Casey O’Brien says Wicklow hurlers need to be more clinical

We were the better team’

The Wicklow management team talk tactics at the half-time break against Tyrone. Expand
Wicklow's Padraig O'Toole on the attack for Wicklow against Tyrone. Expand

wicklowpeople

Brendan Lawrence

Wicklow hurling manager Casey O’Brien was relatively happy to get the win over Tyrone in Aughrim on Sunday in what was the Red Hand side’s first ever visit to the Garden County for a hurling game, but the St Pat’s man says that his charges will have to be more clinical in the games ahead.

We played well in patches,” said Casey. “We did some good things, and, again, some poor things. We created a lot more chances than they did. Three points probably flattered Tyrone. We probably should have won by more in the end, but we didn’t. The scoreboard doesn’t lie. We’ll have to be more clinical going forward,” he added.

