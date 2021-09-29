Classy Coolkenno back with a significant bang

An Tóchar 0-2

Coolkenno 2-9

Anyone who was in attendance in Roundwood late Sunday evening witnessed a welcome development with Coolkenno fielding an adult team in the championship for the first time in six years.

For a team playing after such a gap they showed experience well beyond what they should have by beating the home side easily in very miserable conditions.

Cookenno captain Amey Bermingham opened her side’s account with a well taken point. Noelle Conlon doubled the lead while full-forward Rebecca Bowes fired over before centre forward Ciara Tompkins got her hands on the ball after some fine interplay to add a fourth score before the water break.

Straight from the resumption Conlon got her hands on the kickout and ran straight towards the goal, before firing a great shot into the back of the net to push Coolkenno even further ahead.

Bermingham, who was controlling the game in the middle, added her second point of the game. With the game nearing the half-time interval, Bowes slotted one last score before the break.

The second half of this encounter was nearly a carbon copy of the first with Coolkenno controlling the ball and their defence coming out on top at every opportunity. Bowes was causing trouble inside at every opportunity. She added another point before wing forward Ruby Keogh drove through the middle of the opposition defence, this drive resulted her into rifling the ball into the back of the net. Bermingham’s midfield partner Erica Dugge pointed just before the second water break.

The home side finally managed to open their account in the game with a free Orla Fee before Bermingham replied with a dead ball for Coolkenno.

The final score of the game was a consolation point for Roundwood from the boot of substitute Hannah Kelly.

Roundwood: Therese Molloy: Ella McAuley, Rosie McAuley, Laoise Cullen: Nina Wolohan, Emma Kavanagh, Alison O’Toole: Jackie Power, Racheal Leacy: Eva Doyle, Orla Fee (0-1, f), Emma Fagan: Sinead Doyle, Abby Magee. Amy Louise Price. Subs: Hannah Kelly (0-1) for R Leacy, Orla Kenny for E Fagan, Sally O’Toole for L Cullen.

Coolkenno; Katie Byrne Doyle: Arya Lawless Carol Tompkins, Holly Timmins: Eimear Murphy, Emma Nolan, Rochelle Connaughton: Amey Bermingham (0-3 1f), Erica Dugge (0-1); Roisin Dolan, Ciara Tompkins (0-1), Ruby Keogh (1-0): Faye Doyle, Rebecca Bowes (0-3), Noelle Conlon (0-1 1f). Subs: Rachel Bermingham for N Conlon, Margaret Byrne for C Tompkins, Aoife Murphy for H Timmins, Olwyn Rothwell for F Doyle.

Referee: Mick Owens (Avondale)