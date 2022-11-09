Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.3°C Dublin

Celebrating a wonderful Leinster win by the mighty Wicklow Minors

Management and players of the Wicklow Ladies Minor team that won the Leinster final. Expand
The management team of Tom D'Arcy, Joe Clifford, Liz Collins and Dominic Leech. Expand
Zara Fennell, Lizzie Bourke, Grainne Flynn, Emer Cullen and Faye Stafford. Expand
Wicklow Minor footballers Ciara O'Brien, Eimear O'Sullivan, Aobha Harmon and Laci-Jane Shannon reflect on a successful year. Expand
Emma Walsh and Sophie Lacey. Expand
Molly Sweeney and Ava Rawson. Expand
Eimear Murray, Poppy-Rose Cullen Dunne, Siofra Adams, Hannah O'Shea, Holly Wright, AbbieMagee, Grace Murphy and Ellie O'Malley. Expand
Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, Emily-Rose O'Toole and Sadhbh Fisher. Expand

Close

Management and players of the Wicklow Ladies Minor team that won the Leinster final.

Management and players of the Wicklow Ladies Minor team that won the Leinster final.

The management team of Tom D'Arcy, Joe Clifford, Liz Collins and Dominic Leech.

The management team of Tom D'Arcy, Joe Clifford, Liz Collins and Dominic Leech.

Zara Fennell, Lizzie Bourke, Grainne Flynn, Emer Cullen and Faye Stafford.

Zara Fennell, Lizzie Bourke, Grainne Flynn, Emer Cullen and Faye Stafford.

Wicklow Minor footballers Ciara O'Brien, Eimear O'Sullivan, Aobha Harmon and Laci-Jane Shannon reflect on a successful year.

Wicklow Minor footballers Ciara O'Brien, Eimear O'Sullivan, Aobha Harmon and Laci-Jane Shannon reflect on a successful year.

Emma Walsh and Sophie Lacey.

Emma Walsh and Sophie Lacey.

Molly Sweeney and Ava Rawson.

Molly Sweeney and Ava Rawson.

Eimear Murray, Poppy-Rose Cullen Dunne, Siofra Adams, Hannah O'Shea, Holly Wright, AbbieMagee, Grace Murphy and Ellie O'Malley.

Eimear Murray, Poppy-Rose Cullen Dunne, Siofra Adams, Hannah O'Shea, Holly Wright, AbbieMagee, Grace Murphy and Ellie O'Malley.

Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, Emily-Rose O'Toole and Sadhbh Fisher.

Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, Emily-Rose O'Toole and Sadhbh Fisher.

/

Management and players of the Wicklow Ladies Minor team that won the Leinster final.

wicklowpeople

The talented Wicklow Minor footballers who brought home Leinster ‘C’ title to the Garden County earlier this year before reaching the All-Ireland final were honoured at a special presentation evening in the Arklow Bay Hotel last weekend.

A very good crowd of players and family members turned up on the night where Wicklow LGFA’s Stephen McNulty was on hand to present the players with their medals while team manger Dominic Leech offered his thoughts on their superb achievements.

Finger food was served on the evening while the players presented their management team of Dominic Leech, Tom D’Arcy, Liz Collins and Joe Clifford with tokens of their appreciation.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy