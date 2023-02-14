Casey O’Brien says Wicklow hurlers need to be more clinical

Wicklow hurling manager Casey O’Brien was relatively happy to get the win over Tyrone in Aughrim on Sunday in what was the Red Hand side’s first ever visit to the Garden County for a hurling game, but the St Pat’s man says that his charges will have to be more clinical in the games ahead.

“We played well in patches,” said Casey. “We did some good things, and, again, some poor things. We created a lot more chances than they did. Three points probably flattered Tyrone. We probably should have won by more in the end, but we didn’t. The scoreboard doesn’t lie. We’ll have to be more clinical going forward,” he added.

Wicklow were missing a number of significant names from the starting 15 on Sunday with the likes of Eoinb McCormack, Jack Doyle, Danny Staunton and Matthew Traynor all out through injury but O’Brien was happy with how his panel performed overall.

“The whole backline were brilliant. When you hold a team to four points from play (you’re doing well). Defensively we were very sound. We probably gave away a few frees that we shouldn’t have given away, and the referee gave them a few frees that in my book weren’t frees.

John Henderson was superb at number six. The two corner-backs were very good, Padraig Doran and Eoghan Byrne were very good at wing back and Diarmuid Masterson gave an exhibition at midfield – six points from play,” he said.

Anxiousness to get points on the board after five defeats on the trot may well have played a part in an over eagerness on the part of the home side in front of a very disappointing crowd in Echelon Park Aughrim.

“When you look at it, we were probably anxious to get two points on the board,” said Casey. “While we did very well in the Kehoe Cup, we played well against teams that are perceived to be a lot better than us. We held our own in a lot of those matches. But at the end of the day, we lost the four of them and then lost to Meath, so probably a little bit of anxiousness in the camp, for both players and management, to try and get two points on the board and get our first win.

“At times we probably tried a little bit too hard. But we were very composed in the last five minutes. The team did the right things. Diarmuid (Masterson) got two great points and Seanie Germaine got a great point, three super points to win the game.

“I was impressed that the lads didn’t panic on the field. They were very composed in the last five minutes, even though we had missed a lot before that.

“To be honest, any other result would have been a travesty because we were a far better team than Tyrone,” he added.

The return of Christy Moorehouse has to be a major positive and although he didn’t light up the scoreboard, O’Brien feels there are great days ahead for the Bray Emmets star.

“Christy came back. Showed well. He was sharp when he came in.

“Another day he might have got a few more points, but that’s Christy’s first game since the All-Ireland semi-final with Bray. Christy is going to be an asset, and he’ll get better as the year goes on. He’ll get sharper,” said Casey.

Moorehouse entered the fray early on in place of his club colleague Padraig Doyle who left the field injured. Casey is hopeful to have him back for the London game.

“Padraig (Doyle) was playing really, really well, and he got a bad knock. He tried to run it off, but it looks like a bad dead leg. Hopefully he’ll be ok for the London game.

“Podge O’Toole came in as well and played really well at centre-forward.

“The panel showed its strength yesterday. Eoin McCormack is injured. Danny Staunton had to cry off injured. Bryan Kearney, Matthew Traynor and Jack Doyle are all still injured. It’s great to be able to all on the rest of the panel to come in and do the job. Without a doubt, all the lads who came in, like Mark Murphy came in, Seanie Germaine and Sam O’Dowd, all came in and out their shoulder to the wheel and got us over the line,” he said.