Clare test will show Wicklow U20s exactly where they are

Wicklow's JP Nolan gets his pass away despite the presence of Limerick's Jamie Behan.

Wicklow 1-13

Limerick 1-7

The Wicklow under-20 footballers, who were narrowly defeated by Offaly in their opening O’Connor Cup game last week, grabbed their first victory of the tournament in Annacurra on Saturday evening last with a comfortable 1-13 to 1-7 win over the visiting Limerick side.

They, too, were beaten last week, by Clare, but they lost this one far more heavily than the scoreline might suggest.

Wicklow were slow to get going at the beginning of both halves, but they gradually gained the upperhand and with a united team performance they were more than good value for their six-point winning margin.

On a bitterly cold evening, the visitors gained possession straight from the throw in and looked threatening early on. However, Conor Fee put Wicklow ahead with a pointed free after two minutes.

Another Fee pointed free left the home side two points up with six minutes on the clock.

The impressive Emmet Righter opened the Limerick account with a pointed free on twelve minutes and one minute later the Treaty men went ahead. Wing forward Tomas Sheahan was toppled over in the penalty area and the same player dispatched the spot kick past Brian Keogh to leave Limerick ahead by 1-1 to 0-2 at this stage of the game.

It was a lead somewhat against the run of play, but Wicklow responded quickly, and corner-forward Tommy Keogh reduced the leeway when he called a mark and pointed. Full-forward JP Nolan brought the sides level at 0-4 to 1-1 as the game entered the second quarter.

Wicklow drove on from here to the half-time break. JP Nolan netted the goal he had threatened and followed up with a point from a mark. Jack Kirwan and Cathal Baker came more into the game and with support coming from attacking wing backs Liam O’Neill and Bradley Hickey, the momentum swung strongly in favour of Wicklow.

Their dangerous full-forward line threatened but probably should have delivered more in this period of dominance.

Wing back Liam O’Neill shot a fine point from outfield and Tommy Keogh brought the half to a conclusion with a pointed free. Wicklow led by 1-7 to 1-1 but they should have had a little more on the board.

The second half continued in much the same pattern. Limerick, like they had done in the opening half, began with a flurry but once Tommy Keogh and Conor Fee pointed again, JP Nolan had a goal-bound shot tipped over by goalie Colm O’Loughlin and Conor Fee added another minor.

Tommy Keogh converted a free and half-forward Matt Nolan scored Wicklow’s final point with ten minutes left in the game.

Alan Costello brought on Arun Daly Danne, Cillian McDonald, Adam Arslan, Cillian Keane and Brian Nesbitt throughout the second half as Wicklow comfortably saw the game out.

Limerick kept picking off occasional scores as Emmet Righter added three points (two frees), substitute David O’Shaughnessy scored two and another sub, Kyle Mullin, also scored.

While Wicklow saw the game out comfortably in control, the score line for the second half stood at 0-6 apiece, hardly a fair reflection of the level of dominance exerted by the home side.

Wicklow: Brian Keogh; Jordan Brady, Jack Treacy, Darragh Fee; Liam O’Neill (0-1). Thade Shanahan, Bradley Hickey; Mark Cullen, Jack Kirwan; Matt Nolan (0-1), Cathal Baker, Dan Cooney; Conor Fee (0-5, 2f), JP Nolan (1-2), Tommy Keogh (0-4, 2f). Subs: Cillian McDonald, Arun Daly Danne, Adam Arslan, Cillian Keane and Brian Nesbitt.

Limerick: Colm O’Loughlin, Michael Cremins, Jamie Behan, Ruadhan O’Connor; Cormac Woulfe, Sean Kilbridge, Eoin McGrath; Conor McGrath Padraic McMahon; Tomas Sheahan (1-0, pen), Emmet Rigter (0-4, 3f), Garry Sheehan; Darragh Murray, Conall O’Duinn, Zach McCarthy. Subs: David O’Shaughnessy (0-2), Todd Donovan, Aaron Neville, Kyle Mullins (0-1), Sean Geraghty.

Referee: Eoghan Fitzpatrick (Kildare)