Club notes

Wicklow substitutes keep a close eye on the action during the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B game with Derry in Aughrim.

AGB

Great news! The AGB academy is back on Saturday, February 26. We look forward to seeing all our future stars back and also welcome new members.

To coincide with the start of the academy we will also be holding a registration day (from 10am-1pm) in Pearses Park for ALL club members and any new members.

New members are welcome at all grades throughout the club both ladies and men.

Our club shop will also be open on the day for all your club gear.

Members can also continue to register online by using the easypay system link: https://pay.easypaymentsplus.com/epplogin

Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney are currently seeking expression of interest for the position of manager of our Senior Ladies team for the 2022 season. If you are interested, please contact John Murphy on 087 9454439 before February 25.

AUGHRIM

At a well-attended meeting on Friday night, club members learned of the Sports Capital Grant of €42,000 the club were awarded towards the G.A.A. pitch refurbishment. Well done to all involved in securing this grant.

Congrats to Aughrim players Robert Lambert and John Toomey who played their parts for the Wicklow Senior footballers and hurlers respectively recently. Great to see the club represented at county level.

Our annual 24-hour fundraising walkathon is fixed for the June Bank Holiday weekend. The walk will start off at 4pm on Saturday, June 4, and finish at 4pm on Sunday, June 5.

Now that restrictions have relaxed, we hope that everyone will get involved and support this fundraiser.

Training is going well with our adult teams and our first outing in the Junior ‘A’ league will take place on Sunday, March 6, at home against neighbours Ballinacor at 11am.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery to club footballer Eoin Forsyth after his unfortunate accident.

Reminder to all our members, players, parents, coaches and supporters that a full range of club merchandise is now available on the Aughrim G.A.A. Club Online Shop at O’Neill’s GAA.

COOLKENNO

5k/10k CHALLENGE: Our third annual 5k and 10k challenge took place on Sunday morning last. With inclement weather prominent during the night and into the early morning, there was some fear among the organisers that this would put an, ahem, dampener on proceedings.

However, with the rain clearing off as the 11am starting gun approached, the crowds descended on Coolkenno Community Field from near and far.

The 5ks went off first at a sprightly pace. It was the quad of Michael and Noel Kavanagh from Roundwood, and Tadhg and Paul Hutton, who started out in front in the men’s race, and it was these four who occupied the top four slots when the finish tape was broken.

The Kavanaghs ensured a Roundwood 1-2 with Michael pipping Noel. In the battle for third, Tadhg Hutton got the better of his father, Paul.

In the women’s 5k, Coolkenno LGFA player, Amey Bermingham, proved the class of the field, coming home comfortably ahead of the rest of the field. Michelle Killeen and Lisa Fitzharris completed the podium.

In the men’s 10k, local man Larry Murphy demolished the field to take the 10k crown, He was followed home by Seán Dunne in second and Coolkenno footballer, Robert Keogh in third.

In the women’s 10, the spoils were taken by Breda Monahan, Olive Doyle and Ciara Stanley in that order. Comhghairdeas to all of our winners and well done to everybody who participated.

Míle buíochas to everyone for their support. Thanks also to those who so generously sponsored prizes, and, of course, to Pop Up Races, who provided their expertise on the day.

DEONTAS UM CHAIPITEAL SPÓIRT: Friday, February 11 may well prove a red-letter day in the history of Coolkenno. It was announced we had been granted €150,000 in funding from the Government’s Sports Capital Programme to build and furnish a state-of-the-art gymnasium. What a great amenity that will be for the entire community!

Míle buíochas to those club members who worked so hard to get the grant application over the line last year. B’fhiú go mór é. It was well worth it!

KILBRIDE

Sadly, Patrick Byrne passed away last Friday, commonly known by friends and everyone in GAA circles as ‘Rusty’. A terrible shock to all.

The club would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the Byrne family at this most difficult time.

