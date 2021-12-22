Celebration time as super Arklow claim silverware

Ann Marie Burke and Josh Burke Emery after Arklow defeated Kilkenny in the U14 South East final in Enniscorthy.

Arklow RFC’s under-14 boys added more Christmas silverware to the club after a hard-fought victory against Kilkenny (31-17) on Saturday, topping of a few great weeks for youths rugby at the club.

Arklow started well with strong carries from Killian Burke and Hugh Ivanoff. However, Kilkenny scored first with a long-range try and conversion against the run of play.

Arklow tried to find a good response. The charge was led by their backs, especially Sé Killoran. They moved the ball quickly to take the battle to Kilkenny, but again a turnover led to Kilkenny’s second try, and at 12-0 down Arklow had it all to do.

The Arklow forwards took charge, driving into Kilkenny territory and big carries from Jem Thomas, Cameron Delaney and Chris Brennan led to a close-range try for Brett Gordon, converted by Clive Kirya, and they were back in the game.

Unfortunately, captain Fionn Vigors had to retire due to injury, but this brought Cian Delaney into the game, who finished a great team move right on half-time. It was now 12-12 and the next score would be critical.

Arklow went up another gear in the second half. They started this period with an early try, taking the lead for the first time in the contest, following great work from Ryan Williams, with Josh Burke going over. It was 17-12 and it was game on.

Kilkenny wanted to get their lead back straight away. They started to pick and go, securing important territory but Arklow’s defence came to the fore.

Terrific tackling from centres Oliver Doyle and Matthew Byrne kept Kilkenny out and with momentum swinging back to Arklow.

Senan Curtis sprang from the bench making bruising runs around the fringes and the Co. Wicklow club piled on the pressure with Bob Kelly and Shane Ward driving forward, releasing Josh for his second try.

Clive Kirya got the extra points to make it 24-12.

But there was no time to relax as Kilkenny knew they needed to score quickly. Arklow’s defence, marshalled by James Lawlor, withstood wave after wave but with five minutes left Kilkenny scored. It was now 24-17.

There was no time for panic. The restart gave Arklow territory and following a turnover the forwards again surged. Brett Gordon and Senan Curtis both went close but excellent rucking and recycling meant Arklow kept possession on Kilkenny’s try line.

The ball moved left and right through many phases and with Kilkenny tired, Josh Burke got through right on the full-time whistle for his third try of the game. Clive Kirya kicked the extras, and the game was over with the final score reading 31-17.

Cue wild celebrations and pure pandemonium led by the coaches, parents and players.

Arklow RFC: James Lawlor, Nicolas Heath, Fionn Vigors, Oliver Doyle, Clive Kirya, Sé Kiloran, Ryan Williams, Killian Burke, Bob Kelly, Shane Ward, Jem Thomas, Christopher Brennan, Matthew Byrne, Hugh Ivanoff, Joshua Burke. Subs: Brett Gordon, Cameroon Delaney, Cian Delaney, Hubert Zienkowski, Daniel Byrne, Callum Cullen, Comghan Powell, Senan Curtis.