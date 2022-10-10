Casey O’Brien set to take the reins as Wicklow hurling manager

Casey O'Brien is set to be the new Wicklow hurling manager following ratification at tomorrow night's (Tuesday) county board meeting in Ballinakill.

The former St Patrick’s and Wicklow star will be put forward for ratification by Wicklow GAA’s executive at tomorrow night’s (Tuesday) County Board meeting in Ballinakill as they finally fill the role left vacant by Eamonn Scallan.

Sources within Wicklow GAA confirmed to the Wicklow People on Monday that O’Brien, who managed the Garden County hurlers for a very successful term that saw them win two national league crowns (2011 and 2014) and reach two Christy Ring Cup finals in 2011 and 2012, will take the reins for 2023 as they attempt to make a swift escape from the Nicky Rackard Cup following their relegation earlier this year.

The former St Patrick’s football boss will be joined by a backroom team of Carnew’s Graham Keogh, Billy Cuddihy of Éire Óg Greystones and Glenealy’s Leighton Glynn while John Barrie will be in charge of S&C.

One of the biggest tasks facing the new hurling management team will be to attract more players from the top teams in the county into the county set-up after a high number stepped away for a variety of reasons in recent years.

The search for a new hurling boss is believed to have seen approaches to and interviews with names such as current Palatine football boss Pado Flynn, former Carnew Emmets manager James Hickey, Seamus Byrne from Wexford and former Kiltegan manager Ronan Byrne among others.

In other news, it is understood that Gary Duffy of St Patrick’s is set to join Oisin McConville’s team with the Wicklow footballers as a selector along with former Thomas Davis and Naas manager Paul Kelly with Joe Cowley as coach, Eimear Kelly as S&C coach and Des Jennings as performance coach.

Alan Costello will take the reins as Wicklow under-20 football manager for the second year running following ratification at the county board meeting in Ballinakill.

Joining the former Tinahely manager will be Paudge Doody, Shane Kenny, Paul Earls, Phillie Woulfe and Stephen Perry (S&C).