Rusty was a GAA fanatic and took great pleasure in guiding young people through sport. In fact, he managed Wicklow county teams up to Minor level and a number of teams with St. Bridget’s (Blessington and Kilbride), including a couple of Minor teams.

Rusty had a larger-than-life affable personality, which young people resonated with, competing was important but the joy of lifelong friendships, the game and sport were more important.

Rusty helped to mould many juvenile players over the years who played for Kilbride at adult level, the culmination of which resulted in the club championship victory in 2007.

Many players on that team were coached by Rusty himself.

Rusty also played for Kilbride for many years and managed the Junior ‘C’ team that reached a county semi-final. He coached the club’s second team for countless years.

From an administration perspective, Rusty was on the club committee for years, serving as club chairman and vice-chairman for many years.

Incredible dedication to the club and the village of Kilbride. We have lost a great servant of the club and the village of Kilbride.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

ST PATRICK’S

Do you fancy winning a pair of Gareth Brooks tickets for later this year? Enter our draw to be in with a chance of winning two Gareth Brooks Stadium Tour tickets for Saturday, September 11.

All you have to do to enter is send money to this PayPal account or Revolut to 085 2311940 https://www.paypal.me/stpatricksseniorfund. Tickets cost €10 or you can buy three for €25.

Don’t forget to keep collecting stamps as it would be truly amazing if we could reach 300 for cash for the ladies section. Please add the new store in your app and select St Pats we would appreciate all your help.

Hard luck to the Wicklow Ladies team who were beaten by Longford yesterday 1-18 to 1-12.

There was plenty of club representation in the squad. Well done to Sinead McGettigan, Rioghna Mc Gettigan, Sarah Evans, Niamh McGettigan, Sarah Delahunt, Clodagh Fox, Lucy Dunne, and on the management, Mick Kavanagh, and FLO Linda Wynne.

We have some very good news to report on the St. Patrick’s GAA Greenhill Road, Sport Capital Grant Allocation.

We are absolutely delighted for St. Patrick’ GAA Club, it’s members and all the volunteers to receive €150,000 from our Sports Capital Grant application.

Our application was for the Phase 1 development of a pitch at our new site on the Greenhill Road in Wicklow Town.

We currently only have one pitch and a small training area, which is not adequate for the needs of our 40 teams. The lack of pitch space is having a detrimental impact on juvenile participation across the board in ladies football, camogie, hurling and football.

We thank all the public representatives who visited our facilities to witness our ambitious plans and supported our application.

St. Patrick’s GAA Club owe a big depth of gratitude to Brian Gleeson, James Phelan and the development sub-committee for their extensive knowledge and expertise in ensuring our completed application met the strict criteria as laid down by the Department which can be unforgiving.

At a time when it is difficult for a volunteer organisation such as St. Patrick’s, this successful application gives us all a new lease of life!

This is fantastic news for Wicklow town as our development committee headed by Don Griffin can now progress our Phase 1 plan to have an additional pitch available for the 2024 season on the Greenhill Road site.

St. Patrick’s GAA Club can achieve this additional playing area together with community support for our shortly to be launched St. Patrick’s Patron 500 club fundraising initiative.

This Sports Capital Grant allocation of €150,000.00 gives us a tremendous start to provide sporting facilities for the future generations.

The St Patrick’s Club lotto draw took place on Monday, February 7. Numbers drawn: 3, 17, 20 and 25. Bonus number: 28.

Match-five jackpot €10,000 winners – none; Match-four winners €6,700 – none; Match-three winners €250 – three winners: Brian McSorley, Brian Finnegan and Joe Cawley.

Thanks to everyone for entering this week’s draw.

The match-four prize for next week will be €6,800. The match-five jackpot is €10,000. You can support St Patrick’s GAA Club by purchasing your lotto ticket online at www.stpatrickswicklow.ie.

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings.

You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow town or on twitter StPatsGAAWick.