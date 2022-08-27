Carroll Moorehouse vital to Kilcoole’s cause in U15 clash with Clara Gaels

The Clara Gaels team who lost out to Kilcoole in the under-15 'C' football championship.

The Kilcoole under-15 football team who defeated Clara Gaels in the 'C' championship on Wednesday evening.

Clara Gaels 4-10

Kilcoole 6-10

Kilcoole bounced back from their opening day defeat to Pearse Gaels in the 2022 under-15 ‘C’ football championship with a fine six-point victory over Clara Gaels in Avondale GAA Club last Wednesday evening.

The win sees the Goosebank side sitting atop the five-team table with two games played but expect that to change given that the other four teams have enjoyed just the one outing in the competition so far.

It was goals galore in this clash in Avondale, with the green flags raised ten times. Despite a strong showing from the hosts in the second period, Kilcoole’s ruthless attacking options sealed a valuable win.

It was the visitors who raced into an early lead with quick-fire points from Dylan Hyland, Alex Doyle and Mick Carroll Moorehouse. It was Carroll Moorehouse who was vital to all things good for Kilcoole. His electric pace caused Clara Gaels serious problems down the centre of the park.

Kilcoole’s three-point lead was cancelled out in the fifth minute when a long ball from Calem Nangle found Avondale dangerman Joseph Jacob who rattled the ball home into the back of net to level the game.

Clara Gaels’ Sonny McHale and Kilcoole’s Regan Kelly traded scores before found their first goal with a great effort from close range from Callum Merriman. One goal quickly became two for the visitors immediately from the kick out. Simon O’Brien’s catch and pass into space found Mick Carroll Moorehouse who made no mistake.

Joseph Jacob and Sonny McHale added another couple of scores for Clara Gaels, but Kilcoole fired in their third goal of the half just moments later, through a well worked team goal. Sean O’Brien and Regan Kelly linked up well before finding Carroll Moorehouse in space, who fired home for his second of the game

Kilcoole’s emphatic form in front of goal continued and they found two more in the final five minutes of the half. Regan Kelly added to his tally with a wonderful solo goal before Mick Carroll Moorehouse’s pinpoint pass found Alex Doyle who slid the ball under Jack Windsor in the Clara Gaels net.

The hosts did pick up some valuable scores in injury time from Sean McHale and Calem Nangle. After Jamie Kennedy was fouled inside the Kilcoole box, referee Kieron Kenny awarded a penalty. McHale stood up and made no mistake, sending the sides into the break with Kilcoole winning 5-6 to 2-6.

Clara Gaels relied heavily on Joseph Jacob for points in the second half with the dangerous centre-forward scoring four points from distance. Mick Caroll Moorehouse and Regan Kelly replied with another couple of scores for Kilcoole to keep their lead intact.

Kilcoole put distance between the sides midway through the second half after some good link up from corner-forwards James Dutton and Jake Robertson. Robertson danced through tackles before offloading into the path of the on-rushing James Dutton who buried the ball into the net.

Callum Merriman and Alex Doyle helped Kilcoole to more points, but it was Clara Gaels who remained in the fight with two late goals.

After a goal line scramble in the Kilcoole area, Clara Gaels was awarded a penalty for a foot block from a Kilcoole defender. Sonny McHale stood up yet again and in identical fashion to his first spot kick, he found the bottom corner.

McHale wrapped up his hat trick in the dying moments after Joseph Jacob’s ball found the full-forward in space just inside the 21-yard line. McHale placed the ball into the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough for his side, who fell to a six-point defeat.

Clara Gaels: Jack Windsor; Aaron Fahy, Chris Nacey, Ryan Dowling; Oscar Dowling, Kyle Kenny, Leighton Doran; Luke Joynt, Calem Nangle (0-1, 1f); Jamie Kennedy, Joseph Jacob (1-6, 2f), Alex Baille Johnston; Jake Byrne, Sonny McHale (3-3), Adam Kearns. Subs: Alex Kavanagh for Adam Kearns (31).

Kilcoole: Matthew Dowd; Cian O’Brien, Jack Lavery, Tom Wilson; Aaron Byrne, Jack Ryan, Sean Lawless; Alex Doyle (1-2), Simon O’Brien; Regan Kelly (1-3, 2f), Mick Carroll Moorehouse (2-3, 1f), Callum Merriman (1-1); Jake Robertson, Dylan Hyland (0-1), Jack Finnegan. James Dutton (1-0) for Jack Finnegan (40)

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)