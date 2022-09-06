Classy Corrigan guides Michael Dwyers to win over Bray Emmets

Bray Emmets 0-7

Michael Dwyers 3-19

Despite having home advantage, Bray Emmets Minors were beaten rather convincingly by Michael Dwyers on Friday night in Round 6 of their championship campaign.

Prior to this game Emmets had proven they were tough opponents when playing on familiar turf as they had beaten Rocks/Kilcoole by 5-15 to 3-15 in the opening round of the competition.

Michael Dwyers had showcased they were no push over when playing away from home as they previously triumphed over Western Gaels, in which star centre-forward Jack O’Toole racked up 13 points in the process.

Right from the off, Michael Dwyers started strongly. Within the first five minutes they were four points up. The opening point of the game came from Jack O’Toole of Michael Dwyers when he belted the sliotar over the bar from just inside the 45. This was followed up by a point from Andy Corrigan after he regained possession from the puck out.

Bray could have found themselves even further behind if it wasn’t for the defensive efforts of midfielder Sean Kenny who pulled off an excellent block on opposition midfielder Andy Corrigan.

Emmets responded with four points of their own in quick succession. Conor Broderick kick-started this excellent passage of play when he brilliantly converted his first free of the game which was awarded to his side after Seán Kenny was fouled on the half-way line. From the puckout Ronan Hogan caught the ball out of the air. He took his point, halving the deficit.

Ryan Harrison and Broderick drew their side level with the latter converting another free from distance.

Unfortunately for the home side, the score line wouldn’t stay level for long. In the 24th minute Andy Corrigan received the ball on the 65m line. He launched the sliotar into the box, finding his teammate and corner-forward Conor Carmody who showed great composure and control to go around the goalkeeper and fire the ball into the net.

Both sides exchanged scores before the half-time whistle leaving the score in the favour of Michael Dwyers by 1-8 to 0-5.

After the restart, the game began to slip away from Bray Emmets with the away side being extremely persistent and clinical.

Within the opening minutes of the second half, Michael Dwyers extended their lead through Corrigan who claimed two points for himself. Only a minute later Carmody found himself completely free in the small rectangle and forced a double save by Emmets goalkeeper Adam Windsor who then won a free for himself after preventing a goal.

Michael Dwyers came into their stride midway through the second half. They were relentless, scoring multiple unanswered points and managed to score back-to-back goals in a short amount of time.

The first goal came when centre half-back James Boland ran past multiple players before picking out Conor Carmody with an accurate mid-range pass.

Carmody got his second goal of the game after a scramble with the goalkeeper. To the dismay of Bray Emmets, Michael Dwyer’s substitute Josh Byrne rubbed further salt in the wounds only minutes later when he got his side’s third goal of the game after receiving the ball from Rian Waters.

These two goals put an end to the contest as the away team were now leading by a staggering 20 points.

Referee Ciarán Manley blew the full-time whistle after 60 minutes of entertaining hurling with the final score at 0-7 to 3-19 in favour of Michael Dwyers.

Bray Emmets: Adam Windsor; Josh Mahon, Matthew McGovern, Senan Croke; Finn Redmond, James Healy, Éanna Haves; Liam Egan, Seán Kenny; Ronan Hogan (0-1), Daniel Moraghan, Ryan Harrison (0-2); Darragh Ward, Tristan Doherty, Conor Broderick (0-4). Subs: Donncha MacMaoláin.

Mchael Dwyers: Malachy Byrne; Davin Tallon, Ross Sheridan, Noah Hayes; Matthew Jackson, James Boland, Jimmy Mallin; Jack O’Toole (0-3), Rian Waters (0-3); Alan Ryan, Andy Corrigan (0-10), Daniel Byrne (0-2); Sean Kelly, Callum McRae, Conor Carmody (2-0). Sub: Josh Byrne (1-1).

Referee: Ciarán Manley (Glenealy)