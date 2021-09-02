Classy Gillen plans to win every minute

Iris Kennelly of Limerick in action against Aoife Gillen of Wicklow during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship semi-final match between Wicklow and Limerick at Joe Foxe Memorial Park, Tang GAA Club in Westmeath.

‘Win Every Minute’ are the words printed on Aoife Gillen’s wristband and the Greystones native and Bray Emmets LGFA player says that it’s the motto of the team this year that has seen them survive league relegation and return to the All-Ireland Junior football final following last year’s disappointment against Fermanagh.

“‘Win every minute’. That’s our motto this year for the championship. The game is so big in Croke Park, the occasion is so big, but we’ve played Antrim before, we’ve played at this level before, it’s not quite every play, you’re not going to win every play, but just win your battle, win every minute of the game. When you’re going for a kick-out, win that, win that minute, and then we take it minute by minute. Don’t take it half by half, take it minute by minute, because if it’s too big of a task, too big of a hill to climb then you just become overwhelmed, so minute by minute is key,” said the tenacious defender.

Originally from Greystones, and now playing for Bray Emmets, Gillen says she “kind of stumbled into GAA” having always wanted to play soccer but for there being no girls team at the time.

She soon fell in love with the Gaelic and found players to look up to such as Laurie Ahern and Lorna Fusciardi. However, her beloved Éire Óg team would fail after reaching a county final against Tinahely so a move to Bray was required.

“Back when I was about 19 in 2011, the Greystones team folded. We had a really good year, it was the same year that Tinahely started to get very, very good. We were in a final with them and after that girls travelled, went to Australia, went to college, so the team just fell. So, to play for Wicklow I had to be registered with the club, so I went to Bray. Bray took me in, and it’s been fab playing for them,” said Aoife.

Gillen’s story of the year is an interesting one. Disruptions from Covid meant a mixed panel returning to the fray and it took a while to bond tightly. But soon things started to work out and now they are on the cusp of an All-Ireland success.

‘At the start of the year with Covid we all got phonecalls to come back in January but that kept getting pushed out and out. But there was nice momentum as well because everyone was posting stuff up about their training so there was already a good bond there and, obviously, the senior girls pushed that on.

‘When we started at the start of the league, the whole team was mixed up.

“There were new players in there, it wasn’t just the normal starting 15 which was great to see but we only had one game before that, so we fell short against Longford. As the season went on, we definitely got better and better.

We dragged ourselves up. Ok, it was unfortunate to be in a relegation battle, but we won it and we got over the line. And then we pushed on from there. We’ve a small squad not but, to be honest, we’re a very close squad so it doesn’t matter,” she added.

A very close squad indeed. Standing close to the subs in Tang where they defeated Limerick you couldn’t but be impressed with feeling of togetherness in the camp. That’s a feeling and an atmosphere that can’t be forced, says Aoife.

“It can’t be forced, and I don’t know if it was Covid or the few things that went on this year that drew everybody closer, but everybody wants it. Obviously, girls want to be starting, they’re going to support you if they’re not. If I’m not starting, I’m going to cheer the person in my position,” she said before revealing that her two points in that game were her very first championship scores.

‘’My first ever championship points! I just thought our choice of passes, our choice of shots, we were selfless. That’s the reason I scored because the forwards passed me the ball. I don’t think Limerick knew what to do with us. If we can bring that same energy to Croke Park...”

Facing them is Antrim and Aoife reckons she’s on to their plan if things don’t go right for them from the start.

‘If they start losing, because of the size of Croke Park, and because they have a few girls who can catch the ball in the air, I think they’re tactic will be to kick it long and hammer it. Now, if we can plan SJ (Sarah Jane Winders) and Alannah (Conroy) around that, I think we can sniff that out. But that will be their tactic, to break us down around midfield and then attack because they’ve got three or four very good forwards. It won’t be the same score as Limerick, I think they’ll get points on the board. It’ll be a close game,” she said.

And on her captain:

“Tenacious. She’s brilliant. You’re not getting past her. She’s a great captain and when she’s on the field you feel like there’s three of her, and that’s so helpful when you’ve young girls on the team and she’s telling you where to go, and especially on a big occasion like this, to have her and Linda (Dempsey) and Lorna (Fusciardi) as vocals.

“Because if you can have someone telling you what to do when you’re under pressure, when you feel like the game is too much then you can settle into the game,” she said.

What’s the feeling now, seven days out?

“Can’t wait, can’t wait. I really can’t wait. First time in Croke Park. It’s just trying to balance the excitement with the nerves,” she said.