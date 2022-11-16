Christy Moorehouse seals sweet victory for Bray Emmets

Bray Emmets 0-17

Abbeyleix St Lazarians 0-16

A late Christy Moorehouse point from a free secured a sweet victory for Bray Emmets over Laois champions Abbeyleix St Lazarians after a belting Leinster Intermediate hurling championship quarter-final in Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday afternoon.

The win by Paul Carley’s men sees them set up a home provincial semi-final with Dublin’s Naomh Barróg after they toppled Wexford kingpins Oulart-The Ballagh after penalties in Parnell Park while Tullamore and Trim will meet in the second semi-final after they had wins over Fr Daltons and Danesfort respectively on the same afternoon.

The accuracy of Christy Moorehouse was key to this victory as the sharpshooter fired over 12 of his side’s points, nine in the first half, 11 from frees, with his last one the crucial score after Abbeyleix St Lazarians had clawed their way back to level pegging from 0-16 to 0-14 down, although the Laois men will rue three wides in the closing stages that would have more than likely secured a dramatic victory.

The visitors had overturned a three-point deficit at the break to lead by 0-13 to 0-11 after 10 minutes of the second half with outstanding goalkeeper Enda Rowland bookending the five-point rally with two exceptional scores from distance.

However, a number of substitutions and an improved Bray Emmets approach all over the field drove Carley’s men to a recovery with points from Cian Lohan, Moorehouse (free), Eoin McCormack, Mikey Boland and Ronan McMahon to open up a 0-16 to 0-14 lead.

Substitute Adrian Dunne fired over to make it a one-point game after 54 but the Laois champions missed the next three chances before the superb Eoghan Fennelly levelled the game with the hour almost up.

Requiring a solid puck-out, Peter Reilly picked out the mountainous Padraig Doyle. He fired long to Ronan McMahon who caught sweetly and fed Ben McCormack who was said to have been fouled by referee Conor Daly who had incurred the wrath of both sidelines, and both sets of supporters, over the course of the hour.

Up stepped Christy Moorehouse who had shocked the Bray Emmets supporters when missing a relatively straightforward free in the opening half, but the talented attacker made no mistake as he rifled over at the Rednagh Hill end.

Would Abbeyleix St Lazarians manage to pull it out of the bag? Rowland fired yet another superb restart down the field, but it came off a hurl and over the sideline and when Padraig Doyle struck the sideline ball the final whistle sounded, and the Bray Emmets roar went up.

Pure delight after a long gap between the county final replay and safe passage through to a Leinster semi-final.

In truth, either side could have won this game, that’s how close it was all the way through. Both camps will be aware of how they underperformed in parts, with the supply to Bray’s inside line certainly not sufficient to cause the havoc they looked like they had the ability to cause.

Abbeyleix St Lazarians will look to their wide tally of 10, eight in the second half, as part of the reason for their downfall. Bray Emmets had one more but registered six of their total in the first, five in the second.

Bray Emmets showed two changes to their starting 15, with James Anders coming in for full-back Karl Lacey and Brian Nesbitt taking the place of centre-forward Ronan McMahon. Likewise, Abbeyleix St Lazarians had Liam Delaney starting instead of corner-back Eamon Fitzpatrick but playing at centre-back for a time, and Declan Phelan taking the place of full-forward Adrian Dunne.

Eoghan Fennelly, listed as 12, took up position on the edge of the Bray square with Colm Byrne and Phelan either side while corner-forward Ciaran Byrne starting life out at half-forward.

Overcarrying by Cillian McEvoy allowed Christy Moorehouse a chance to get his eye in and he duly obliged with a fine score.

Enda Rowland’s hugely impressive puck-out was displayed from the following restart. The Laois netminder was able to land his puck-out down almost on the Bray 21, removing Padraig Doyle and John Henderson from the action in the process.

Colm Byrne struck back for the visitors shortly after Bray’s opener after Davy Maloney was robbed by Shaun Fitzpatrick, but the visitors would call Peter Reilly into action in the next two moves, dropping a shot short and then forcing a save when Ciaran Byrne fired a shot towards the Bray goal.

