Carnew squeeze past battling Baltinglass to reach Finan Cup decider

The Carnew Emmets Division 4 football team who will take on An Tóchar in the Finan Cup final.

Carnew Emmets 2-7

Baltinglass 1-6

A goal from midfielder John Walshe in the opening minute set Carnew Emmets on their way to eventual victory over Baltinglass in the semi-final of the Finan Cup competition played at Carnew on Wednesday last, July 6.

Two further points from Cillian Gilligan (free) and Ben Gilligan had the home side ahead by 1-2 to nil after five minutes. They were enjoying a lot of possession around the field, but scores dried up for a while as Baltinglass began to find their feet.

Centre forward Jack Hanlon hit a purple patch from the fifth to the tenth minute and kicked three very good points in a row. Two points in it now and while Carnew continued to carry the ball forward and supported one another very well, they were failing to convert further scores.

Baltinglass suffered a setback when they lost midfielder Alan Nolan to a black card in the 11th minute. Jamie McTiernan reduced the Carnew lead to one point when he added another score for the Slaneysiders on the quarter hour mark.

Full-forward Tony Kealy almost sneaked a Baltinglass goal when an attempted effort for a point almost crept in at the crossbar/upright angle. However, Padhraic Roberts got to it and the ball was scrambled clear.

Carnew Emmets had not registered another score after five minutes, despite their abundance of possession. However, they got a lucky break after 20 minutes when a Conor Behan scoring attempt dropped short into Jamie Farnon’s arms.

Unfortunately for the Baltinglass custodian, he allowed the ball slip from his grasp and into the net. A simple goal but they all count.

Within a minute Farnon had made amends when he saved brilliantly and prevented an almost certain goal from Ben Gilligan.

An exchange of points between Willie Collins and Jason Kenny left Carnew Emmets ahead at half time by 2-3 to 0-5.

The second half continued in much the same vein with the Emmets enjoying an abundance of possession. They used their advantage in fitness to hold possession for long periods.

Cillian Gilligan pointed from play at the beginning of the half and added another from a free at the three-quarter stage. Timmy Collins had a bad miss when set up by a Cillian Gilligan free, but he made amends when he pointed after 20 minutes.

Baltinglass had failed to score in the second half, but Jack Hanlon pointed a free with four minutes left to get them off the mark.

Nick Skelton responded for the home side when he travelled into attack and punched over Carnew’s final point. Substitute Conor Flood finished the scoring for the night when he netted for Baltinglass in the final minute.

However, it came too late to have any influence on the outcome. Final score: Carnew Emmets 2-7, Baltinglass 1-6.

Carnew Emmets: Padhraic Roberts: Cormac Redmond, Drew Brennan, Jake O’Dwyer; Willie Collins (0-1), Mark Collins, Nick Skelton (0-1); John Walshe (1-0), Conor Behan (1-0); Richard Greene, Seamus Osborne, Don Redmond; Cillian Gilligan (0-3), Timmy Collins (0-1), Ben Gilligan (0-1). Subs: Martin Molloy.

Baltinglass: Jamie Farnon; Mark Shaughnessy, Peadar Osborne, Martin Donegan; Conor O’Neill, John Hennessy, Kevin Wall; Alan Nolan, Jason Kenny (0-1); Brian Nolan, Jack Hanlon (0-4), James Quinn, Jack Timmons, Tony Kealy, Jamie McTiernan (0-1). Subs: Stephan Quinn, Conor Flood (1-0), Wesley Balfe, Edward Gorman.

Referee: Brendan Furlong (Tinahely)