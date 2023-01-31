Club Notes

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew's Brandon Rossiter is chased by Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin's Diarmuid O'Neill during the South Leinster Schools Senior 'C' football championship semi-final in Tinryland last weekend.

BALLYMANUS

The 2023 Allianz Football League got underway on Saturday night as Wicklow drew with Carlow under lights in Netwatch Cullen Park. The club would like to wish Mark and the squad the best of luck in this year’s campaign.

We would also like to wish the Wicklow ladies football team all the best as they get their 2023 season underway. Well done to Aobha Harmon, Róisín Byrne and Eimear O’Sullivan on being selected for this year’s panel.

Congratulations to Shannagh Goetelen on winning Camogie Player of the Year at the recent Garden County All Star Awards. A well-deserved accolade to top off another monumental year for Knockananna Camogie Club.

Good luck to the Coláiste Eoin Senior football team who will play Arklow CBS in the South Leinster final on Tuesday in Ballinakill. The club have several representatives on the team, and we wish them all the best.

The club are extremely proud of the achievements of all of its members, and we look forward to an exciting year ahead across all codes.

The My Life steps challenge is still ongoing and it’s not too late to sign up. The challenge runs until February 15 so there’s plenty of time to get moving.

Think you’re smart? Why not take part. A reminder of the club table quiz in Joe’s Pub, Aughrim, on February 25 at 8pm, €10 per person with a maximum of five people per team. All support appreciated.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €10,250. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app.

COOLKENNO

PEIL NA MBAN: Congratulations to Erika Dagge, Ruby Keogh and Eimear Murphy who all made the Wicklow LGFA panel for Wicklow’s opening Roinn IV clash with Derry in the National Football League!

DINNÉAR & DAMHSA: Coolkenno Ladies have fixed a new date for their Dinner Dance to celebrate their 2022 championship success. It will take place on February 25 in Germaine’s of Baltinglass. Tickets cost €35 and are available from Jo McCarthy, PJ Tompkins, Suzie O’Neill and Sandra McNally.

SCÓR NA NÓG: The Scór na nÓg county final takes place on Friday night, March 10, in Blessington. After last year’s success in the rince foirne section, interest will be high in the 2023 event.

Other categories include Tráth na gCeist, Ceol Uirlise (instrumental music), Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo-Singing), Aithriseoireacht (Rectitation), Bailéad Grúpa (Ballad Group Singing), Nuachleas (Novelty Act) and Rince Seit (Set Dancing). For more information, contact the club’s Oifigeach Gaeilge & Cultúir, Shane Byrne, on (087) 2291548.

BLESSINGTON

We had our adult social and awards night last Friday, January 27, in The Avon. Thanks to our awards committee for organising this event.

We would like to thank all the families of awards that are held in memory of your loved ones who continue to support us every year, we are truly grateful. Also, thanks to everyone who donated prizes for our raffle on the night and to those of you that bought tickets, we really appreciate your support.

The awards kicked off just after 8pm and we started with the minor girls receiving their championship medals. Thanks to Jess and Kim for all your hard work that you have both put in throughout the years and we wish you both the very best of luck in Wicklow this season.

The following are the list of winners of awards:

Teresa Sargent LGFA Player of the year: Niamh Cullen

Frank Reid LGFA Young player of the year: Aoife Cullen

Maura & Jess’ award LGFA Senior players player of the year: Aoife Cullen

Elsie Hennessey LGFA Junior player of the year: Leagh Quigley

LGFA Junior players player of the year: Rebecca Doran

John O’Connor award for contribution to ladies football: Anne Doyle

On the men’s section the following list of awards were as follows

Ray Daniels Senior player of the year: Brian Bohan

Jimmy Keogh young player of the year: Mikey O’Toole

Robert Hennessy Junior player of the year: James Dooley

Club Awards winners as follows:

Sean Duffy coach of the year: Eddie Boylan

Jack Magee Club Person of the year: Lisa Jackson

Mick Curran Hall of fame went to a true gentleman, Michael Sargent. Congratulations to you all.

Just as our awards were wrapping up there was a Facebook live awards going on and we had four Blessington players nominated in their respective categories. Niamh Cullan, Jordan Nolan, Barry O’Donovan and Kevin Quinn.