A free that dropped short to Reilly after five ended with Aaron Brennan pointing and giving the Laois men the lead for the first time, but Moorehouse replied with a free two minutes later after a foul on the hugely impressive Eoin McCormack.

A wasteful spell followed for Abbeyleix St Lazarians. They gave away three balls on the trot, with Mikey Boland firing over from the first, Marc Lennon missing from the second and, surprisingly, Moorehouse blasting wide from 21 yards out from the third.

Moorehouse made it 0-5 to 0-2 after 15 minutes of what was a full throttle affair courtesy of two frees but Eoghan Fennelly reduced that with a tasty free after a foul on Aaron Brennan following yet another of Rowland’s puck-outs.

The netminder then took on the scoring responsibility himself, driving over from inside his own 45, although Bray and Eoin McCormack would contest that the free awarded against the half-forward was harsh to say the least.

A Moorehouse free was followed by the Abbeyleix half-backs switching as they sought to reduce the impact of Eoin McCormack and a Fennelly point from a placed ball made it 0-6 to 0-5 after 20.

A savage hook from Davy Maloney on Ciaran Carroll prevented a point for the visitors but Christy Moorehouse bagged his first and only point from play after being picked out by a class sideline cut from the busy Diarmuid Masterson to make it 0-7 to 0-5 after 25.

Padraig Doyle was starting to get to grips with Rowland’s bombs and his interception of the next one was followed by his long clearance to Eoin McCormack who flicked on to Nesbitt who was fouled by the athletic Lawson Oblour with Moorehouse pointing the free.

Nesbitt fired wide after making a super break up the middle and two Moorehouse frees and points from Aaron Brennan and Shaun Fitzpatrick left the teams heading to the dressing rooms with Bray leading by 0-10 to 0-7 and looking likely to engage their usual second-half burst to put this game to bed.

But that’s certainly not how the game evolved.

Two early wides for the visitors was followed by a Rowland free, two points from Fennelly (frees), Fitzpatrick, Fennelly (65) and Rowland (free) to leave them ahead by two with Bray certainly not rising to the challenge in those opening 10 minutes of the second half.

The home side had returned to the lead by the time Ronan McMahon came in for Davy Maloney and the young attacker certainly impressed when he entered the fray as did Ben McCormack who came in for Marc Lennon after 52 with the lead out to 0-16 to 0-13.

But Abbeyleix weren’t for folding and they brought it back to 0-16 to 0-16 and probably should have been ahead by the time Ben McCormack won that vital free with 61 minutes gone.

Christy Moorehouse bagged his 12th point with the subsequent free and sent his beloved Bray to the Leinster semi-final where they will have every confidence of making it all the way to the final when they take on Naomh Barróg in two weeks’ time in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Bray Emmets: Peter Reilly; Ben Kearney, James Anders, Sean Maloney; Cian Lohan (0-1), Padraig Doyle, John Henderson; Diarmuid Masterson Luke Maloney; Marc Lennon, Brian Nesbitt, Eoin McCormack (0-1); Mikey Boland (0-2), Christy Moorehouse (0-12, 11f), Davy Maloney. Subs: Ronan McMahon (0-1) for D Maloney (47), Ben McCormack for M Lennon (52), Shane Lohan for M Boland (56), Cathal Ó Dualacháin for B Nesbitt (63).

Abbeyleix St Lazarians: Enda Rowland (0-3, 3f); Mark Cahill, Oisin Carroll, Liam Delaney; Cillian McEvoy, Lawson Oblour, Aaron Carroll; Shaun Fitzpatrick (0-2), Fionan Mahony; Aaron Brennan (0-2), Ciaran Carroll, Eoghan Fennelly (0-7, 4f, 1 65); Colm Byrne (0-1), Declan Phelan, Ciaran Byrne. Subs: Liam Doyle for C McEvoy (H/T), Eamon Fitzpatrick for L Delaney (H/T), Adrian Dunne (0-1) for D Phelan (45), Colm Walsh for C Carroll (52)

Referee: Conor Daly (Kildare)