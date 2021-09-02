Ciaran is a champion

He may still only be 15, but Newtown’s Ciaran Foley can call himself a National Equestrian Champion, after winning the Young Rider competition. Having claimed silver in the team’s event as a 13-year-old in 2018, Foley improved on that result on August 21, atop Kingsborough Verdiva.

Reflecting on the win at the RDS, Foley, who turns 16 on Thursday, said: ‘It was a good win, probably one of the biggest I have ever achieved. It is my second time in Dublin, and it is great to get the win.’

Foley has been on horseback since a very young age, having inherited the family’s love for horses. His two older brothers, Cormac and Thomas, both competed when they were younger, and Ciaran, the runt of the litter, followed in their footsteps; transitioning from ponies to horses when he was around the age of just 11.

‘It was kind of always in my family. My two brothers competed at a young age and, since I am the youngest, I grew up with it. I started with the Wicklow Pony Club when I was quite young and then maybe, when I was say 11 or 12, I went to showjumping fully.

‘Since (Cormac and Thomas) are a bit older, I would have done ponies when I was 10 or 11, when they were out on ponies as well, and when they went out onto horses, I followed them as well. I didn’t continue with ponies; I went straight to horses.’

He has charted quite the path for himself in his young career thus far, and he will be looking to continue that as the year runs to a close.

He has his sights set on competing in a few Autum grand prix between now and Christmas and continuing his ever-impressive form into 2022.