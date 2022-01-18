Classy Coláiste Bhríde claim South Leinster ‘C’ hurling crown

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew, who defeated Cisterican College Roscrea to claim the South Leinster Senior ‘C’ hurling title in Dunmore on Tuesday.

Coláiste Bhríde 1-10

Cistercian College 1-5

COLÁISTE BHRÍDE are South Leinster Senior ‘C’ hurling champions after overcoming the staunch second-half comeback of Cistercian College to emerge victorious following a thrilling final in Kilkenny on Tuesday afternoon.

Tommy Collins was sublime alongside the battling Maurice Shiel and Brendan Tobin in the Carnew half-back line that stood up to the task in a difficult second half.

Meanwhile, Sean Hughes and Brendan Tobin were two peas in a pod in midfield, while Cian Ó Tuama and Daniel Redmond were regularly on-hand with priceless scores.

Given the Roscrea resurgence to which they were subjected in the second half, it made their first-half display all the more important.

While they were defensively resolute as the game wore on, they were at times exhilarating in their tempo in the first.

By the time the first-half water break arrived, Carnew were leading 1-4 to no score, despite James Conroy’s strike coming crashing back off the post early on.

From there, however, Coláiste Bhríde were dominant. Ó Tuama followed the game’s first point with another from a free before they got the game’s opening goal.

Emanating from a Brendan Tobin free from the 65 that dropped tantalisingly into the square, the ball broke into space where Stephen Kenny wasted no time in thrashing the ball and into the bottom corner of the goal.

Tobin turned from supplier to scorer shortly thereafter, when he collected a ball from Sean Hughes, spun inside before scoring.

Carnew were a bit slower out of the blocks in the second quarter as Roscrea gradually grew into proceedings with scores from James Conroy and Liam O’Riordan.

Carnew very nearly got their second goal when Hughes and Redmond combined before the latter teed up Thomas Tobin, but for his shot to be saved as they went into the break leading 1-7 to 0-2.

If they were able to spread their wings in the first half, Carnew had to batten down the hatches in the second.

Roscrea switched it up, with Liam O’Riordan moving into the full-forward line in place of James Conroy, thus giving them more of a physical presence in the half-forward area.

James Liffey got the half’s first point before Carnew were dealt the blow of losing Sean Hughes to a suspected hamstring injury.

Roscrea wasted no time in taking advantage, with Liam O’Riordan thrashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner. A Cunningham free later and the gap was just three.

Carnew needed something to settle them down and, as the game entered its final ten minutes, that is exactly what they got when, shortly after Conroy had sent a free uncharacteristically wide, Dan Redmond chased the ball into the left-hand corner before cutting the most clutch of clutch strikes over the bar.

With the bit between their teeth once again, the half-back line excelled for Carnew, with Collins growing ten feet tall in the middle of it all.

Two more late scores settled matters as the final whistle signalled victory for Coláiste Bhríde Carnew and prompted overjoyed scenes on the sideline among players and supporters.

Coláiste Bhríde: Adam O’Donoghue; Maurice Tobin, James Doyle, Ben O’Donoghue; Maurice Shiel, Thomas Collins, Brendan Bolger; Sean Hughes, Brendan Tobin (0-2); Sean Kenny (0-1), Stephen Kenny (1-0), Padraic Donoghue; Cian Ó Tuama (0-5, 4f), Thomas Tobin, Daniel Redmond (0-2). Subs: Brandon Rossiter for S. Hughes (36), Darragh Dee for T. Tobin (48), Ruairi O’Brien for P. Donohue (60).

Cistercian College: Oisin Conroy; Tom McKeon, Darragh Guinan, Niall Crowe; Niall O’Sullivan, Peter Collins, Adrian Doyle; Peadar O’Muiri, Peter Dillon; James Liffey (0-1), Joseph Coffey, Liam O’Riordan (1-1); Colm Cunningham (0-1f), Sean Treacy, James Conroy (0-2f). Subs: Charlie O’Sullivan for S. Treacy (36), Blaine Barry for T. McKeon (54).

Referee: Owen Behan