Club Notes

BLESSINGTON

There’s so much preparation going on in the backround as we gear up for the return of this year’s season.

On Friday evening we had a full house for the club’s Child Protection in Sport Awareness workshop. Safeguarding 1. Thanks to all the coaches and members of the executive committee who came along and a huge thanks to Rachael O’Donovan, the club’s children’s officer, for arranging.

Willie, the coordinator, delivered a very informative presentation, and everyone came away with some valuable information. Rachael will be organising another one of these in a couple of months for any remaining coaches that need there safeguarding updated.

With the season starting it is also time for registration and membership. We are delighted to announce that the fees will remain unchanged from 2022 with a reduced fee of €50 for those starting in the academy. Any questions please contact our club registrar Karen on 087 2704806 or email blessingtongaareg@gmail.com.

Lotto: Our club lotto continues this week with the draw taking place on Tuesday, January 24. The jackpot stands at €5,400. Tickets can be bought in Next Door Shop Hennessy’s or online at www.blessingtongaa.ie.

Social Night: Looking forward to seeing you all on Friday, January 27, for our club social and awards night. This is always a great night out and a great way to catch up with everyone after the winter break. Awards start at 8pm sharp then you can dance the night away with the popular DJ Core. See you then.

The Blessington GAA men’s 7s concluded Saturday evening with Derry overcoming the heavy favourites Kerry in the final.

Thanks to club president John Coogan, for presenting the victorious Derry team with the cup after the final. Wicklow won the wooden spoon final and Armagh won the third/fourth place play-off final.

Hennessy’s hosted the post tournament celebrations where Adam Smyth was presented with young player of the tournament and Conor Dolan was announced as adult player of the tournament. Thanks to Ronan and all those who provided the sambos and food.

A big thank you to all those who supported this tournament in any way, it was great to see such a massive support from all in the club. Hopefully this tournament will become an annual event and will continue to grow in the future.

Well done to all who took part and best of luck to all for the season ahead.

Senior Ladies: Blessington GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Stephen Flanagan as Senior ladies manager, supported by a great management team of Barry Behan, Jason McCarthy, Bryan Bohan, Jordan Nolan, Una McLoughlin and Brendan Byrne. We wish you all the very best of luck in 2023-01-22

U13 Boys: The team are looking for boys that were born in 2010 to join them. If this is something that your child would be interested in, then contact Lee Brennan on 087 7805879

Healthy Club: Don’t forget to join us every Wednesday evening from 7pm for the next four weeks as we light up Blessington GAA for the community to take part in Ireland Lights Up.

Come along and enjoy a walk with friends or by yourself in conjunction with Operation Transformation and get your steps in. This is open to everyone in the community, and you don’t have to be a member of the club to take part.

All we ask is that you adhere to our club policies of no dogs allowed, or no scooters of any type allowed either. These policies are entirely for health and safety reasons. Thanks in advance of your understanding on this subject.

Scór na nÓg 2023: The evening of Friday, March 10, has been chosen as the date for our 2023 Scór na nÓg county final.

Following their highly successful hosting of the 2022 iteration of the comórtas, Blessington GAA will once again be our hosts this year. The event will be held in the No 1 School, Blessington and will commence at 7pm.

Scór na nÓg is an under-17 competition. For Scór na nÓg 2023, that means 2006 birthdays and younger. There is no lower age limit so entries from the upper end of primary school are also welcome.

Scór represents a great opportunity to showcase the talent of your local area and also to attract new members to your club.

As we saw with last year’s Leinster titles for Carnew Emmets, Aughrim and Blessington in Scór, not to mention the All-Ireland won by Carnew Emmets at Scór Sinsir, this competition provides a great opportunity to put your club on the map on a provincial and national level.

About Scór: Scór is a GAA competition that combines all the colour and rivalry of Gaelic Games with the social/fun element of Ireland’s traditional past-times. The competition was established by the GAA in 1969.

Scór has the aim of promoting Ireland’s traditional pastimes and culture while offering club members the chance to meet up, have fun and represent their club during the winter months while football and hurling had ceased.

There are eight events/disciplines in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture:

Figure/céilí dancing, solo singing, ballad group, recitation/scéalaíocht, nuachleas/novelty act, instrumental music, set dancing, table quiz.

The competition is divided into two age levels, Scór na nÓg, for young people under 17 and Scór Sinsir, for those over 17.

Just like the All-Ireland football and hurling championships, clubs taking part in Scór first run off competitions among the club’s own members with the winners going forward to the county final. The winners go on to the provincial final (in some cases via a semi-final) and finally on to the All-Ireland final.

