still on the lookout for new players and previous playing experience is not essential. If you are an interested player, please contact Hughie at 087 6987653 for further information.

Our Last Man Standing competition will recommence this coming weekend after a weekend off due to a curtailed Premier League programme. I am sure our remaining four players have been hard studying the form the past week as they all look to win the €500 prizepot. Week five of the competition will be the fixtures for the weekend of Sat.5th- Monday 7th March 2022.

Our remaining players must have their selections in on or before 7pm on Thursday, March 3. Thank you everyone for your continued support.

Our “Golden Goal” competitions last weekend was the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea which ended scoreless. Therefore, tickets marked “00” win. Winners to hand are as follows,

Green Set: €60: to be confirmed; €20 n/a; €20 n/a.

Pink Set: €60 Stephen Kearns c/o Pauline; €20 n/a; €20 n/a.

Next week’s game is the Manchester derby between City and United. Tickets can be purchased from any of our coaches or any committee member.

Two players are celebrating birthdays in the coming week, and they are Cody Doyle from the Development Squad and Leon O’Connor from the under-13s. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

BRAY BOWLS

This week saw our representative in the Champion of Champions Niall Shelley take on Kevin Marshall from Clontarf in the quarter-finals and Niall emerged victorious 18/10. He will now play Peter McArdle from Greenhills in the semi-final. Keep it going, Niall.

Our Novice team played host to Crumlin last Sunday in the challenge series. Brendan Adamson, Paul Martin, Alan Hopkins and John Gilliland were outstanding in good win for Bray. The game also saw a first appearance for Adrian Flannery. Next Sunday sees the team play Westmanstown at 11am in Bray.

Our Wednesday League is moving along nicely with Phyllis Brett still holding onto top spot. She is being closely pursued by Gabriel Cahill, Liz Mc Carthty, Niall Shelley and Mark Hughes.

Next Saturday sees our Winter League ‘B’ squad head to Greenhills to take on Skerries in the quarter-final of the Winter League. Here’s hoping Bray will come out on top in the battle of the seaside towns.