A massive roar was heard as Kevin Quinn was announced as the Senior county footballer.

We are all so proud of Kevin of all his achievements. Well done to everyone who was nominated.

We went into the library bar then for a few fizzy drinks while DJ Core banged out the tunes.

A super night all round and thanks again to everyone who made the effort to attend on the night. Now we are back to some serious training for the upcoming season.

Registration: As teams are now starting to return may we remind you all that club membership is now due.

We are delighted to announce that the fees will remain unchanged from 2022 with a reduced fee of €50 for those starting in the academy.

Any questions please contact our club registrar Karen on 087 2704806 or email blessingtongaareg@gmail.com.

Healthy Club: Don’t forget to join us every Wednesday evening from 7pm for the next four weeks as we light up Blessington GAA for the community to take part in Ireland Lights Up.

Come along and enjoy a walk with friends or by yourself in conjunction with Operation Transformation and get your steps in.

This is open to everyone in the community, and you don’t have to be a member of the club to take part.

All we ask is that you adhere to our club policies of no dogs allowed, or no scooters of any type allowed either. These policies are entirely for health and safety reasons. Thanks in advance of your understanding on this subject.

We’re absolutely delighted to receive a grant of €1,430 from Sport Ireland through the dormant account fund and the sports disability fund. This will certainly be put to great use within our club.

Easter Camp: We are hoping to run our very successful Easter Camp on April 5/6/7. Further details to follow.

Scór na nÓg 2023: The evening of Friday, March 10, has been chosen as the date for our 2023 Scór na nÓg county final.

Following their highly successful hosting of the 2022 iteration of the comórtas, Blessington GAA will once again be our hosts this year. The event will be held in the No 1 School, Blessington and will commence at 7pm.

Scór na nÓg is an under 17 Competition. For Scór na nÓg 2023, that means 2006 birthdays and younger. There is no lower age limit so entries from the upper end of primary school are also welcome.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent of your local area and also to attract new members to your club.

As we saw with last year’s Leinster titles for Carnew Emmets, Aughrim and Blessington in Scór, not to mention the All-Ireland won by Carnew Emmets at Scór Sinsir, this competition provides a great opportunity to put your club on the map on a provincial and national level.

About Scór: Scór is a GAA competition that combines all the colour and rivalry of Gaelic Games with the social/fun element of Ireland’s traditional past-times. The competition was established by the GAA in 1969.

Scór has the aim of promoting Ireland’s traditional pastimes and culture while offering club members the chance to meet up, have fun and represent their club during the winter months while football and hurling had ceased.

There are eight events/disciplines in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture: Figure/Céilí Dancing, Solo Singing, Ballad Group, Recitation/Scéalaíocht, Nuachleas/Novelty Act, Instrumental Music, Set Dancing, Table Quiz.

The competition is divided into two age levels, Scór na nÓg, for young people under 17 and Scór Sinsir, for those over 17.

Just like the All-Ireland football and hurling championships, clubs taking part in Scór first run off competitions among the club’s own members with the winners going forward to the county final. The winners go on to the provincial final (in some cases via a semi-final) and finally on to the All-Ireland final.

It is interesting to note the All Ireland Scór champions are presented with their medals by the President of the GAA. Winners are All-Ireland champions in their own right in the same way as All-Ireland Senior football or hurling final winners!

Please contact the Blessington GAA Irish Cultural Officer Noreen Keegan Kavanagh if anyone wishes to find out more information or to register for the event.

Email: noreenkeegankavanagh@gmail.com

Phone or WhatsApp: 087 2858375

County News: Wicklow Senior footballers held Carlow to a draw on Saturday evening. Final score: 2-10 each. Well-done to everyone including our own Blessington players.

Wicklow hurling. Unfortunately, the lads were beaten in the Kehoe Cup Round 5. Final score: Wicklow 1-19, Down 2-20.

Our Wicklow ladies team defeated Derry today in Owenbeg on a score of 4-10 to 1-1.

We are delighted to welcome on board our new main jersey sponsors Beacon CARE Fertility.

I’m sure they too were also delighted with the squads first victory and having three points on the league table board.

