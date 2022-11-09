Celebrating a wonderful Leinster win by the mighty Wicklow Minors

Management and players of the Wicklow Ladies Minor team that won the Leinster final.

The talented Wicklow Minor footballers who brought home Leinster ‘C’ title to the Garden County earlier this year before reaching the All-Ireland final were honoured at a special presentation evening in the Arklow Bay Hotel last weekend.

A very good crowd of players and family members turned up on the night where Wicklow LGFA’s Stephen McNulty was on hand to present the players with their medals while team manger Dominic Leech offered his thoughts on their superb achievements.

Finger food was served on the evening while the players presented their management team of Dominic Leech, Tom D’Arcy, Liz Collins and Joe Clifford with tokens of their appreciation.