It is interesting to note the All Ireland Scór champions are presented with their medals by the President of the GAA. Winners are All-Ireland champions in their own right in the same way as All-Ireland Senior football or hurling final winners!

Please contact the Blessington GAA Irish Cultural Officer Noreen Keegan Kavanagh if anyone wishes to find out more information or to register for the event.

Email: noreenkeegankavanagh@gmail.com, phone or WhatsApp: 087 2858375.

Wicklow GAA: Wicklow GAA, Camogie and LGFA Yearbook 2022 now available for FREE download from our website. As in previous years the 2022 Yearbook is available in a number of volumes.

Condolences: Sincere condolences to Nora Nolan on the passing of her brother Tom Nolan, Tuckhill, Baltinglass. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 3767534, Eilís Mhic Shiacais, pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie.

BALLYMANUS

The club would like to congratulate Darragh Byrne on being chosen to ref in the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce M.E Football league in Qatar. A huge and well-deserved personal achievement for Darragh and also a very proud moment for the club.

The My Life steps challenge is currently ongoing. Don’t forget to download the app and get moving for the club. All clubs who reach 4000km collectively will be in with a chance to win O’Neill’s vouchers in the prize draw.

The club will hold its first fundraiser of the year when they host a table quiz in Joe’s Pub Aughrim on February 25 at 8pm, €10 per person with a maximum of five people per team. Your support on the night would be greatly appreciated.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €10,100. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app.

Finally, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the late Andy Flynn, Knockananna. Ar dheis dé go raibh a ainm.

COOLKENNO

PEIL NA MBAN: Our Ladies had their AGM on Sunday evening last. PJ Tompkins was re-elected as cathaoirleach. Rita Murphy is the rúnaí/secretary for 2023 and Jo McCarthy will be treasurer. The role of PRO will be filled by Rebecca Bowes and Noelle Hunter at adult level and by Nichola Bolger at underage level.

COMHGHAIRDEAS to Ruby Keogh and Áine Donoghue who have made it onto the county minor panel for 2023. A great achievement! Éacht!

LATÓ AN CHLUB: There was no winner of our lotto jackpot of €8,600 on Monday last. The numbers drawn were 7, 16, 21 and 23. The winners of the €25 lucky dip were Dylan Farrell, Jim Murray, Michelle Rossiter, Jane and Michael Butler.

SCÓR NA NÓG: The Scór na nÓg county final takes place on Friday night, March 10, in Blessington. After last year’s success in the rince foirne section, interest will be high in the 2023 event.

Other categories include Tráth na gCeist, Ceol Uirlise (instrumental music), Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo-Singing), Aithriseoireacht (Rectitation), Bailéad Grúpa (Ballad Group Singing), Nuachleas (Novelty Act) and Rince Seit (Set Dancing). For more information, contact the club’s Oifigeach Gaeilge & Cultúir, Shane Byrne, on 087 2291548.

NEWTOWN

Newtown GAA Lotto: The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 1, 8, 9 and 15. There were six match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €3,600.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, January 23.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

Our Health Clubs committee signposted an Understanding Self-Harm workshop held at the GAA Centre of Excellence in Ballinakill on Saturday, January 21. The course was very informative and attended by Margaret Synnott Newtown Healthy Club Officer along with David Murray Chair of Wicklow Health & Wellbeing Committe.

Critical Incidence Response training took place on Monday, January 23, and was attended by members of our Healthy Clubs Committee and Club Executive.

Newtown Gaelic4Mothers & Others Football will resume training next Tuesday, January 31, from 7pm to 8pm. Try something new in 2023.

Anyone interested in joining the craic/training just turn up, you will be made very welcome, even bring a friend. Players have to be over 25.

“I’m too old....” Guarantee you you’re not! “I’ve never played GAA...” Loads of ladies hadn’t at the start. You’ll love it. “I’m not very fit...” Work at your own pace. Life is about improvement. “I’m not always free” Welcome to our world! Come when you can (but try!). There are a 100 excuses... But there is only one you.

For further information contact Margaret Synnott 086 8936211 or Nicola Fitzsimons 086 8706670.

Well done to everyone taking part in our Steps Challenge, the number of people out walking in the community is phenomenal, keep it up as we head into week three!

Newtown GAA are taking part in Ireland Lights Up. Weekly walks will commence on Monday, January 30, at 7.45pm. Walks will be around the village. Come along to meet new people and have the chats, refreshments will be provided in the club house after the walks.

All welcome.