Sponsorship plays such a huge part in the financing of all our county teams and the sponsorship by Beacon CARE Fertility of our Intermediate team is greatly appreciated and has been such a huge help in the preparation of the Wicklow squad for the Lidl NFL competition.

You can keep up to date with everything across all of our social media pages

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO: 086 3767534; Eilís Mhic Shiacais: Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Shillelagh-Coolboy is ramping up preparations for 2023.

The adult team is back doing indoor training, if you want to take part, please contact any member of the adult team re the days and times.

Juvenile team preparations are underway. If you would like to get involved in coaching /supporting underage teams, please contact Paul on 087 7405359.

Membership for the year is now open. You can register online at www.foireann.ie. You can also download the Foireann app to your phone. When registering please ensure you select Shillelagh-Coolboy as the club.

During the winter we have been preparing a room at the dressing rooms Fairgreen for a gym. This room is almost ready.

To support this and other activities we will be holding our Walkathon on Saturday, April 1.

We are currently recruiting leaders for each hour. If you want to be a leader and help the club get this gym in place for the club, please contact Mark 087 9755557 or Miley on 087 9849999.

Our Couch to 5k/Ireland Lights up continues at the Fairgreen every Tuesday and Friday from 7pm. All are welcome to walk/jog, whatever works for you.

You can also sign up for the My Life Step’s challenge if you haven’t already done so.

All you have to do is download the app and follow the instructions. Be sure to click Leinster then Shillelagh-Coolboy GAA.

All of our steps will be combined over the next few weeks, and we will be in with a chance to win prizes for the club.

Congratulations to Dan Curry on being voted Wicklow GAA handballer of the year. Dan had a great 2022 and this is a well-deserved award.

DUNLAVIN

Lotto: We had no winner of our jackpot last Monday. There were two match-three winners: Louise Deering and Ken Quirke.

Our jackpot this week is €3,200.

You can get your tickets online or tickets can be bought from any of our local retailers.

Club membership: Online registration for 2023 is now open.

Registration can be made online, on Foireann.ie, https://returntoplay.gaa.ie.

Payment can be easily made with a secure online payment.

For any Dunlavin and St Nicks players due back on the pitch soon, we ask you to please prioritise getting your registration completed so that you are properly insured ahead of any training/games.

As always, we encourage anyone using our walking track to sign up for our social membership. This money goes towards helping us raise much needed funds for further club developments such as walkway lights, etc.

Please dont hesitate to contact a member of the committee or drop us a DM here on Insta/Facebook if you have any questions in relation to signing up!

Supporters bus: Dunlavin GAA have organised a fully stewarded supporters bus to Aughrim on Sunday, February 5, for our underage players from under-8 up.

The Wicklow footballers are playing Sligo in the Division 4 league at 2 pm.

Bus will be leaving Dunlavin Gaa grounds at 12.30pm. Players will need to bring a packed lunch, etc.

The bus will cost each child €5, admission to the game for under-16s is free.

If you would like to put you or your child’s name on the list, please text Alan Deering on 085 1052389. Places still available.

Walking club: We kicked off our community walking club on Sunday morning, and we had a lovely turn out.

We welcome everyone of all abilities to join us this Sunday at 9am on Dunlavin Green. We have two options on the morning laps of the green (as many as you feel able for ) or a 4km route around the town. Why not get your walking shoes on and join us, for any queries, contact Annie Allen on 085 7891466.

Club gear swap: If anyone is having a clear out, we will take any unwanted football boots, jerseys, socks and shorts.

They will be passed on to new and upcoming players within the club

A move towards being more sustainable within the club and community.

Contact Siobhan on 086 4415547 for all donations.

Garden County All Star: Congratulations to Jake Muldowney on his under-19 Garden County All star award win. Jake played a stormer for St Nicks last year and was up against strong competition in his category.

Being nominated for the award in itself is a huge achievement and so well done to Jake, his award is well deserved!

Wicklow GAA: Well done to Eoin Murtagh who was named man of the match for Wicklow in their match against Carlow in the Allianz league this weekend.

Wicklow are out again at home this Sunday in Aughrim against Sligo, we wish them the best of luck, especially our own Dunlavin players, Eoin, Tom and Cian.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets.

Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees & also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke on 086 4024539 or email pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.