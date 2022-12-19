Classy Niall Sheahan pays tribute to superb St Nicholas goalkeeper Jake Muldowney after U19 ‘A’ football final

An Tóchar's Niall Sheahan gets his shot away despite the efforts of Liam Metcalfe of St. Nicholas.

NIALL SHEAHAN admitted he wanted to wave the green flag himself after he scored the late goal that won An Tóchar the Under-19 ‘A’ football title.

Sheahan had to be patient to get his moment against St. Nicholas on Sunday. He was denied a major by Jake Muldowney, the full forward’s arch-nemesis on the day.

When he did finally get his goal in the dying embers, he had seized the headlines for himself. In a touch of class, he consoled the goalkeeper after the final whistle, an acknowledgement of a foe who was his equal for so long.

“I was practicing enough during the week, but I didn’t think they were going to come, to be honest. I am happy that I got that one at the end. The keeper did very well,” said Niall after the game.

“I was just saying he was going to be in my nightmares for weeks if I didn’t score at the end. I am sure I am going to see him a lot in the next few years. He is a super goalkeeper.”

Despite being so frustrated for so long, Sheahan admitted he always had faith that his teammates would be able to keep the service coming.

“I knew the lads around me were good enough to pick me up and keep going. I have been playing with them for years.”

Sheahan was one of six players who took to the field on Sunday who also played against Baltinglass in the senior semi-final defeat. And now that this ultra-talented group has the trophy in their cabinet, he is hungry for more.

“This 19s ‘A’ final is just as big as a Senior semi-final. A chance to win a trophy doesn’t come along often and hopefully we will get a few more in the next few years.”