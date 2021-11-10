Clouds return to the Carlisle

The future of Bray Wanderers yet again looks to be clouded in uncertainty as talks have reportedly taken place between the Co. Wicklow club and fellow First Division outfit Cabinteely over a potential merger.

Current Bray Wanderers chairman Niall O’Driscoll – along with his brother Timmy – took Bray from the brink in 2018 when they acquired a majority shareholding.

Reflecting on that decision in 2019, Niall O’Driscoll admitted; “some people thought we were mad but I looked at it as a three-year project to make Bray self-sustainable, during which we could have some fun along the way.”

That three-year project – as O’Driscoll put it – will have run its course by the end of the 2021 season when first-team manager Gary Cronin’s contract is also due to expire.

When contacted by the Bray People, Niall O’Driscoll declined to comment on the situation, whereas Cronin outlined that he worried purely about on-field matters and had “no other comments to make on what’s happening at the moment”.

An attempt was made to contact Cabinteely but it was unsuccessful.

Whilst the O’Driscolls are majority shareholders, Pat Devlin – current Cabinteely Director of Football and former Seagulls manager – also has a minority stake.

Bray have been a League of Ireland club since 1985, but Cabinteely - based in Blackrock College RFC’s Stradbrook – joined in 2015.

It is believed that talks began as a potential ground share venture but a potential buyout is now being considered.

The proposals have been met with a backlash online by Bray supporters and a petition – titled ‘Stop the proposed Cabinteely/Bray Wanderers merger’ – has been created.