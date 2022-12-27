Christmas cracker between Houndogs and Rathdrum

Rathdrum's Conor Parsons on the ball against the Houndogs.

Jason Byrne on the attack for the Houndogs.

The Houndogs who took on Rathdrum in the annual battle on St. Stephen's Day at the Ivy Leaf grounds.

The Rathdrum team that took on the Houndogs.

St Stephen’s Day saw the annual Houndogs charity rugby match played in Rathdrum for the first time since 2019.

This fixture is the longest running charity rugby match in Leinster and a highlight of the season for players from across the county.

On a crisp, dry yet sunny St Stephen’s day the Houndogs arrived to Ivy Leaf Grounds with a squad of 24 players.

Players from Arklow and Wicklow made up the majority of the squad but there were also representatives from Navan RFC, Greystones RFC, Old Belvedere, ex Rathdrum players and a former Hungarian International player!

Ex Leinster and present Arklow coach Anthony O’Donnell togged out in his 27th appearance for the Dogs and despite his age put in a man-of-the-match performance receiving a bottle of champagne for his effort.

The Dogs began their pre match routine with a bottle of Fercullen whiskey, before Houndogs skipper, Shane Farrar lead the team onto the field.

One of the largest crowds in recent years were present to see a great game of open running rugby. The Houndogs ran the ball at every opportunity and ran in five tries. As tradition dictates, each try scored was followed by attempted drop goal conversions with varying degrees of success.

Conor Parsons scored a spectacular drop goal from the halfway line and was instrumental in a great length-of-the-field try for Rathdrum with Michael Dowling bamboozling the Houndogs defence with a series of dummy passes before offloading to Alan Byrne who scored under the posts for the home side.

This year’s nominated charity was Glen of Imaaal Mountain Rescue.

A pitch side collection and raffle collected much needed funds for this organisation. Thanks were offered to prize sponsors, The Craft Butcher Rathdrum, Powerscourt Distillery, Chris Doyle and Dave McHugh of Lineup Sports Management.